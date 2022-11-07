The Worldwide Firefighting Foam Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Firefighting Foam Market Share, Size, Trends By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global firefighting foam market size is expected to reach USD 1,065.3 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increasing application of firefighting products in the oil and gas sector, growth in industrialization and urbanization, and rising instances of fire accidents drive the growth of the market. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has restricted the growth of the industry. The aviation, mining, and oil and gas industries have been adversely affected by the pandemic resulting in reduced demand, disruption of the supply chain, halt in manufacturing and construction activities, and workforce impairment.



The demand for firefighting products is expected to increase in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Greater industrialization and rising demand from the aviation and mining sectors support market growth in this region. The introduction of fire safety and protection regulations further increases the demand for firefighting products in Asia-Pacific. Several global players are entering into partnerships to strengthen their presence in the developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



The oil and gas segment dominated the market in 2021. Stringent protocols to be followed by oil & gas companies for fire safety, high exposure to flammable gases, chemicals, and materials, and greater demand for oil and gas to address growing energy demand across the globe are factors expected to offer growth opportunities for the firefighting products during the forecast period.



Alcohol-resistant aqueous film-forming foam is a viscous concentrate developed especially for fires caused by flammable and water-soluble liquids. They form a gel-like appearance. The foam blanket forms a polymeric membrane on a polar solvent fire. During fire suppression, the polymer from the foam precipitates and forms a barrier or membrane between the fuel surface and foam blanket to avoid loss and damage caused by alcohol fuel.



Firefighting Foam Market Report Highlights

Aqueous film forming (AFF) segment accounted for a significant share owing to greater use in class A and class B fire cases.

Oil and gas segment contributed to major revenue share in 2021 owing to greater need to follow safety regulations and protocols while handling flammable gases and chemicals during exploration, drilling, refining activities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period on account of increasing economic growth, strengthening oil and gas sector, and greater application in mining and aviation industries.

is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period on account of increasing economic growth, strengthening oil and gas sector, and greater application in mining and aviation industries. The firefighting foam industry is highly competitive owing to the existence of large market players with global presence including Angus Fire Limited, Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Chemguard, Johnson Controls International PLC., and Perimeter Solutions among others.

