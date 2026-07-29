The Weather Risks Travelers Forget to Insure, and Why It's a Mistake

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When planning their trips, most travelers know to think about insurance ahead of hurricane or winter storm season. Their impact on travel is well-known and largely expected during their respective months. But according to Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance marketplace, wildfires, heatwaves, and floods cause the same type of travel disruptions, yet are often overlooked by travelers.

Squaremouth explains why this summer has made a case for changing that.

What's Happened This Summer, and Why It's Not Going Away

Collectively, heatwaves, floods, and wildfires have caused major travel disruptions across key destinations this year, but these aren't new summer travel disruptions. In fact, they've all intensified in recent years and have become a fixture that travelers need to prepare for every summer, just like hurricane season.

Why You Shouldn't Overlook Travel Insurance

Travel insurance plans treat wildfires, heatwaves, and floods the same way as hurricanes and winter storms. If any of these events result in a mandatory evacuation order, uninhabitable accommodations, airport or flight closures, or a medical emergency, travel insurance coverage can apply.

Look for travel insurance plans that include:

Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption: Reimburses all unused, prepaid, and non-refundable trip expenses if a traveler must cancel or shorten their trip due to severe weather or a natural disaster.

Reimburses all unused, prepaid, and non-refundable trip expenses if a traveler must cancel or shorten their trip due to severe weather or a natural disaster. Travel Delay: Reimburses meals, hotel stays, and other necessary expenses if a traveler is significantly delayed en route to their destination.

Reimburses meals, hotel stays, and other necessary expenses if a traveler is significantly delayed en route to their destination. Emergency Medical and Medical Evacuation: Covers the cost of medical treatment and an evacuation, if necessary, if a traveler is injured or becomes ill during their trip.

Covers the cost of medical treatment and an evacuation, if necessary, if a traveler is injured or becomes ill during their trip. [Optional] Cancel For Any Reason: Provides maximum flexibility by partially reimbursing travelers who are no longer comfortable traveling to a destination that may have been impacted by one of the listed events above. This is an optional add-on available within some plans.

"Travelers instinctively know to check the hurricane forecast before they buy travel insurance. We'd like them to take a similar approach with wildfire, heat, and flood advisories," says Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "The risk is there, and the coverage works the same way. Travelers just aren't used to thinking about these risks like they think about a storm."

Squaremouth has travel insurance resources for each event type, explaining in more detail how coverage can apply:

To compare travel insurance plans with coverage for severe weather and natural disasters, visit Squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.6 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth