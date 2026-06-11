Thea Wins "Best Online Study Tool" in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Eighth Annual Program Honors the Top EdTech Innovators Shaping the Future of Learning

ARLINGTON, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thea Study, the AI-powered personalized learning platform, today announced it has been named the "Best Online Study Tool" in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization recognizing the top companies, technologies and products in the global educational technology industry.

The annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards are regarded as one of the most competitive recognition programs in the educational technology industry, drawing nominations from hundreds of companies across the globe each year. To be named Best Online Study Tool, the award's defining honor in the study and tutoring category, is validation that Thea is not only competing at the highest level of the market, but leading it.

Thea is available both on the web and as an app, with millions of app downloads across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and tens of thousands of five-star reviews. Thea winning "Best Online Study Tool" reflects Thea's commitment to meeting students and educators wherever they are, whenever they want, every day – whether at school, home, or on the go – whether on their laptops, tablets or on their phones.

Thea was recognized alongside other distinguished 2026 honorees including Rosetta Stone (Language Learning App of the Year), Instructure (LMS Platform of the Year), Kaplan (Test Prep Solution of the Year), and ViewSonic (Education Hardware Innovation Award).

"Being named the Best Online Study Tool by EdTech Breakthrough is an incredible honor, and one that means a great deal to our entire team," said Anthony Bruce, CEO of Thea Study. "Students today are surrounded by information, but what they need is a better way to turn that information into real understanding. By combining active recall and spaced repetition personalized through AI, Thea helps students practice with purpose, stay engaged longer and build confidence in what they are learning."

"Thea stands out by combining adaptive AI with course-aligned content grounded in each student's own materials, encouraging active practice rather than providing direct answers," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "With measurable grade improvements in pilot programs and adoption across more than 200 countries and territories, Thea demonstrates what responsible AI in education can deliver."

What the Best Online Study Tool Does with AI May Surprise You

The educational technology space has seen a wave of AI-powered platforms in recent years. Most AI study tools offer students a shortcut: type in a question, get the answer back. It's fast, it's frictionless, and it teaches students very little.

Thea takes a different approach entirely. Rather than using AI to do the work for students, Thea uses it to challenge them. When a student uploads their course materials (lecture slides, handwritten notes, PDFs, video links) Thea doesn't solve their problems for them. It asks them questions about it. The interaction is Socratic by design: surfacing what a student knows, what they don't, and dynamically adjusting in real time to close the gap.

At the core of this approach is Smart Study, Thea's adaptive learning feature. Powered by research-backed techniques including active recall and spaced repetition, Smart Study adapts question difficulty to each student's performance. Practice stays grounded in the materials a student or educator uploads, supported by multiple layers of quality assurance. Rather than generating direct answers, Thea guides learners to think critically and build mastery over time, preserving academic integrity while improving outcomes.

It is precisely this approach—AI that builds understanding rather than bypassing it—that EdTech Breakthrough recognized in naming Thea the Best Online Study Tool of 2026. Beyond Smart Study, Thea offers students games, flashcards, practice tests, and study guides, all designed to make studying as smooth and engaging as possible.

Set Up in Minutes, Not Semesters: How Educators Are Bringing Thea into the Classroom

Teachers and instructors set up Thea in minutes: uploading the materials they already have (slides, notes, PDFs, readings) that instantly become the foundation for personalized, adaptive practice sessions built around exactly what's being taught. Thea's efficiency is critical for already overworked educators, enabling them to offer a powerful study companion to students with minimal new effort. Thea partners with universities, four-year colleges, community colleges, high schools, workforce schools and workplaces around the world, giving professors, instructors, teachers and trainers AI-based practice and mastery tools that align with how each course is uniquely taught while adapting to every student.

In return, educators gain something they've rarely had before: visibility into how their students are studying. Thea's platform provides detailed performance insights broken down by topic, individual student, or entire class, revealing what's happening during study time, not just on exam day. Educators who have incorporated Thea into their classrooms have seen significant lift in student test performance among those who use the platform to prepare.

"Thea is a godsend for teachers like me trying to help their students engage in review and studying," said one educator using the platform. The platform is designed to meet students where they are and give educators and administrators insight to know where to step in. "Thea is a resource that we can rely upon," said one institutional administrator.

Students Around the World Are Noticing

The award reflects what students across 200 countries and territories have been saying on their own. Reviews and messages arrive at Thea daily, from every corner of the globe:



"Since I started using this app, my grades have become so much better without any tutor or expensive course. I do not like studying, but Thea has made it so much easier." – Student, Trustpilot

"This app is genuinely so good. It actually teaches me and helps me retain the information." – Student, App Store

"I just wanted to say I am so glad I found this website. Words are not enough to describe what help this website has brought me. I am forever thankful to the people who created this and put in so much effort." –Student, theastudy.com

A Landmark Year for Thea

The EdTech Breakthrough recognition caps a remarkable stretch for the Arlington-based company. Earlier this month, Thea announced that it had served its one billionth practice question—a milestone reached in less than three years since the platform's 2023 beta launch, and a reflection of the trust that millions of students and educators worldwide have placed in the platform. Thea was also recently named one of the Best Small Companies to Work For in its region by the Washington Business Journal.

Taken together, the milestones paint a picture of a company that is growing fast, being recognized broadly, and, most importantly, is delivering tremendous values for learners.

A Truly Global Platform

From its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Thea serves students and educators in over 200 countries and territories, across more than 80 languages. The platform supports any subject—from introductory biology and world history to advanced calculus, legal studies, business, and beyond. If a student is studying it, Thea can help them practice it.



To learn more or start studying for free, visit theastudy.com

About Thea Study

Thea Study is an Arlington, Virginia-based AI-powered educational technology company built around a single goal: helping every student master their study material and earn better grades. Founded by a student and built by a team of technology experts and professionals with deep educational backgrounds, Thea brings a rigorous, data-driven approach to learning science. Unlike AI tools that give students answers, Thea asks them questions using active, adaptive methods that build real understanding. Available on web, iOS, and Android, the platform supports over 80 languages, any academic subject, and serves millions of students and educators across more than 200 countries and territories through features including Smart Study, games, flashcards, practice tests, and study guides. In 2026, Thea was named Best Online Study Tool by EdTech Breakthrough, a Best Place to Work in its region by the Washington Business Journal and surpassed one billion practice questions served. For more information, visit theastudy.com

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Thea Study