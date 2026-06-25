Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Opens July 4 During North Dakota's America 250 Celebration

Visitors can experience the nation's newest presidential library while exploring Roosevelt-related attractions across the state

BISMARCK, N.D., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, North Dakota will mark the occasion with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora on July 4, 2026. Coinciding with a four-day America 250 celebration, the opening will bring together live entertainment, patriotic festivities, family activities and community gatherings, creating an unforgettable backdrop for the debut of the nation's newest presidential library.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, opening July 4 in Medora, North Dakota, is set within the state's iconic Badlands landscape that helped shape Theodore Roosevelt's identity. Through immersive storytelling, innovative technology and striking architecture, the library explores the enduring legacy of America's 26th president. Credit: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library/Threefold

"The grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library represents a historic moment not only for North Dakota, but for the nation," said Sara Otte Coleman, director of North Dakota Tourism. "As visitors gather for the America 250 celebration, we invite them to extend their stay and discover the landscapes, communities and experiences that shaped Roosevelt's legacy. Long after the opening festivities conclude, the library will continue serving as a world-class destination and a powerful reason to visit North Dakota."

A New Presidential Landmark in the North Dakota Badlands

Designed to be far more than a traditional presidential museum, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library explores the life, leadership and enduring impact of America's 26th president through immersive storytelling, innovative technology and striking architecture. Roosevelt often described his years in the North Dakota Badlands as formative to his identity and leadership. The library stands in the landscape where he found healing, adventure and purpose, creating a unique North Dakota setting for the nation's newest presidential institution and a new, year-round attraction for travelers seeking history, inspiration and outdoor adventure.

Visitors can experience the library and its significance through several key features including:

Architecture Inspired by the Landscape: Designed by internationally renowned architecture firm Snøhetta, the library is thoughtfully integrated into the Badlands terrain and reflects Roosevelt's lifelong commitment to conservation and stewardship. The striking design embraces the surrounding landscape, offering sweeping views of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Designed by internationally renowned architecture firm Snøhetta, the library is thoughtfully integrated into the Badlands terrain and reflects Roosevelt's lifelong commitment to conservation and stewardship. The striking design embraces the surrounding landscape, offering sweeping views of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Immersive Storytelling and Interactive Exhibits: Through multimedia experiences, artifacts and interactive displays, visitors can explore Roosevelt's journey from a young rancher in the Dakota Badlands to a conservation champion, military leader and president. The exhibits illuminate the experiences that shaped his character and influenced his vision for the nation.

Through multimedia experiences, artifacts and interactive displays, visitors can explore Roosevelt's journey from a young rancher in the Dakota Badlands to a conservation champion, military leader and president. The exhibits illuminate the experiences that shaped his character and influenced his vision for the nation. A Presidential Library Rooted in Place: Unlike any other presidential library, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library stands in the very landscape Roosevelt credited with transforming his life. Visitors can experience the same rugged scenery that inspired his conservation ethic and helped shape one of the most influential leaders in American history.

Unlike any other presidential library, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library stands in the very landscape Roosevelt credited with transforming his life. Visitors can experience the same rugged scenery that inspired his conservation ethic and helped shape one of the most influential leaders in American history. Inspiring Future Leaders: Beyond preserving history, the library invites visitors to engage with Roosevelt's enduring values of citizenship, leadership and public service. Educational programming, leadership-focused experiences and opportunities for reflection encourage visitors to consider how they can make a difference in their communities and the world around them.

Extend the Experience Across North Dakota

Whether visiting during the grand opening or planning a future trip, travelers can pair a visit to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library with some of North Dakota's most iconic attractions. The Library's location offers easy access to outdoor recreation, scenic drives and historic sites that deepen the connection between Roosevelt's story and the landscapes that inspired him.

