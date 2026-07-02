Themes ETFs Strikes First Again: Long and Short SK Hynix ETFs Launch Alongside One of AI's Most Anticipated IPOs

SKHX and SKHZ give active traders instant, cost-efficient exposure — bullish or bearish — soon after SK Hynix hits the market.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI chip race just got a new arena. In lockstep with the historic public debut of SK Hynix, Leverage Shares by Themes today announces the launch of the Leverage Shares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (Ticker: SKHX) and the Leverage Shares 1x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (Ticker: SKHZ). Both funds will begin trading on Cboe on July 13, 2026, giving investors timely tools to trade one of the most consequential semiconductor listings in years.

The IPO That Couldn't Wait

SK Hynix isn't just going public. It's arriving at the epicenter of the most transformative technology shift in a generation. As the world's preeminent supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips powering AI accelerators, SK Hynix sits at a chokepoint in the global AI supply chain. Its listing isn't merely a financial event; it's a referendum on the future of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The debut is expected to attract a wave of institutional and retail demand, generating the kind of volatility and momentum that separates prepared traders from everyone else. SKHX and SKHZ were built for exactly this moment.

Two Funds. Every Angle. No Compromises.

SKHX and SKHZ together give market participants a complete trading toolkit — whether the conviction is that SK Hynix rockets out of the gate or faces a post-IPO reality check.

SKHX seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to 200% (2x) of the daily performance of SK Hynix common stock: amplified upside for bulls.

SKHZ seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to -100% (-1x) of the daily performance of SK Hynix common stock: precision tools for bears or hedgers.

Industry-Low Fees. No Excuses.

In leveraged products, every basis point compounds. That's why both SKHX and SKHZ launch at a 0.75% management fee — well below the peer-group average.* Sophisticated strategies shouldn't come with a premium price tag.

"The public debut of SK Hynix is one of those rare moments when a single company becomes the proxy for an entire technological era," said Jose C. Gonzalez Navarro, CEO and Co-Founder of Themes ETFs. "SK Hynix doesn't just participate in the AI revolution, it enables it. Active traders deserve efficient, transparent tools to take a position on that story from day one, long or short. And they shouldn't have to pay a premium for the privilege. SKHX and SKHZ deliver both: cutting-edge access at a fee that respects the investor."

*Source: etf.com. Universe: U.S.-listed 1940 Act ETFs providing leveraged daily exposure to a single stock (as screened). Net expense ratio as shown on etf.com. Expense ratios are subject to change. Peer-group average net expense ratio: 1.25% across 172 funds (unweighted average), as of December 16, 2025.

About Themes ETFs

Themes ETFs is a provider of thematic and single-stock leveraged ETFs, focused on delivering innovative, cost-efficient investment tools that allow investors to access the companies and trends shaping the future. Through its Leverage Shares platform, Themes ETFs offers daily leveraged and inverse ETF strategies designed for sophisticated investors and active traders.

For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com and www.leverageshares.com.

INVESTMENT INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISK. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the underlying stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock performance is flat over time, and because of daily rebalancing, the underlying stock's volatility, and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of the underlying stock falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the "Investment Advisory Agreement"), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

Investment in leveraged products may be subject to higher volatility. Fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, IntraDay Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if SK Hynix has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if SK Hynix performance increases or decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of SK Hynix rises or falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (NBBO) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses, or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). ALPS is not affiliated with any mentioned entity. Client brokerage services not offered by ALPS. Please see third party site for more information about any mentioned services. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities. Themes Management Company LLC and Leverage Shares are affiliates that are under common control. Themes Management Company and Leverage Shares have entered into a licensing agreement in which Leverage Shares licenses the trademark LEVERAGE SHARES to Themes Management Company LLC for use in financial services in the United States.

SOURCE Themes ETFs