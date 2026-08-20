The Wealth Consulting Group Surpasses $12 Billion in Assets Under Advisement

Independent wealth management platform reaches milestone through advisor-first culture, registering a 27% growth rate since 2025

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Consulting Group (WCG), a fast-growing hybrid RIA and wealth management platform, today announced it has surpassed $12.1 billion in assets under advisement (AUA) as of July 31, 2026. The milestone follows more than $2.6 billion in recruited AUA over the past 18 months and reflects growing demand among financial advisors for a long-term home that champions independence within a community that offers operational support and paths to succession.

Founded in 1995 by Jimmy Lee, The Wealth Consulting Group has spent more than three decades helping financial advisors build enduring businesses while delivering comprehensive financial planning to clients. In 2014, the firm launched its independent RIA platform, creating a planning-led, advisor-first model built on partnership, service and long-term growth.

Rather than asking advisors to choose between independence and support, WCG offers both. Advisors retain control of their practices while gaining access to a collaborative community and an opportunity to "focus on their genius." At WCG, advisors benefit from centralized support that handles the operational aspects of their business so they can spend more time working with clients and growing their revenues.

"We are experiencing significant growth, primarily because our firm has risen to the occasion and is meeting the needs of today's advisors," said Matt Gilliam, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at The Wealth Consulting Group. "Whether it's providing the support, resources and services every advisor deserves to run and scale a successful business, or consulting with them to solve the immensely important challenge of creating the right succession and monetization plan for their businesses, we meet them where they are. These are exciting times at The Wealth Consulting Group. We are having a lot of fun living our mission of Making Advisors' Lives Better."

Helping Advisors Build Enterprise Value While Preserving Independence

At the center of WCG's value proposition is its Partners Program, which gives advisors a clear path to optimizing enterprise value while providing access to capital and partial monetization and allowing them to determine the timing and terms of their eventual succession. Rather than forcing advisors to sacrifice independence, the program helps them prepare for what is often the most important transition of their careers, even if that transition is years away.

The Partners Program is supported by the firm's broader advisor ecosystem. WCG has built a planning-first community where advisors collaborate, share ideas and celebrate one another's success.

Through WCG's Advisor Resource Center, advisors also gain access to a CIO-led investment committee, proprietary model portfolios, dedicated financial and retirement planning support, insurance specialists and operational and advanced planning resources in tax coordination, estate design and complex wealth structuring. These capabilities allow advisors to spend more time with clients and less time managing back-office responsibilities.

"WCG's continued growth validates our advisor-first model," said Andy Kalbaugh, President of The Wealth Consulting Group. "Our value proposition and culture resonate with experienced advisors looking beyond payout for their final professional home, one that offers shared services, planning depth and long-term financial alignment without compromising their independence."

About The Wealth Consulting Group

The Wealth Consulting Group (WCG) is one of the fastest-growing independent wealth management and financial services enterprises in the country. With offices and clients throughout the United States, WCG's mission is to enable financial advisors to "Make Life Better" for clients by serving as their Personal CFO. The firm, which focuses on growth through acquisitions and the recruitment of successful independent financial advisor businesses, offers comprehensive services that include wealth planning, investment management, insurance and risk management, as well as a proprietary Partners Program, built for advisors by advisors.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through WCG Wealth Advisors, LLC (dba The Wealth Consulting Group), a Registered Investment Advisor. The Wealth Consulting Group and WCG Wealth Advisors, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial.

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SOURCE The Wealth Consulting Group