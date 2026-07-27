Theo Ai Bolsters Leadership, Appoints Sandra Leung, Former Bristol Myers Squibb General Counsel, to Board of Directors

The appointment brings Fortune 500 legal leadership to Theo Ai's board as the company rounds out its executive bench, including Head of Product Marketing Pamela Fehring

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theo Ai, the litigation defense intelligence platform for in-house counsel and Am Law 200, today announced that Sandra Leung, the retired former Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Bristol Myers Squibb, has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Sandra Leung, Board of Directors of Theo Ai Pamela Fehring, JD, CIPP/US, Head of Product Marketing

Leung has served on Theo Ai's General Counsel Advisory Board since its formation in November 2025, helping shape the company's understanding of how enterprise legal teams evaluate litigation risk, governance, and responsible AI. Her appointment to the Board of Directors brings that perspective into Theo Ai's highest level of leadership, adding deep experience navigating complex litigation, corporate governance, and enterprise risk as the company scales.

"Sandra ran the legal team at one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, managing litigation risk at a scale few executives ever reach," said Patrick Ip, co-founder and CEO of Theo Ai. "Her perspective gives Theo Ai something especially important as we build for enterprise legal teams: the judgment of a GC who has lived the pressures our customers face. She will help ensure our AI is not only powerful, but practical, responsible, and grounded in the litigation challenges and enterprise risks Fortune 500 companies manage every day."

Leung spent more than three decades at Bristol Myers Squibb, joining the company in 1992 as a staff attorney in the litigation department and rising to General Counsel in February 2007. As EVP, she led the company's worldwide Law Department, overseeing litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, securities, and compliance and ethics. She was named one of America's Top 50 General Counsel by the National Law Journal in 2014 and 2016, and received the New York City Bar Association's Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award in 2020.

She sits on the boards of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, and serves as chair of the Governance Committee of Bausch Health Systems.

Sandra Leung shared her enthusiasm about joining the Theo Ai Board of Directors. "What impressed me most about Theo Ai is its ability to help legal teams separate the signal from the noise—especially in complex matters involving voluminous medical records. Having led legal teams through high-stakes enterprise risk, I see tremendous potential for Theo Ai to help teams review information more thoroughly, develop strategy faster, and make better-informed decisions."

Looking ahead, Leung said, "I want to help Theo Ai build with the same discipline I expected from my own legal teams — practical, defensible, and built for how in-house counsel actually make decisions under pressure. That's the lens I plan to bring to this board."

The appointment comes as Theo Ai continues to build out its executive team. Pamela Fehring (JD, CIPP/US) has been announced as Head of Product Marketing, a role focused on connecting Theo Ai's litigation intelligence capabilities to the strategic, operational, and governance needs of enterprise legal teams. Her work will help ensure that GCs and litigation heads can clearly understand how Theo Ai supports matter assessment, litigation strategy, risk management, and responsible AI deployment. She joins Theo Ai following twelve years at U.S. Bank, most recently as Chief AI Counsel, where she also held roles as VP, Assistant General Counsel for AI & Data Analytics and for Privacy, Data Initiatives & Platforms. An award-winning legal AI innovator, Fehring is a national speaker on AI governance and data ethics.

About Theo Ai

Theo Ai delivers litigation defense intelligence that helps legal teams manage portfolio risk with greater visibility, consistency, and speed. By turning case updates, documents, and outside counsel reporting into attributed summaries, portfolio analytics, reserve recommendations, one-click reports, and exposure and settlement benchmarks, Theo Ai supports better-informed decisions across case strategy, reserves, reporting, and resolution planning. Whether managing a handful of complex matters or a national defense portfolio, legal teams use Theo Ai to understand what matters and act faster.

Visit Theo Ai to learn more or book a demo.

Media Contact:

Rick Medeiros

510-556-8517

[email protected]

SOURCE Theo Ai