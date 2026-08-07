The World Will Be Watching as BronzeLens Celebrates Its 17th Annual Film Festival

August 21–23 and August 27–30, 2026

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival returns to Atlanta August 21–23 and August 27–30, 2026, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from around the world for two weekends celebrating the power of diverse storytelling. Opening Night features "Love Patrick: Nothing is Impossible," directed by the Horne Brothers, a compelling documentary chronicling the life and legacy of visionary fashion designer Patrick Kelly.

Love Patrick: Nothing is Impossible image

This year's festival showcases more than 150 Official Selections from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ghana, Guadeloupe, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, South Africa, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Every film is produced by creators of color or tells stories about people of color, reaffirming BronzeLens' commitment to elevating underrepresented voices in cinema.

"We believe the true magic of film happens both on the screen and in the conversations it inspires," said Kathleen Bertrand, Founder and Executive Producer of the BronzeLens Film Festival. "Our mission is to champion outstanding filmmaking while creating dynamic opportunities for filmmakers, creators, talent, and audiences to connect, collaborate, and help shape the future of storytelling."

Festival headquarters will be located at The Tara Atlanta, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE.

The 2026 Official Selections are associated with an impressive roster of acclaimed artists, including Academy Award® winners Viola Davis, narrator (The Ebony Canal: A Story of Black Maternal & Infant Health) and Jordan Peele, producer (Spilled Milk); Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine, co-star (Black Seeds Continue to Grow); Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood, producer and co-star (The Listeners); Grammy Award-winning artist T.I., featured in The Birth of Trap Music and director of Da'Partments 2; Ambyr Michelle, co-star (Escape Room); the late Erica Ash, starring in (The Making of a Classic); and Lauren E. Banks (Channels).

For the complete festival schedule, Official Selections, and ticket information, visit www.BronzeLens.com.

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Official Hashtag: BronzeLens2026

Contact:

Terri Vismale-Morris

BronzeLens Director of Public Relations

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BronzeLens Film Festival