The Wolfe Companies Named No. 2958 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Time, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wolfe Companies today announced it has been ranked No. 2958 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking the fifth time the company has earned a spot on the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time is an incredible honor and a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day. Our growth has always come from a relentless focus on helping our customers succeed—when they win, we win. Reaching this level of growth becomes even more meaningful as a company scales into nine-figure revenue, where every additional percentage point represents a significantly larger dollar impact than in earlier years. Earning a place among the fastest-growing companies in the country five times is something our entire team is deeply proud of," said Jason S. Wolfe, Founder and CEO of The Wolfe Companies.

"This recognition reflects our team's commitment to our mission and our long-term vision of building something that lasts. We believe great companies are defined not just by growth, but by the lasting value they create for customers, employees, and the communities they serve. As we look ahead, we're more committed than ever to creating an enduring legacy of impact that extends far beyond our business."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About The Wolfe Companies, LLC

The Wolfe Companies, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in, and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and eCommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, PerfectGift.com, GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, and Give InKind. The Company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Wolfe.com, LLC