Those looking to turn the celebration into a longer getaway can explore nearby experiences including:

Theodore Roosevelt National Park : Spanning both the South Unit near Medora and the North Unit near Watford City, the park preserves the Badlands landscapes Roosevelt cherished and remains one of North Dakota's most recognizable destinations for hiking, wildlife viewing, scenic drives and outdoor exploration. The park also includes the historic site of Roosevelt's Elkhorn Ranch, located along the Little Missouri River.

Spanning both the South Unit near Medora and the North Unit near Watford City, the park preserves the Badlands landscapes Roosevelt cherished and remains one of North Dakota's most recognizable destinations for hiking, wildlife viewing, scenic drives and outdoor exploration. The park also includes the historic site of Roosevelt's Elkhorn Ranch, located along the Little Missouri River. Maltese Cross Cabin : Roosevelt's original Badlands cabin remains one of the most significant sites associated with his time in North Dakota. Preserved by the National Park Service, the cabin offers visitors a glimpse into the frontier lifestyle that helped shape the future president's character, leadership, and conservation philosophy.

Roosevelt's original Badlands cabin remains one of the most significant sites associated with his time in North Dakota. Preserved by the National Park Service, the cabin offers visitors a glimpse into the frontier lifestyle that helped shape the future president's character, leadership, and conservation philosophy. Medora Musical: Throughout the summer season, visitors can experience North Dakota's signature outdoor musical production, performed nightly against the backdrop of the Badlands.

Throughout the summer season, visitors can experience North Dakota's signature outdoor musical production, performed nightly against the backdrop of the Badlands. Theodore Roosevelt Show Brunch: Visitors can enjoy a hearty western brunch paired with the popular Theodore Roosevelt Show, featuring presidential historian and Roosevelt reprisor Joe Wiegand. The experience offers stories, humor and insights into Roosevelt's life and legacy, along with endless coffee, one of the president's favorite beverages.

Visitors can enjoy a hearty western brunch paired with the popular Theodore Roosevelt Show, featuring presidential historian and Roosevelt reprisor Joe Wiegand. The experience offers stories, humor and insights into Roosevelt's life and legacy, along with endless coffee, one of the president's favorite beverages. Point-to-Point Hike with Theodore Roosevelt: Led by Joe Wiegand in character as Theodore Roosevelt, this guided Badlands hike brings history to life as participants explore the landscapes that shaped Roosevelt's conservation ethic. Along the trail, visitors hear stories of Roosevelt's time in North Dakota while experiencing the scenery that helped inspire his lifelong commitment to protecting America's natural places.

Led by Joe Wiegand in character as Theodore Roosevelt, this guided Badlands hike brings history to life as participants explore the landscapes that shaped Roosevelt's conservation ethic. Along the trail, visitors hear stories of Roosevelt's time in North Dakota while experiencing the scenery that helped inspire his lifelong commitment to protecting America's natural places. Chateau de Mores State Historic Site: Explore the home of Marquis de Mores, the entrepreneur who founded Medora in the 1880s. The site provides insight into the frontier community Roosevelt encountered when he first arrived in the North Dakota Badlands and the people who helped shape the region's early history.

For more on Theodore Roosevelt as an inspiration throughout the state, travelers should visit:

The Rough Rider Hall of Fame (Bismarck): Located in the State Capitol, the Rough Rider Hall of Fame honors individuals who embody the leadership, character and pioneering spirit associated with Roosevelt and North Dakota. Exhibits and interpretive displays help connect visitors to the state's enduring Rough Rider legacy.

Located in the State Capitol, the Rough Rider Hall of Fame honors individuals who embody the leadership, character and pioneering spirit associated with Roosevelt and North Dakota. Exhibits and interpretive displays help connect visitors to the state's enduring Rough Rider legacy. North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum (Bismarck): Visitors can explore exhibits highlighting North Dakota's natural and cultural history, including Roosevelt's connection to the state and the landscapes that influenced his conservation legacy.

