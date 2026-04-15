THEA STUDY NAMED ONE OF THE TOP 25 BEST SMALL COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN THE DMV AREA BY THE WASHINGTON BUSINESS JOURNAL

Arlington-based EdTech Company Recognized for Exceptional Employee Engagement and Culture — The Only AI Company Among Top 25 Small Business Honorees and the Only EdTech Company Across the Full 100 List

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thea Study, the Arlington-based AI-powered educational technology company, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in the DMV area by the Washington Business Journal (full list here: https://bizj.us/1qpikq). This recognition reflects Thea Study's deep commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to do their best work.

The honor is based on results from an independent employee engagement survey administered by Quantum Workplace, which measures a wide range of research-validated workplace factors including employee satisfaction, recognition, leadership trust, and intent to stay. Thea Study's results placed it among the top performers in the region, with the overwhelming majority of its employees rated as Highly Engaged and zero employees falling into Disengaged or Barely Engaged categories.

Employees consistently highlighted the company's collaborative spirit, transparent leadership, and the deeply meaningful mission of helping students around the world build confidence and succeed academically. When asked to describe their work environment in a single word, the top response from employees was: Collaborative.

Thea Study's people-first philosophy is evident in how leadership operates day-to-day. The company holds quarterly all-hands strategy sessions, offers employees equity in the business, and fosters an environment where every team member has a genuine voice in the company's direction. A full 100% of employees agreed with the statement: "If I contribute to the organization's success, I know I will be recognized."

As the future of work continues to evolve, Thea Study's recognition underscores a broader truth: the EdTech companies best positioned for long-term impact are those that invest as deeply in their people as they do in their product. Thea Study's ability to attract high-caliber talent, maintain exceptional retention, and foster a culture of shared ownership reflects the kind of organization that students, educators, and employees want to be part of.

"This recognition means the world to us, but it's really a reflection of our team," said Anthony Bruce, CEO of Thea Study. "We've worked hard to build a culture grounded in trust, purpose, and genuine care for one another. Seeing that reflected in how our people feel about coming to work every day is the greatest validation we could receive."

Thea Study's mission is to help students everywhere achieve better outcomes and gain confidence in their own abilities. The company continues to grow, driven by strong user reviews, engagement metrics, and a team united around a shared purpose.

About Thea Study

Thea Study is an Arlington, VA-based AI-powered educational technology company dedicated to helping students around the world improve their academic performance and build lasting confidence. The company combines cutting-edge technology with a passionate, people-first team committed to making a meaningful difference in education. Learn more at https://www.theastudy.com

SOURCE Thea Study