The Wealth Consulting Group Accelerates Next Phase of Growth Strategy with Addition of Jason Ehrlich as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

Financial services industry leader to bring unique skill set to fast-growing Hybrid RIA

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth Consulting Group (WCG), a fast-growing hybrid RIA and wealth management platform, today announced that Jason Ehrlich has been brought on board to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development. In this new role, he will guide the firm's financial strategy while leading corporate development initiatives, including M&A, strategic partnerships, and capital planning. Ehrlich will also serve on WCG's leadership committee, helping guide the firm's long-term growth strategy.

Ehrlich brings over 15 years of experience as an investment professional, specializing in the financial services and wealth management industries. He has been a strategic advisor to WCG for several years, before joining the firm's Advisory Board as a Director this past summer.

"I'm thrilled that Jason agreed to increase his involvement in WCG at such a consequential time for our firm," said Jimmy Lee, Founder and CEO of The Wealth Consulting Group. "As a strategic advisor and member of our Advisory Board, Jason knows our firm inside and out, and has already helped us develop and implement some of the strategic initiatives that are driving our success. In the newly created dual role of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, he will work with our existing teams to accelerate both the organic and inorganic growth of our firm."

Prior to WCG, Ehrlich was Managing Director and Head of Investments at Emigrant Partners, where he led investments in wealth management firms. Earlier in his career, he held roles at several leading private equity firms, focusing on financial services and wealth management businesses.

"I've been on an exciting journey with Wealth Consulting Group over the years and have had a front row seat to the evolution of the firm, said Ehrlich. "I have immense respect for Jimmy and his leadership team and look forward to working closely with our advisors to support their accelerated growth while bringing my expertise and unique perspective to the firm's M&A strategy. At a time when many firms are struggling to achieve scale, I know firsthand that WCG is well-positioned to provide the tools, technology, and support that advisors need to deliver the best outcomes for their clients."

The announcement closely follows the recent buildout of WCG's senior leadership team, including the appointment of industry leader and former LPL Financial Divisional President Andy Kalbaugh to the role of President of WCG.

"Jason is the right person at the right time to help us achieve our ambitious growth plans," added Kalbaugh. "His experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand the firm and take advantage of the opportunities of a consolidating industry. Adding Jason's considerable talents to our already strong finance and development teams will give us additional firepower to build new strategic partnerships across the wealth management space."

The Wealth Consulting Group (WCG) is one of the fastest-growing independent wealth management and financial services enterprises in the country. With offices and clients throughout the U.S., WCG's mission is to enable financial advisors to "Make Life Better" for clients by serving as their Personal CFO. The firm, which focuses on growth through acquisitions and the recruitment of successful independent financial advisor businesses, offers comprehensive services that include wealth planning, investment management, insurance and risk management, as well as a proprietary advisor transformation program called WCG Ascend, in collaboration with Pareto Systems.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through WCG Wealth Advisors, LLC (dba The Wealth Consulting Group), a Registered Investment Advisor. The Wealth Consulting Group and WCG Wealth Advisors, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial.