Visitors can explore exhibits highlighting North Dakota's natural and cultural history, including Roosevelt's connection to the state and the landscapes that influenced his conservation legacy. Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University (Dickinson): Home to one of the nation's leading collections of Theodore Roosevelt scholarship, the Roosevelt Center supports research, education and public programming focused on Roosevelt's life, presidency and conservation legacy. Visitors can learn more about ongoing efforts to preserve and share Roosevelt's impact on American history.

Home to one of the nation's leading collections of Theodore Roosevelt scholarship, the Roosevelt Center supports research, education and public programming focused on Roosevelt's life, presidency and conservation legacy. Visitors can learn more about ongoing efforts to preserve and share Roosevelt's impact on American history. Fargo's Teddy Roosevelt Trail (Fargo): This special digital passport offers a unique way to connect with the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt. Visitors can check in at various local landmarks, outdoor spaces, and eateries to experience the area through a presidential lens while earning points toward prizes. From sites tied to Roosevelt's love of wildlife and western culture to Roosevelt-inspired menu items, the trail provides an interactive, community-wide adventure.

This special digital passport offers a unique way to connect with the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt. Visitors can check in at various local landmarks, outdoor spaces, and eateries to experience the area through a presidential lens while earning points toward prizes. From sites tied to Roosevelt's love of wildlife and western culture to Roosevelt-inspired menu items, the trail provides an interactive, community-wide adventure. Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park (Mandan): North Dakota's first state park holds a unique place in Roosevelt's story. In 1907, Roosevelt signed the deed to transfer the former military post to the state, helping establish what would become North Dakota's first state park. Today, visitors can explore reconstructed military buildings, Native American earth lodges and miles of trails overlooking the Missouri River.

America 250 Comes to Life in Medora

The library's opening serves as the centerpiece of Medora's America 250 Celebration, a four-day event that transforms the historic western town into a gathering place for visitors from across the country. The celebration combines patriotic programming, live entertainment and family-friendly experiences with the natural beauty and western character that define the Badlands.

Throughout the holiday weekend, residents and visitors can take part in commemorative events and festivities such as:

America 250 Celebration (July 2–5, Medora): This multi-day festival features free live entertainment, food trucks, patriotic vendors, family activities and special programming surrounding the library's opening. Downtown Medora and Chimney Park will host events designed to commemorate America's semi quincentennial while welcoming visitors to one of the country's most iconic western landscapes.

This multi-day festival features free live entertainment, food trucks, patriotic vendors, family activities and special programming surrounding the library's opening. Downtown Medora and Chimney Park will host events designed to commemorate America's semi quincentennial while welcoming visitors to one of the country's most iconic western landscapes. Grand Opening Programming (July 4, Medora): Alongside the official library opening, visitors can enjoy special guest speakers, author talks, live music and commemorative events marking both America's 250th birthday and the debut of the presidential library.

Alongside the official library opening, visitors can enjoy special guest speakers, author talks, live music and commemorative events marking both America's 250th birthday and the debut of the presidential library. "Eyes on the Stars" Drone Show (July 4, Medora): The Independence Day celebration concludes with a large-scale drone show inspired by Roosevelt's legacy, the American West and the star-filled skies of the North Dakota Badlands. To stay in the know about this event, visit here.

While the library's grand opening serves as a centerpiece of North Dakota's America 250 celebration, its impact will extend far beyond Independence Day. The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library creates a new opportunity for visitors to experience the landscapes, history and communities that shaped Roosevelt's legacy and continues to inspire travelers today.

Travelers interested in exploring Roosevelt's legacy can follow North Dakota's Teddy Trail, a statewide collection of sites and experiences connected to the 26th president. For more information, visit the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library or North Dakota Tourism.

Follow North Dakota Tourism on Facebook at facebook.com/TravelND, on Instagram at instagram.com/northdakotalegendary/, or on X at x.com/NorthDakota and get tips on what to see and do all year long.

SOURCE North Dakota Tourism Division