ALPHA-1 FOUNDATION ENGAGES MIAMI COMMUNICATIONS FIRM TO ACCELERATE FUNDRAISING

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weinbach Group, a nationally recognized healthcare marketing agency, announced it has forged a new client relationship with the Alpha-1 Foundation (A1F), an international not-for-profit organization committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) and improving the lives of patients and families affected by the rare condition. The Weinbach Group, which specializes in serving healthcare-related organizations, including foundations, will execute an integrated communications program aimed at A1F's current audiences and at expanding its reach to new audiences and fundraising sources.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is a rare genetic condition that affects patients' lungs and livers, sometimes requiring a lung or liver transplant to survive.

Alpha-1 is a rare genetic condition that affects the lungs and/or the liver, with no cure to date. Lung-affected patients typically do not show symptoms until adulthood, when their lung function declines much more rapidly than in a typically aging adult. Patients are often diagnosed with emphysema and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Lung-affected patients are treated with augmentation therapy to raise the levels of alpha-1-antitrypsin protein in the lungs. This intravenous replacement therapy is derived from plasma donations from the blood of healthy donors. Patients can also be liver-affected, when the liver cannot break down the abnormal protein, causing liver damage and scarring, resulting in cirrhosis. There is currently no treatment for Alpha-1 liver disease besides liver transplantation. Alpha-1 is the second leading cause of liver transplantation in children.

"Nearly 90% of Alphas that exist, have no idea they have Alpha-1," said Scott Santarella, A1F President and CEO. "We hired The Weinbach Group because, as one of the leading healthcare public relations firms in the country, they will be able to raise visibility on this rare genetic condition, support our development efforts, and reach key audiences. This includes physicians and healthcare providers to test and diagnose patients earlier on their journey and to connect them with A1F to provide education, resources, and access to current therapies available."

A1F is one of the strongest rare-disease organizations. Over its 30-year history, it has deployed more than $100 million toward Alpha-1 research since its inception and leveraged those dollars by nearly a factor of 8, resulting in more than $750 million in ancillary funding invested in Alpha-1 research.

As a result of its efforts, A1F has designed and launched innovative programs and services to help patients along their journeys. This includes a solid infrastructure to promote research and pioneer science, as well as the establishment of collaborative partnerships to advance the development of novel therapies. The essence of A1F's work has improved the quality of life for those diagnosed with Alpha-1.

"The Alpha-1 Foundation has done a remarkable job making a measurable and impactful difference in the trajectory of research, treatment, and patient support," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of the Miami-based healthcare marketing firm. "Now, with the megaphone of an effective marketing and communications program, we will be able to help A1F accelerate its fundraising to achieve the elusive goal of finding a cure for Alpha-1."

Among its first activities, The Weinbach Group will work with A1F's leadership to determine the feasibility and potential messaging for a capital campaign. Then, the healthcare advertising agency will execute a communications program, including developing key messages, to help A1F optimize its already impressive fundraising success.

"Alpha-1 remains a hugely underdiagnosed condition, yet its impact on patients and families can be profound," said Mr. Weinbach. "A1F has built a legacy of advancing research and education, and we are proud to help extend the reach and impact of its meaningful work."

With more than three decades of experience working with healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and patient advocacy groups, The Weinbach Group specializes in translating complex medical and scientific topics into clear, compelling communications that resonate with diverse audiences.

