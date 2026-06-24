THE WEINBACH GROUP IS THE UNDISPUTED BEST IN FLORIDA AT THIS YEAR'S HEALTHCARE ADVERTISING AWARDS

The Weinbach Group Lands A Massive Haul At National Competition And Captured 'Best Of Show' For Its Digital Healthcare Advertising Work

MIAMI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weinbach Group celebrated a landmark achievement at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, taking home more awards than any Florida ad agency. In total, the healthcare marketing firm won 15 prizes, including 6 gold awards, the most in the State. Its success at the nation's largest medical advertising competition placed The Weinbach Group among the top five winningest marketing companies in the entire Southeastern United States. What's more, the Miami healthcare advertising agency won the competition's highest honor, Best of Show, for an online ad it created for a chain of dermatology clinics, Florida Dermatology Specialists.

The Weinbach Group's "Best In Show" winner for the Healthcare Advertising Awards (video still), developed for Florida Dermatology Specialists.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards, sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, is the nation's premier competition for healthcare advertising agencies as well as in-house marketing teams at hospitals and health systems. This year's contest attracted more than 4,300 entries, making The Weinbach Group's wins particularly noteworthy. A national panel of judges reviewed all 4,000-plus entries based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, audience appeal, graphic design, and overall impact. The judges recognized only 21 contestants, including The Weinbach Group, with the Best of Show designation for their overall excellence and breakthrough advertising.

"Clients choose our agency because of our deep understanding of the healthcare industry and our ability to craft effective marketing campaigns on their behalf," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. "This year's wins demonstrate their trust in us is well deserved. I think it's fair to say, our performance at The Healthcare Advertising Awards cements our status as true healthcare marketing experts and differentiates our agency amid this crowded and competitive field."

In addition to its Best of Show win for Florida Dermatology Specialists, the Weinbach Group won awards for healthcare marketing projects it produced on behalf of other clients, including Mount Sinai Medical Center, Genuine Health Group, and Advocate Radiation Oncology. For many of these clients, the veteran agency's work targeted physician audiences. In fact, the healthcare marketing agency was the only marketing company in Florida to capture awards specifically in categories for provider-facing communication, winning both Gold and Bronze awards in the Physician Referral category for Advocate Radiation Oncology.

The Miami-based marketing firm also racked up wins for its digital projects, including in the website development category and multiple wins in the digital video ad category.

The Weinbach Group, which was founded in 1987 as a Miami public relations firm, has grown into a fully integrated marketing communications agency. Over the past several decades, it has earned national acclaim for its healthcare marketing specialization. Last year, the agency was named a "Marketing Team of the Year" finalist by the American Marketing Association, and it maintains a five-star rating on Clutch for its outstanding work.

To see all of The Weinbach Group's winning projects from this year's Healthcare Advertising Awards, click here: https://www.weinbachgroup.com/healthcare-advertising-awards.

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries and is best known as a healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included Mount Sinai Medical Center, ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

Contact: Meieli Sawyer

The Weinbach Group, Inc.

(305) 668-0070

[email protected]

SOURCE The Weinbach Group, Inc.