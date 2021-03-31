Theia, AdaptDx Pro's On-Board AI Technician, Now Speaks in Multiple Languages to Enable More Inclusive Dark Adaptation Testing in Eye Care Practices

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MacuLogix®, Inc., a company that equips eye care professionals with the instrument, tools and education needed to effectively diagnose and manage patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), announces its first major software upgrade for its AdaptDx Pro® portable dark adaptometer. Once the software is automatically downloaded and installed, the artificial intelligence-driven onboard technician, Theia™, will provide patient instructions and user interfaces in multiple languages. The in-office technician can operate the device in one language while selecting a different language for the patient to experience. Once the test starts, Theia takes over to facilitate a consistent testing experience using automated instructions and adaptive feedback spoken directly to the patient in their native language.

MacuLogix, Inc.

The language options for both the device interface and Theia include English, North American Spanish, European Spanish, French, Italian, German and Canadian French. Theia is also available with a British and Australian accent.

"In order to adequately serve our diverse population, health care needs to be available and deliverable in languages native to our patients," says Julie Rodman, OD, MSc, FAAO, Professor of Optometry, Nova Southeastern University. "With this update, your technician can operate the device in one language and set Theia to speak to the patient in another."

"The ability to run a test coached by someone in their own language is huge," says Claudio Lagunas, OD, of Lifetime Eyecare Associates. "Speaking in someone's language opens the door for better communication, better understanding, and better trust."

AdaptDx Pro guided by Theia measures dark adaptation in a clinical setting quickly and effectively, using an objective, functional measurement called the Rod Intercept™ (RI™). Importantly, impaired dark adaptation as measured by the AdaptDx Pro is 90% specific and sensitive to AMD. As a self-contained wearable headset, the AdaptDx Pro requires no dark room or external computer.

"It's been rewarding to see our customers and their patients respond so well to Theia, after all the hard work that went into developing this adaptive artificial intelligence for our device," said Gregory R. Jackson, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of MacuLogix. "Offering Theia in multiple languages seemed like the natural evolution for this technology." Dr. Lagunas agrees, adding, "Lo más importante es que estoy emocionado de ofrecer ahora esta prueba a mis pacientes de habla hispana en su idioma nativo."

About MacuLogix®

MacuLogix, Inc. is revolutionizing primary eye care with elegantly simple and scientifically valid solutions. By leveraging the science of dark adaptation through its AdaptDx® and AdaptDx Pro® guided by Theia™, MacuLogix is working to eliminate preventable blindness caused by AMD—a chronic, progressive disease that impacts over 170 million people worldwide and goes undiagnosed in 25 percent of patients. Dark adaptation functional testing technology from MacuLogix enables eye care professionals to detect, monitor and treat AMD three years before it can be identified clinically. MacuLogix also provides each customer with personalized training and treatment best practices to support the implementation and optimization of dark adaptation testing. Visit www.maculogix.com for additional information.

Media Contact

Amy Hellem

[email protected]

(610) 304-6746

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE MacuLogix, Inc.