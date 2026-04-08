The Wolfe Companies, LLC Selected to Power and Scale Pizza Hut's National Gift Card Program

Strategic Partnership Modernizes Infrastructure and Accelerates Nationwide Distribution

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wolfe Companies, LLC, a fintech innovator in the incentives and gifting industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Pizza Hut to serve as the official issuer and operational backbone of the brand's comprehensive national gift card program.

Pizza Hut Gift Card

Through this partnership, Pizza Hut has engaged Wolfe to modernize and scale its gift card infrastructure, focusing on streamlining support systems and strengthening the technical frameworks required to operate efficiently at a national level. The collaboration is designed to enhance internal operations while significantly expanding Pizza Hut's presence across consumer and business channels.

This strategic alignment enables Pizza Hut to deliver a more seamless and accessible gifting experience while positioning the program for long-term growth across all touchpoints.

"We are honored to provide the technology and logistical support necessary to help drive growth for one of the world's most iconic brands," said Chad Haring, EVP of Merchant Solutions at The Wolfe Companies. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to scale, reliability, and delivering a seamless gifting experience nationwide."

"We are excited to partner with Wolfe to power the next phase of growth for Pizza Hut's gift card program," said Ashley Travis, Head of Growth Marketing at Pizza Hut. "By strengthening our infrastructure and significantly expanding retail distribution, we're making it easier than ever for consumers and corporate partners to access Pizza Hut gift cards nationwide. Wolfe's expertise allows us to grow with confidence while maintaining the seamless experience our customers expect."

Program Milestones and Distribution Strategy

Leveraging Wolfe's advanced distribution network and operational expertise, the Pizza Hut gift card program is executing a robust, multi-channel rollout:

Restaurant Operations: New Pizza Hut gift cards are currently being distributed across more than 5,000 participating restaurant locations nationwide.

New Pizza Hut gift cards are currently being distributed across more than 5,000 participating restaurant locations nationwide. Omni-Channel Availability: The program is fully integrated across in-restaurant, online, third-party, and B2B channels, ensuring consistent access for both consumers and corporate buyers.

The program is fully integrated across in-restaurant, online, third-party, and B2B channels, ensuring consistent access for both consumers and corporate buyers. Retail Expansion: Beginning in Spring 2026, Wolfe will lead the expansion of Pizza Hut gift cards into more than 29,000 merchant locations, including major national retailers across the grocery, big-box, and pharmacy sectors.

Beginning in Spring 2026, Wolfe will lead the expansion of Pizza Hut gift cards into more than 29,000 merchant locations, including major national retailers across the grocery, big-box, and pharmacy sectors. B2B Channel Growth: The partnership further extends Pizza Hut's reach through leading B2B platforms, including PerfectGift.com, RaiseRight, and Prezzee.

Driving Operational Excellence at Scale

By leveraging Wolfe's specialized expertise in gift card issuance, program management, and distribution logistics, Pizza Hut is positioned to scale its gift card program with improved operational efficiency, enhanced support capabilities, and increased distribution velocity. This collaboration allows Pizza Hut to focus on brand growth and customer engagement while Wolfe delivers the technology and infrastructure required to support a high-volume, national gifting ecosystem.

The partnership reinforces Wolfe's role as a trusted fintech partner to leading global brands and underscores its mission to power scalable, reliable, and innovative gifting solutions across retail, digital, and B2B markets.

About The Wolfe Companies, LLC

The Wolfe Companies, LLC is a fintech innovator and leading provider of gifting and rewards solutions for national and global brands. Through a robust technology platform and extensive retail and B2B distribution network, Wolfe powers gift card issuance and rewards programs at scale. The company's portfolio includes PerfectGift.com, Gift Card Granny, GiftYa, and Give InKind, and Wolfe has been recognized with numerous industry and workplace awards while maintaining a strong customer-first culture and operational excellence.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

The Wolfe Companies, LLC contact:

Barbie Keyser

Product Marketing Manager

[email protected]

The Wolfe Companies, LLC

495 Mansfield, Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

USA

wolfe.com

perfectgift.com

SOURCE Wolfe.com, LLC