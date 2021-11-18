The Worldwide Aptamers Industry is Expected to Reach $342 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aptamers Market by Product Type (DNA, RNA, XNA), Technology (SELEX), Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, R&D), End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aptamers market is valued at an estimated USD 151 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 342 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the aptamers market is attributed to factors such as an increase in the number of clinical trials for the development of aptamer-based therapeutics, increase in awareness about advantages of aptamers as compared to antibodies, rising investment in pharmaceutical R&D, and rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases to increase the demand for aptamer-based therapeutics and diagnostics.

Growth in the venture capital funding for research on aptamers and growing collaborations with research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities to players in the market. On the other hand, low market acceptance as compared to antibodies is likely to restrain the market growth while shortage of skilled & trained professionals may challenge market growth to a certain extent.

SELEX is the largest end-user segment in the aptamers market in 2020.

Based on technology, the aptamers market is segmented into SELEX and other technologies. The SELEX technology segment dominated the market in 2020. The segment accounts for a large share of the aptamers market as SELEX is one of the most widely used technologies. The other technologies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on developing technologies for aptamer selection.

The diagnostic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the aptamers market is segmented into therapeutics development, research & development, diagnostics, and other applications. In 2020, the therapeutics development segment dominated the market due to the increasing number of clinical trials evaluating aptamers for new therapies and collaborations among aptamer companies & prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. The diagnostic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the development of new diagnostic kits to detect cancer and other diseases.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The aptamers market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising R&D activities on aptamers, the development of aptamer-based products, and the rising focus on drug discovery and development.

