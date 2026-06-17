TheKey and CareScout Surpass 500 Families Supported Through Person-Centered National Home Care Partnership

Milestone reflects growing demand for trusted, high-quality aging care solutions that can serve families consistently across the country

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheKey and CareScout today announced they have helped more than 500 families begin receiving in-home care through their partnership, reflecting growing demand for trusted, high-quality aging care solutions that can serve families consistently across the country.

TheKey is a participating provider in the CareScout Quality Network – the first network of aging care providers where every provider has met rigorous quality standards and committed to person-centered care. The network currently reaches more than 97% of the country and was created to help families more confidently identify trusted aging care providers in an increasingly fragmented care landscape.

"This represents more than 500 families who needed care and were able to access it without added complexity during an already stressful time," said Chris Gerard, CEO of TheKey. "Families want confidence that quality care will be there when and where they need it. That's what this partnership is helping deliver at a national scale."

With locations nationwide, TheKey is positioned to support families across the CareScout Quality Network footprint while maintaining a localized, person-centered care experience.

"Families are often forced to navigate aging and long-term care decisions during moments that can feel fragmented and inconsistent," said Brian Harrington, senior vice president of sales at CareScout. "Partnerships like this help create a more connected experience – one that gives families greater confidence in the quality and consistency of care, regardless of where they live."

TheKey's partnership infrastructure is purpose-built for national carrier relationships, with dedicated enterprise account management, standardized intake protocols, and the operational consistency required by insurance partners managing long-tail policyholder populations.

Both organizations remain focused on simplifying access to high-quality care while improving outcomes and the overall experience for aging adults and their families.

About TheKey

For 24 years, TheKey has earned the trust of more than 120,000 clients by delivering 12 million hours of personalized home care each year using our science-backed Balanced Care Method® that actively supports well-being. With local caregivers supported by national expertise, we serve discerning clients who expect more than basic tasks. Our 4.8 Google rating reflects our commitment to anticipating needs and delivering the comprehensive care families deserve.

About CareScout

CareScout helps older adults and their families navigate the aging journey, find, and fund quality care. Inspired by a mission to simplify and dignify the aging experience, we're building an integrated ecosystem of care and funding solutions. To learn more about CareScout, visit www.CareScout.com. CareScout is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW). CareScout is the marketing name for CareScout Holdings, Inc., its affiliates and entities. Affiliates and entities are solely and separately responsible for their own financial and contractual obligations.

SOURCE TheKey