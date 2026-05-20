New Production Celebrates the Coastal Charm of Georgia's Golden Isles

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and leading travel publisher Matador Network recently released Golden Isles: Georgia's Best-Kept Secret, a visual journey through this vibrant gem of the Atlantic coastline.

Annie Jiang (@GoAnnieWhere) on Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia, while shooting "Golden Isles: Georgia's Best-Kept Secret" with the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and Matador Network.

In the video, Atlanta-based globetrotting travel creator Annie Jiang ( @GoAnnieWhere ) visits five locations in the barrier islands with charming beach communities alongside wild, undeveloped shorelines. Through conversations, shared moments, and exploration, Annie uncovers what makes each location distinct, finding shorelines that are shaped by the tides and not tourists.

"It is so much more than just beaches here," says Annie as she sets out on Little St. Simons Island. "Every turn offers something different, from lively beach towns to quiet, untouched wilderness."

Golden Isles stops in the video include:

Little St. Simons Island , a naturalist's paradise with its maritime forest where Annie goes kayaking and spots a bright pink roseate spoonbill

, a naturalist's paradise with its maritime forest where Annie goes kayaking and spots a bright pink roseate spoonbill St. Simons Island , where Annie ascends a historic lighthouse and finds some of the hand-carved tree spirits local artists have scattered among the majestic live oak trees

, where Annie ascends a historic lighthouse and finds some of the hand-carved tree spirits local artists have scattered among the majestic live oak trees Sea Island , with its wide, pristine beaches, best explored on horseback

, with its wide, pristine beaches, best explored on horseback Jekyll Island for a restorative sunrise on Driftwood Beach

for a restorative sunrise on Driftwood Beach Historic Downtown Brunswick for laid-back charm and visiting unique local boutiques and restaurants by bike

"Downtown Brunswick surprised me a lot," Annie says. "Seeing the beautiful houses, the historic buildings and the restaurants and shops, I was like, 'Why was I sleeping on this?' Even when you're just a visitor, you feel like you're part of this community, and they're just so welcoming and friendly."

"Visitors to the Golden Isles can't help but slow down and be in awe of the landscape, history and wildlife," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "This film really captures the serene, refreshing vibe of the destination — worlds away from crowds and overdevelopment."

Watch "Golden Isles: Georgia's Best-Kept Secret" on Matador Network and YouTube .

Visit goldenisles.com to plan a trip.

About the Golden Isles CVB

The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism in the Golden Isles of Georgia. Located off Georgia's southern coast, the Golden Isles is made up of four barrier islands that include St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Sea Island and Little St. Simons Island, and the port city of Brunswick. The Golden Isles are located midway between Savannah, GA and Jacksonville, FL.

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860.526.1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Matador Network