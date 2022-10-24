The Worldwide Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Industry is Expected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market By Application, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is a PVC homopolymer that has been subjected to a chlorination reaction. It is significantly more flexible and can withstand higher temperatures as compared to conventional PVC. There is increase in demand for CPVC owing to its superior mechanical strength at high temperature, excellent heat resistance, excellent chemical and corrosion resistance, excellent flame resistance, and low smoke generation.

Wide application scope of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride and growth in Construction industry are the crucial factors strengthening the demand for Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC). Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) is extensively used in applications such as pipes & fittings, fire sprinkler systems, adhesives & coatings, and others.

Due to its superior corrosion resistance at high temperatures, CPVC is suited for self-supporting constructions at temperatures up to 200F. Its ability to bend, shape, and weld enables its use in a comprehensive variety of process applications such as scrubbers, tanks, and ventilation systems. It displays chemical resistance, and superior fire resistance, and is available in rods, sheets, and tubing.

It is also used in various industrial applications where resistance to corrosive chemicals and high functional temperatures are desirable. Besides it is employed in pumps, pipe & fittings, strainers, filters, valves, tower packing, and ducts. In pipes & fittings, CPVC displays higher impact and tensile strength and is non-toxic. In pressurized systems, it can be utilized with fluids up to 80C and higher in low-pressure systems.

Based on local building codes, it can be employed in hot and cold chemical distribution systems as well as hot and cold water systems. Further, CPVC finds applications in fire sprinkler systems and are widely used in commercial buildings and institutional buildings, due to durability, ease of fabrication & installation, and faster installation. Furthermore, in recent years, the construction industry has witnessed rapid growth, owing to rise in population and increase in government support.

For instance, in 2021, as per the U.S. Census Bureau, the total value of residential housing during April 2020-2021 was valued at $21,730 million, up by 21.8%, as compared to $178,362 million for FY 2019-2020. CPVC is an excellent material for high-rise building use, owing to its ease of installation as well as cost-effectiveness.

Further, it meets or exceeds all applicable building codes as well as standards. It provides a faster, safer as well as more efficient installation and therefore, is widely used in construction industry. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with CPVC and availability of substitute such as PVC, may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user industry, and region. By application, the market is classified into pipes & fittings, fire sprinkler systems, power cable casing, adhesives & coatings, and, others. By end user-industry, the market is categorized into Construction, chemical, electrical & electronics, healthcare, agriculture, and others.

The regional market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is dominating the market in terms of demand for Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the projection period. The growth of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market in the region is due to increase in construction and production units. China and India are the major contributors for the market growth, owing to rise in construction activities.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CHLORINATED POLYVINYL CHLORIDE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Pipes & Fittings

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Fire Sprinkler Systems

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Power Cable Casing

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Adhesives & Coatings

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CHLORINATED POLYVINYL CHLORIDE MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Construction

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Chemical

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Electrical & Electronics

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Healthcare

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Agriculture

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CHLORINATED POLYVINYL CHLORIDE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 The Lubrizol Corporation

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 BASF AG

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Kem One SAS,

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Kaneka Corporation,

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 PolyOne Corporation,

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Jiangsu days Teng Chemical Co., Ltd,

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Shandong Kexing Chemical Co., Ltd.,

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co., Ltd.,

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Panjin Changrui Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

