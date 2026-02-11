BronzeLens 2026 Superstars Weekend Pays homage to CBS' "Beyond the Gates"

BronzeLens SuperStars Weekend events take place March 6-8, 2026

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BronzeLens 2026 Superstars Weekend honors CBS' groundbreaking daytime soap opera "Beyond the Gates" for excellence behind and in front of the lens, March 6-8 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show is the first daytime soap opera with a majority-Black ensemble cast, produced by CBS Studios. "This year, we want to give special attention to "Beyond the Gates" because of its historic imprint on our community and beyond," said Kathleen Bertrand, BronzeLens Executive Producer.

The weekend is anchored by the 17th annual BronzeLens Women SuperStars Honors awards program, Saturday, March 7, 2026. Multitalented stage, screen, and film actress Tamara Tunie is the 2026 Legendary SuperStar. Tunie recently made history starring in the CBS Daytime series "Beyond the Gates," the first soap opera to center on an affluent Black family. She stars as Anita Dupree, the family's matriarch.

Actress Jasmine Burke is the 2026 Visionary SuperStar. Recognized for her role on "Beyond the Gates" as June, a homeless woman fighting to regain her life, Burke's heartfelt portrayal reflects her passion for serving the community with mental health resources through her Jasmine Burke Foundation.

The 2026 Behind the Lens SuperStar is Jeresa Featherstone-Winfield, a three-time Emmy Award-winning Costume Designer. Featherstone-Winfield is captivating "Beyond the Gates" audiences with her talent, calling it an opportunity of a lifetime and a chance to build a world from the ground up and dress characters that reflect the breadth and beauty of the Black experience.

Industry giant Clifton Davis will receive the Bronze Excellence in Iconic Performance and Writing award during Sunday Brunch with the Brothers on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Davis, who plays "Beyond the Gates" patriarch Vernon Dupree, will also celebrate with fellow men of the "Beyond the Gates" cast for an in-depth, candid conversation about what led them to careers in entertainment and what helps them thrive.

Reel Women: Her Vision, Her Voice will kick off the BronzeLens 2026 Superstars Weekend on March 6, 2026. The event includes a panel discussion and a meet-and-greet with industry professionals, such as Actress/Producer Charity Jordan, Producer Dr. Ty Johnston, Actress Karan Kendrick, and Makeup Artist Patrice Coleman.

