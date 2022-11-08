The Worldwide Edge Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Analytics Market By Component, By Type, By Deployment Model, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the edge analytics market was valued at $5.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $47.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Edge analytics is a type of process, which help in collecting, analyzing, and creating actionable insights in real-time, directly from the IoT devices generating the data. It is a model of data analysis where incoming data streams are analyzed at a non-central point in the system such as a switch, a peripheral node, or a connected device or sensor. Web and mobile application analytics track a variety of metrics constantly, both on the backend and the front-end of the application's stack.



Growth in demand for faster and seamless processing aids in the growth of the global edge analytics market. In addition, surge in cloud deployments positively impact the growth of the market. However, higher installation and maintenance costs for edge analytical solutions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increased processing and computing capabilities are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global edge analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of the component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. On the basis of type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

By deployment model, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into retail, e-commerce and consumer electronics, energy and utilities, healthcare, transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players that operate in the edge analytics market are Cisco system Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Iguazio Ltd., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the edge analytics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing edge analytics market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the edge analytics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global edge analytics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: EDGE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: EDGE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Descriptive Analytics

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Predictive Analytics

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Prescriptive Analytics

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: EDGE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 On-Premise

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Cloud

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: EDGE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Retail, E-Commerce and Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Energy and Utilities

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Healthcare

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Transportation and Logistics

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 IT and Telecom

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country

7.7 Manufacturing

7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3 Market analysis by country

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: EDGE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 IBM CORPORATION

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 DELL INC.

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 EQUINIX, INC.

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 GREENWAVE SYSTEMS

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 HP INC.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 IGUAZIO

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 INTEL CORPORATION

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 MICROSOFT CORPORATION

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 ORACLE CORPORATION

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snpukh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets