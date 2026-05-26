North Dakota Summer Comes Alive with Rodeos, Racing and Prairie Adventure

Northern Plains traditions, unforgettable road trips and iconic summer events define the season across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In North Dakota, summer arrives with rodeo grand entries, county fair lights, outdoor concerts and long stretches of open highway connecting small towns and dramatic landscapes. Across the state, travelers can experience live horse racing in Fargo, powwow celebrations in Fort Totten, nightly entertainment underneath the stars in Medora and community festivals that showcase the culture and character of the Northern Plains.

Live Racing, Rodeos and Western Traditions

Barrel racing and rodeo traditions come to life across North Dakota each summer, where communities gather to celebrate the enduring spirit of the American West. Credit: North Dakota Tourism

North Dakota's summer equestrian season reflects the state's deep ranching heritage through live horse racing, rodeos and immersive western experiences that bring communities together across the prairie. Throughout the season, visitors can experience events and activities that celebrate the enduring spirit of the American West, including:

Wrangler for a Day (June 2–Sept. 9, Medora): Guests work alongside professional wranglers, groom and saddle horses, complete ranch chores and take part in a two-hour trail ride through Badlands terrain. Guests work alongside professional wranglers, groom and saddle horses, complete ranch chores and take part in a two-hour trail ride through Badlands terrain.

Guests work alongside professional wranglers, groom and saddle horses, complete ranch chores and take part in a two-hour trail ride through Badlands terrain. Guests work alongside professional wranglers, groom and saddle horses, complete ranch chores and take part in a two-hour trail ride through Badlands terrain. Ladies' Horse Camp (June 4–6, Medora): A western riding and horsemanship experience set among the rugged scenery of the North Dakota Badlands.

A western riding and horsemanship experience set among the rugged scenery of the North Dakota Badlands. Mandan Rodeo Days (July 2–4, Mandan): One of the region's largest Independence Day rodeos featuring parades, fireworks and classic western competitions.

One of the region's largest Independence Day rodeos featuring parades, fireworks and classic western competitions. North Dakota Horse Park Live Racing Season (July 10–Aug. 2, Fargo): Live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing returns to Fargo with themed weekends, family entertainment and longstanding summer traditions. The season also highlights the growing impact of women in horse racing, with respected trainers and competitors like Sharlene Reuer, Debi Hanson, Michelle Billadeau and Connie McKenzie helping shape North Dakota's equestrian culture.

Live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing returns to Fargo with themed weekends, family entertainment and longstanding summer traditions. The season also highlights the growing impact of women in horse racing, with respected trainers and competitors like Sharlene Reuer, Debi Hanson, Michelle Billadeau and Connie McKenzie helping shape North Dakota's equestrian culture. MHA Indian Horse Relay (July 20–21, Minot): Held during the North Dakota State Fair, this high-energy competition showcases Native American riders racing bareback while exchanging horses at full speed in one of the Midwest's most thrilling and culturally rooted equestrian traditions.

Americana Summer Celebrations

Across North Dakota, summer unfolds through county fairs, outdoor concerts, carnival midways and hometown celebrations that capture the spirit of a classic American summer. From western heritage celebrations to major music festivals and iconic fairs, visitors can experience summer events such as:

Roughrider Days Fair & Expo (June 13–July 4, Dickinson): This longstanding western celebration combines rodeos, carnival rides, concerts, parades and community events that showcase Dickinson's cowboy heritage and summer festival spirit.

This longstanding western celebration combines rodeos, carnival rides, concerts, parades and community events that showcase Dickinson's cowboy heritage and summer festival spirit. America 250 Festival (July 2–5, Medora): Timed with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on July 4, this four-day celebration features live entertainment, food vendors, family activities, fireworks and free Theodore Roosevelt National Park admission July 3–5.

Timed with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on July 4, this four-day celebration features live entertainment, food vendors, family activities, fireworks and free Theodore Roosevelt National Park admission July 3–5. Red River Valley Fair (July 3–12, West Fargo): One of the region's largest summer gatherings, the fair features concerts by national artists, carnival rides, food vendors, agricultural showcases and family-friendly entertainment.

One of the region's largest summer gatherings, the fair features concerts by national artists, carnival rides, food vendors, agricultural showcases and family-friendly entertainment. ND Country Fest (July 8–11, New Salem): The state's largest country music festival brings nationally known performers, camping and multi-day outdoor entertainment to the prairie each summer.

The state's largest country music festival brings nationally known performers, camping and multi-day outdoor entertainment to the prairie each summer. North Dakota State Fair (July 17–25, Minot): The state's premier summer fair blends national entertainment, agricultural traditions, carnival attractions, food vendors and family activities into one of North Dakota's signature seasonal events.

The state's premier summer fair blends national entertainment, agricultural traditions, carnival attractions, food vendors and family activities into one of North Dakota's signature seasonal events. Buffalo Days (July 24–26, Jamestown): This community celebration honors Jamestown's frontier heritage with parades, live entertainment, family activities and hometown traditions centered around the "Buffalo City."

Arts, Culture and Community Traditions

From powwows and live performances to local art festivals and uniquely North Dakota traditions, communities across the state celebrate summer through events rooted in culture, creativity and connection. Visitors looking to experience North Dakota's creative spirit and community traditions can explore events including:

Medora Musical (June 3–Sept. 12, Medora): Set beneath the dramatic cliffs of the North Dakota Badlands at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, this beloved nightly production blends music, dancing and western storytelling with the iconic Pitchfork Steak Fondue and unforgettable sunset views.

Set beneath the dramatic cliffs of the North Dakota Badlands at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, this beloved nightly production blends music, dancing and western storytelling with the iconic Pitchfork Steak Fondue and unforgettable sunset views. Buggies-N-Blues (June 12–14, Mandan): Downtown Mandan comes alive with vintage cars, live blues performances, food vendors and street festival energy during this longtime community celebration.

Downtown Mandan comes alive with vintage cars, live blues performances, food vendors and street festival energy during this longtime community celebration. Fort Totten Days Celebration (July 24–26, Fort Totten): This vibrant cultural gathering brings together powwow traditions, Native American dancing, food, music and family activities in the Spirit Lake Nation community. For more on the 2026 powwows in North Dakota, check the state's powwow guide.

This vibrant cultural gathering brings together powwow traditions, Native American dancing, food, music and family activities in the Spirit Lake Nation community. For more on the 2026 powwows in North Dakota, check the state's powwow guide. Capital A'Fair (Aug. 1–2, Bismarck): Downtown Bismarck's annual arts festival features regional artists, handmade goods, live entertainment and local food vendors along North Dakota State Capitol Mall.

Downtown Bismarck's annual arts festival features regional artists, handmade goods, live entertainment and local food vendors along North Dakota State Capitol Mall. ND Chokecherry Festival (Aug. 7–8, Williston): Celebrating North Dakota's state fruit, this uniquely local festival features family activities, food, live entertainment and chokecherry-inspired treats and products.

Summer in North Dakota is shaped by the traditions and landscapes that make the state distinct, from rodeo arenas and racetracks to powwow grounds, prairie highways, small-town festivals and unforgettable North Dakota Badlands sunsets. Whether visitors come for a weekend event or a longer road trip adventure, the season offers experiences that feel uniquely Northern Plains, along with the genuine hospitality and great value that define travel across the state.

Explore upcoming events and start planning a summer getaway at https://www.ndtourism.com/listings/events.

Follow North Dakota Tourism on Facebook at facebook.com/TravelND, on Instagram at instagram.com/northdakotalegendary/, or on X at x.com/NorthDakota and get tips on what to see and do all year long.

SOURCE North Dakota Tourism Division