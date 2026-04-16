TheKey Selects Caribou Rewards to Transform Caregiver Experience Nationwide

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Rewards, the caregiver experience and rewards platform, today announced that TheKey Home Care, one of the largest private-pay home care providers in the United States, will be launching Caribou across their organization to bolster employee recognition and operational efficiency. Caribou will be implemented across TheKey's US and Canadian footprint.

"What I love about Caribou Rewards, is how it helps us stay human at scale. Our caregiver support teams often support hundreds of caregivers, which can make it challenging to engage every single person in the personal ways we value, like remembering birthdays, anniversaries, and meaningful moments. Caribou makes that seamless, helping caregivers feel seen, appreciated, and connected," said Emily Kraeter, Chief People Officer, TheKey. "It also provides us an easy way to recognize great care in real time. We can spotlight exceptional care experiences, reinforce behaviors that matter to the business, and even encourage simple but important habits like timely clock-ins and outs."

Caribou's platform is designed to maximize adoption with caregivers, creating a ripple effect on the most important business outcomes. The technology ensures caregivers feel seen, valued, and more connected to the agencies that employ them, while helping back-office staff unlock efficiencies through features like personalized communications plus automated rewards tracking and delivery.

"Implementing Caribou is an important milestone on our innovation roadmap this year," said Chris Gerard, CEO, TheKey. "Early results on the metrics that matter to us speak for themselves, enhancing our workforce and lowering operational friction will always be priorities for us. But what's even more exciting for our team is that our technology is evolving to meet the needs of a changing workforce that expects tools and solutions to be intuitive, simple, AI-powered, and seamlessly woven into their life at work. This is just the beginning of our mission to use technology to free our time to focus on building stronger human connections with our clients and staff."

TheKey's implementation of Caribou reflects their strategic investment in caregiver experience as a driver of workforce stability, business efficiency, and positive client outcomes.

Results to-date

Since implementing Caribou, TheKey has seen an immediate impact in both caregiver engagement and back-office operations seeing +300% ROI to date.

Some highlights include:

Time to first shift was cut by more than 29% since the enterprise launch in December 2025.

37% reduction in weekly call volumes to on-call teams, easing pressure on operations and enabling staff to focus on higher-value work.

100% manager adoption and full utilization of allocated rewards budgets, demonstrating operational buy-in and program fidelity.

52% increase in 60-day retention for Caribou-recognized caregivers

Christian Alaimo, Chief Operating Officer for Caribou, highlights the early impact Caribou has already had with TheKey. "I'm proud of the results we've seen so far, and I know we're just scratching the surface. TheKey's focus on investing in improving the caregiver experience will continually translate to faster hiring, better retention, more billable hours, and consistent workforce growth with outcomes that benefit the ecosystem of care: caregivers, clients, and business leaders alike."

Technology that puts people at the center

As boards and executive teams push to accelerate technology strategies, particularly around workforce retention, AI-enabled operations, and data-driven HR standardized caregiver engagement programs like Caribou become foundational.

About Caribou

Caribou is an automated operating engine built to help home care agencies become world-class employers through effective rewards and engagement. Using behavioral design, seamless integrations, and automated recognition programs, Caribou drives better retention, recruitment, and operational efficiency while making caregivers feel seen and valued. Caribou serves agencies across the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.caribou.care.

About TheKey

For 24 years, TheKey has earned the trust of discerning families by delivering science-backed, thoughtful home care that goes beyond basic tasks and elevates life at home. Our dedicated care teams use the proprietary Balanced Care Method® to support cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being, helping clients live more meaningful and independent lives at home. With local caregivers and care teams backed by national expertise and resources, we provide the personal touch families deserve with the comprehensive approach to care they need. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our 4.8 Google rating and the trust gained providing 12 million hours of care each year. At TheKey, we anticipate needs, track progress, and ensure families feel supported every step of the way.

TheKey uses WellSky as their scheduling system organization-wide. Caribou's system allows these rewards and communications to be fully automated."

SOURCE TheKey