The Worldwide Downstream Processing Industry is Expected to Reach $92 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Downstream Processing Market By Technology, By Product, By System, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the Downstream Processing Market Size at $21.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $92.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Downstream processing refers to the recovery and purification of biosynthetic products, particularly pharmaceuticals, from natural sources such as animal or plant tissue or fermentation broth. It is an essential step in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals such as antibiotics, hormones (e.g., insulin and human growth hormone), antibodies (e.g., infliximab and abciximab) and vaccines; antibodies and enzymes used in diagnostics; industrial enzymes; and natural fragrance and flavor compounds. Downstream processing is usually considered a specialized field in biochemical engineering.



The key factors that drive the growth of the market are increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals as downstream processing plays a key role in providing pure biopharmaceutical products. In addition, rise in R&D expenditure for biopharmaceutical products majorly drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, rise in adoption of single-use systems, low risk of product cross contamination and cost-effectiveness are the key factors anticipating the growth of market in upcoming years. In addition, single-use system in downstream processing is highly efficient and cost-effective, which attract pharmaceutical manufacturers to adopt disposable bioprocessing products drive the growth of the market in upcoming years. However, dearth and shortage of skilled bioprocess engineers is expected to restrain the market growth in upcoming years. Moreover, untapped markets such as China and India, offer profitable opportunities to expand this market.



The downstream processing market is segmented on the basis of technique, product, system application, end user, and region. By technique, it is categorized into purification, separation, and clarification/concentration. Depending on product, it is classified into chromatography columns and resins, filters, membrane absorbers, and other products. By system, it is bifurcated into single use system and re-usable system. By application, it is divided into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, insulin production, immunoglobulin production, erythropoietin production, and other applications. By end user, it is categorized into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



North America accounted for the largest market share in the downstream processing market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increase in R&D activities for biopharmaceuticals, considerable investments made by the market players and increase in government support are fueling the growth of the market in this region.



The major companies profiled in this report include, 3M Company, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza Group AG, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc. and Repligen Corporation



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of theDownstream Processing Market Size analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing downstream processing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the downstream processing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global downstream processing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Purification

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Separation

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Clarification/Concentration

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Chromatography Columns and Resins

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Filters

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Membrane Adsorbers

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Other Products

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING MARKET, BY SYSTEM

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Single Use System

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Re Usable System

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Monoclonal Antibody Production

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Vaccine Production

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Insulin Production

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Immunoglobulin Production

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Erythropoietin Production

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING MARKET, BY END USER

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3 Market analysis by country

8.3 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 9: DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.5. Competitive Heatmap

10.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Company snapshot

11.1.3 Operating business segments

11.1.4 Product portfolio

11.1.5 Business performance

11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.2 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Company snapshot

11.2.3 Operating business segments

11.2.4 Product portfolio

11.2.5 Business performance

11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.3 Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Company snapshot

11.3.3 Operating business segments

11.3.4 Product portfolio

11.3.5 Business performance

11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.4 3M Company

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Company snapshot

11.4.3 Operating business segments

11.4.4 Product portfolio

11.4.5 Business performance

11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.5 Lonza Group AG

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Company snapshot

11.5.3 Operating business segments

11.5.4 Product portfolio

11.5.5 Business performance

11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.6 Eppendorf AG

11.6.1 Company overview

11.6.2 Company snapshot

11.6.3 Operating business segments

11.6.4 Product portfolio

11.6.5 Business performance

11.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.7 Marathon Petroleum Corporation

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Company snapshot

11.7.3 Operating business segments

11.7.4 Product portfolio

11.7.5 Business performance

11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.8 Merck KGaA.

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Company snapshot

11.8.3 Operating business segments

11.8.4 Product portfolio

11.8.5 Business performance

11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.9 Religen Inc

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Company snapshot

11.9.3 Operating business segments

11.9.4 Product portfolio

11.9.5 Business performance

11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.10 Agilent Technologies Inc.

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Company snapshot

11.10.3 Operating business segments

11.10.4 Product portfolio

11.10.5 Business performance

11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rojfx

