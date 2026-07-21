Solar Eclipse Drives 70% Spike in Travel to Spain. Here's What Travelers Should Know Before They Go

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in 120 years, a total solar eclipse will be visible from mainland Spain on August 12. Data from Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance marketplace, shows a 70% increase in insured trips to Spain in August, as travelers flock to the country for the best views of the historic event.

Spain is already one of the five most popular destinations for American travelers on Squaremouth, with an average trip cost of $7,000. This surge marks one of the more significant destination spikes recorded for the country.

What Travelers Should Know

The solar eclipse in Spain is a rare chance for travelers to witness an event that hasn't happened in the country in more than a century. For most travelers, though, the eclipse is one afternoon in a much longer itinerary that continues through Spain and wider Europe.

For those travelers, this summer presents a unique set of risks worth preparing for:

Extreme heat: Europe is experiencing record-breaking heat this summer, raising health concerns for travelers, disrupting travel, and contributing to deadly wildfires in Spain.

Europe is experiencing record-breaking heat this summer, raising health concerns for travelers, disrupting travel, and contributing to deadly wildfires in Spain. Lack of healthcare coverage: U.S. healthcare isn't accepted abroad, meaning travelers without trip insurance are stuck paying out of pocket for medical treatment.

U.S. healthcare isn't accepted abroad, meaning travelers without trip insurance are stuck paying out of pocket for medical treatment. Large crowds: The eclipse coincides with the peak European travel season. Travelers should expect congestion and delays and stay alert for pickpockets and petty theft.

The eclipse coincides with the peak European travel season. Travelers should expect congestion and delays and stay alert for pickpockets and petty theft. Transport strikes: Rail operator strikes in July are causing reduced services, significant delays, and cancellations.

Rail operator strikes in July are causing reduced services, significant delays, and cancellations. Europe's new EES: Spain has rolled out the Entry/Exit System (EES), a new biometric screening system for entry into the country that has caused delays of up to 5 hours upon arrival.

How Travel Insurance Can Help

Due to these potential obstacles, travelers heading to Spain this summer should consider a comprehensive travel insurance plan. These policies include the following benefits that are highly relevant while traveling in Spain:

Trip Cancellation: Protects 100% of prepaid, non-refundable trip expenses if a traveler must cancel for a covered reason

Protects 100% of prepaid, non-refundable trip expenses if a traveler must cancel for a covered reason Emergency Medical: Can provide access to medical care and reimburse the cost of treatment if you get injured or sick, for example, due to a heat-related illness

Can provide access to medical care and reimburse the cost of treatment if you get injured or sick, for example, due to a heat-related illness Medical Evacuation: Transports you to the nearest adequate hospital in the event of a medical emergency

Transports you to the nearest adequate hospital in the event of a medical emergency Travel Delay: Covers necessary expenses during delays caused by severe weather or by common carriers

Covers necessary expenses during delays caused by severe weather or by common carriers Baggage and Personal Items Loss: Reimburses the value of lost items, including those that are stolen while traveling

Reimburses the value of lost items, including those that are stolen while traveling Cancel For Any Reason: An optional add-on that can be added to some comprehensive plans for the most possible cancellation flexibility

"The spike we're seeing in insured trips to Spain shows travelers want to take advantage of this rare event," says Chrissy Valdez, Squaremouth's Senior Director of Operations. "But between the high trip costs, the heat, and delays caused by peak season crowds, having the right comprehensive coverage in place is essential."

To compare travel insurance plans for Spain, visit Squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.6 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth