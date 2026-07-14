Themes ETFs Goes Live on SK Hynix as One of AI's Marquee IPOs Hits the Tape

Newly launched SKHX and SKHZ hand active traders a timely, cost-efficient way to play SK Hynix from either direction as shares begin changing hands.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Hynix shares are now trading, and Leverage Shares by Themes is right there to meet the moment. The firm has launched the Leverage Shares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (Ticker: SKHX) alongside the Leverage Shares 1x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (Ticker: SKHZ), live on Cboe today and built to let traders act on one of this year's most closely watched semiconductor listings from day one.

Why SK Hynix Matters Right Now

This debut is bigger than a single ticker. SK Hynix sits near the top of the global memory-chip hierarchy, supplying the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that AI accelerators depend on, which puts the company at a genuine pressure point in the AI hardware supply chain. Market watchers expect the listing to draw heavy participation from both institutional desks and retail traders in its opening days, and the resulting price swings are exactly the kind of environment SKHX and SKHZ were designed to capture, regardless of whether the stock keeps climbing or cools off after its debut.

A Tool for Whichever Way You Lean

Together, the two funds cover the full range of opinions a trader might hold on SK Hynix's post-IPO trajectory.

SKHX targets daily returns, before fees and expenses, equal to 200% (2x) of SK Hynix common stock's daily performance — built for traders leaning bullish.

SKHZ targets daily returns, before fees and expenses, equal to -100% (-1x) of SK Hynix common stock's daily performance — a straightforward way to lean bearish or hedge existing exposure.

Not the Firm's First Big Debut

Leverage Shares by Themes has done this before. Around SpaceX's IPO, the firm rolled out the Leverage Shares 2X Long SpaceX Daily ETF (SPCH) and the Leverage Shares 2X Short SpaceX Daily ETF (SSPC); the pair drew over $500 million in combined volume on their opening day, with SPCH alone topping the leveraged-ETF field for SpaceX trading that day; a debut still regarded as one of the strongest the ETF industry has seen. The same playbook — get to market early, keep the product liquid, and price it competitively — is now being applied to SK Hynix.

Pricing Built to Compete

Leverage magnifies costs as well as returns, so pricing matters. SKHX and SKHZ both carry a 0.75% management fee, positioning them well under the typical cost of comparable single-stock leveraged products.* The firm says sophisticated trading tools shouldn't carry an inflated price tag.

"Few IPOs turn one company into a stand-in for an entire technology cycle, but SK Hynix is doing exactly that," said Jose C. Gonzalez Navarro, CEO and Co-Founder of Themes ETFs. "Our SpaceX launch showed us that when traders get fast, transparent access to a major listing at a fair price, they use it. SK Hynix is a foundational name in AI infrastructure, not just a participant in the trend, and traders shouldn't have to wait — or overpay — to position around a story this significant, long or short."

The launch reflects Themes ETFs' broader approach: getting timely, competitively priced products into traders' hands right when interest in a name is at its peak.

*Source: etf.com. Universe: U.S.-listed 1940 Act ETFs providing leveraged daily exposure to a single stock (as screened). Net expense ratio as shown on etf.com. Expense ratios are subject to change. Peer-group average net expense ratio: 1.25% across 172 funds (unweighted average), as of December 16, 2025.

About Themes ETFs

Themes ETFs is a provider of thematic and single-stock leveraged ETFs, focused on delivering innovative, cost-efficient investment tools that allow investors to access the companies and trends shaping the future. Through its Leverage Shares platform, Themes ETFs offers daily leveraged and inverse ETF strategies designed for sophisticated investors and active traders.

For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com and www.leverageshares.com.

INVESTMENT INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISK. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% (for 2x) or -100% (for -1x) of the return of the underlying stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the underlying stock's volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2x, -1x) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment for all leveraged funds (2x, -1x). For the 2x fund, if the price of the underlying stock falls by more than 50% in one trading day, an investor could lose the full principal value of their investment.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the "Investment Advisory Agreement"), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

Investment in leveraged products may be subject to higher volatility. Fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, IntraDay Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if SK Hynix has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if SK Hynix performance increases or decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of SK Hynix rises or falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (NBBO) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses, or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). ALPS is not affiliated with any mentioned entity. Client brokerage services not offered by ALPS. Please see third party site for more information about any mentioned services. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities. Themes Management Company LLC and Leverage Shares are affiliates that are under common control. Themes Management Company and Leverage Shares have entered into a licensing agreement in which Leverage Shares licenses the trademark LEVERAGE SHARES to Themes Management Company LLC for use in financial services in the United States.

SOURCE Themes ETFs