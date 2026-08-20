Therap Services Introduces PDF Translation for General Event Reports to Support Multilingual Human Services Providers

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced a PDF translation feature for General Event Reports (GER). Available via the "Display Printable (PDF)" option, this update enables providers to easily translate printable event records into multiple languages, supporting accessibility across care teams, individuals, and families.

Breaking Language Barriers in Incident Reporting

Accurate event tracking is essential for safety and compliance. As agencies support diverse communities, sharing incident details in accessible languages is vital. The new PDF translation capability for General Event Reports enables providers to generate translated event summaries, bridging communication gaps during follow-up discussions.

Seamless In-Workflow Document Translation

The feature is integrated into existing workflows. From GER record, users click "PDF & Printable" to access the Display Printable (PDF) view, choose a language from the toolbar dropdown, and click Translate. This instant process preserves standardized formatting while cutting administrative overhead and manual translation efforts.

Elevating Collaboration and Person-Centered Care

Multilingual support in printable GER PDFs helps agencies streamline operations and strengthen oversight. Staff can quickly share critical safety details with non-English speaking families and care team members, reinforcing Therap's commitment to inclusive technology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Therap have a translation feature?

Yes. Therap Services offers integrated translation tools across its platform. This includes AI-powered translation for service documentation and built-in PDF translation for General Event Reports (GER), Care Plans, Daily Notes, Health Tracking, and other core modules.

How does Therap's translation feature help human services providers?

It breaks down language barriers in I/DD and HCBS settings by making critical incident reports, care plans, and daily notes fully accessible to non-English speaking families and multilingual staff. This improves overall care coordination, transparency, and family engagement.

For more information about Therap's AI solutions, please visit:

AI Tools Designed for Human Service Providers

About Therap Services

Therap provides HIPAA-compliant software for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing in human services settings.

Learn more: https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services