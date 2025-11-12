Theo Ai Announces General Counsel Advisory Board and New Funding Round Led by Run Ventures

Funding brings total raised to date over $10M; newly formed GC Advisory Board includes legal leaders from Bristol Myers Squibb, Docusign, HP, SentinelOne, GoDaddy, and more.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theo Ai , the AI-driven prediction platform for Am Law 200 and General Counsels, today announced the formation of its General Counsel Advisory Board and a new round of funding led by Run Ventures, bringing the company's total funding to date to over $10 million. The new round, which follows Theo's $4.2 million seed raise in May 2025, will accelerate the company's expansion of its AI capabilities, hiring of engineering talent, and continued development of its predictive analytics platform for the legal industry. PT Ungvichian, Partner at Run Ventures, will join Theo Ai's Board of Directors as part of the investment.

Theo Ai's Advisory Board brings together a cross-industry group of senior legal leaders to shape the company's technology and guide adoption across enterprise legal departments. Members include GCs and CLOs. The Advisory Board strengthens trust and transparency between Theo and the legal community giving Fortune 500 Chief Legal Officers direct visibility into how Theo's prediction models are built, validated, and applied. This trusted oversight ensures accuracy and accountability, so Theo's technology meets the standards of the world's most sophisticated legal teams. The founding members include:

Sandra Leung (Former EVP, General Counsel at Bristol Myers Squibb)

Jessica Nguyen (Deputy General Counsel, Docusign)

Jared Sine (Chief Legal Officer, GoDaddy)

Arthur Jenkins (In House Counsel, Regal Cinemas)

Rob Hale (General Counsel, SmartBiz Bank)

Tim Lee (Former Corporate Counsel, US Bank)

Christophe Mosby (Associate General Counsel and VP, HP)

Keenan Conder (Chief Legal Officer, SentinelOne, Inc.)

Rachel Harris (General Counsel, Suzy, Inc.)

Christopher Lalan (Chief Legal Officer, 1Money)

Aruna Krishnamachari (Assistant General Counsel, eBay)

Jeff Christianson (Former GC at F5 Networks, Nintex, Raptor)

Jolene Marshall (Chief Legal Officer, HighLevel Inc.)

Ross Weiner (Former Partner and General Counsel, Qatalyst Partners)

Erica A. Holzer (Partner, Maslon LLP)

"The work of Theo Ai has the potential to revolutionize high-stakes litigation settlements," said Sandra Leung, Former EVP and General Counsel at Bristol Myers Squibb. "It will expedite settlements and reduce legal expenses."

"I've negotiated countless liability caps in contracts based on potential liability or comparable commercial terms of the industry," said Jessica Nguyen, Deputy General Counsel, AI Innovation & Trust, at Docusign. "Theo transforms a theoretical risk to a number grounded in data."

"Patrick and the Theo Ai team are setting a new pace for the legal industry. They're tackling one of litigation's biggest hurdles, uncertainty, by giving lawyers a clearer, data-driven view of the path ahead," said PT Ungvichian, Partner at Run Ventures and Theo Ai's new board member. "It's the kind of ambition we love to run alongside, and we're excited to help them and their exceptional advisors accelerate their vision."

"Just five months after closing our seed round, we're excited to expand both our capital and advisors," said Patrick Ip, Co-founder and CEO of Theo Ai. "We're grateful for all the clients that have put their trust in us, and are excited by the expanding partnerships."

Legal documents often stretch thousands of pages, Theo processes them in minutes while surfacing the facts that matter and providing an unprecedented level of case intelligence. Beyond the wealth of data in these files are the crucial case-specific nuances that Theo's models are trained to tackle, understanding and weighing details like context, terminology, tone, and imagery. That vertical precision gives Theo an edge: it knows its clients' legal environments better than anyone else. This is why vertical AI is the future and why general counsels are embracing Theo's technology for the confidence it brings to every legal decision.

About Theo Ai

Theo Ai is the first predictive engine designed by technical and legal professionals to forecast the outcome of legal disputes. Its AI models are trained on historical case data and incorporate real-time analytics with predictive modeling to deliver accurate and actionable insights. Theo Ai is meeting the most critical need for legal professionals — offering accurate case outcome predictions, backed by data. To learn more and join the waitlist for Theo Ai, visit https://theoai.ai/

About Run Ventures

Run Ventures is a Salt Lake City–based early-stage venture capital firm with a $290 million Fund IV focused on Series A and select Seed investments. The firm partners with founders building the future before anyone else sees it, backing bold bets in AI, the evolution of work, and edge computing. Investing in emerging innovation hubs beyond the coasts, Run Ventures works alongside entrepreneurs as true running partners, providing capital, guidance, and strategic support to help them go faster and further.

