The Worldwide Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Industry is Expected to Reach $212.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete analysis of Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Industry. The global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market will reach US$ 212.92 Billion by 2027.

As per Globocan statistics Worldwide, cancer is the highest cause of death; with 19,292,789 new cancer cases were diagnosed and around 9,958,133 cancer death happened in the year 2020. Nevertheless, over the past years, the treatment paradigm of cancer has transformed with several therapies such as radiation therapies, chemotherapies, and immunotherapies available to treat cancer. Correspondingly, intratumoral immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that improves the immune system's ability to fight cancer. This therapy is preferable to the old technique because it provides long-term cancer protection, has fewer side effects, and treats a broader range of cancer.



Impact of COVID-19 on Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Industry:

COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the intratumoral cancer therapy industry. Due to the lockdown restrictions and travel ban, it was difficult for the patients to get the therapy done. In the COVID- 19, there is a high chance for cancer patients to get infected because COVID 19 affects the patient's immune systems. However, continuous cancer intratumoral treatment processes for cancer patients are mandatory, and it enhances their immune system's ability to fight against COVID. Intratumoral therapy is a cancer treatment that boosts the human immune system to fight against cancer cells. Further, cancer patients require regular monitoring of the conditions, resulting in industry growth.



Although many factors propel the growth of the global intratumoral cancer therapy market, such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, a surge in access to medical insurance, a rise in the incidence of cancer, and a rise in technological advancements in cancer treatment therapies. According to this report the Worldwide Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market Size was US$ 111.41 Billion in 2021.



Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Industry will grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021-2027

Based on technology, the intratumoral cancer therapy industry includes Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapies, Immune System Modulators, Adoptive Cell Transfer, Cytokines, and Others. The monoclonal antibody technology has the most significant growth in the previous year, owing to a surge in monoclonal antibodies for cancer immunotherapy. They exhibit different properties where the immune technique can be modulated, and thus they can activate or inhibit the molecules targeted on the immune system. Additionally, monoclonal antibodies also generate the antitumor immune response. There are various monoclonal antibodies, such as naked, conjugated, and bispecific monoclonal antibodies.



In terms of application, cancer intratumoral therapy is used to treat various cancer applications like Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, and others. Lungs cancer had the most consequential market. Owing to the high incidence of lung cancer globally and the surge in the awareness program regarding the need for early lung cancer therapeutics. The U.S. food and drug administration has authorized Tabrecta (Capmatinib) to regale non-small cell lung cancer in 2020.



North America holds a Considerable Cancer Intratumoral Therapy Market Worldwide

Geographically, North America held a considerable global cancer intratumoral therapy market. Rising accessibility to current therapy and increasing cancer disease incidence, combined with a growing senior population, lead to regional market development. Recently, U.S. food and administration has supported 32 various immunotherapies to treat 20 cancer diseases, including immunomodulators, cell-based immunotherapies, BCG vaccines, targeted therapies, and oncotic viruses.



The Asia Pacific is to experience the fastest growth owing to a rise in healthcare expenditure, the surge in per capita income, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China and Japan are introducing new and sophisticated immunotherapy medications. These countries have clinical trials for new drug molecules, alternative treatments, and FDA approval.



Key Market Players:

The major players operating in the global intratumoral cancer therapy market include Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc, Novarts AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lily Company, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Seattle Genetics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints



5. Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market



6. Market Share Analysis - Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market

6.1 By Application

6.2 Technology Type

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Regions



7. Application - Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market

7.1 Lung Cancer

7.2 Breast Cancer

7.3 Colorectal Cancer

7.4 Melanoma

7.5 Prostate Cancer

7.6 Head & Neck Cancer

7.7 Others



8. Technology Type - Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market

8.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.2 Vaccines

8.3 Checkpoint Inhibitors

8.4 Cell Therapies

8.5 Immune System Modulators

8.6 Adoptive Cell Transfer

8.7 Cytokines

8.8 Others



9. End Users - Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market

9.1 Hospital

9.2 Cancer Research Centres

9.3 Clinica



10. Regions - Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11. Porters Five Forces

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12. Company Analysis - Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market

12.1 Amgen Inc.

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 AstraZeneca

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.2.3 Revenue

12.3 Bayer AG

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.3.3 Revenue

12.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Comapny

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.4.3 Revenue

12.5 Pfizer Inc

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.5.3 Revenue

12.6 Novarts AG

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.6.3 Revenue

12.7 Johnson & Johnson

12.7.1 Overview

12.7.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.7.3 Revenue

12.8 Eli Lily Comapny

12.8.1 Overview

12.8.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.8.3 Revenue

12.9 F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd

12.9.1 Overview

12.9.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.9.3 Revenue

12.10 Seattle Genetics Inc

12.10.1 Overview

12.10.2 Initiatives & Strategy

12.10.3 Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/394edp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets