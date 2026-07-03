Insta360 Luna Ultra Costco-Exclusive Bundle Featuring Three Bonus Accessories

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Costco-exclusive Luna Ultra Bundle is now available on Costco.com, giving customers more ways to create with Luna Ultra from day one. The bundle includes the Luna Ultra Standard Bundle, featuring the Protective Cover, 1/4" Thread Handle, and Wrist Strap, plus three additional accessories worth over US$169: the Mic Air Transmitter, Black Mist Filter, and Carry Bag, all at no extra cost.

Designed for everyday creators, travelers, families, and first-time filmmakers alike, the Costco-exclusive bundle helps users get more out of Luna Ultra right out of the box.

"Luna Ultra is all about making powerful, flexible content creation more accessible," said Max Richter, co-founder and VP of Marketing at Insta360. "This Costco-exclusive bundle is a great example of how the Luna ecosystem can support different kinds of creators. By pairing Luna Ultra with accessories that enhance audio, image quality, and portability, we're giving users a simple, accessible way to expand what they can create."

More flexibility for everyday creators

The Luna Ultra Costco Exclusive Bundle offers a more approachable and versatile setup for everyday users who want more creative freedom without stepping up to a more professional package.

Compared with the standard offering, the Costco bundle gives users more tools to improve both sound and image quality, while also making the system easier to carry and store. It also offers a more affordable alternative to the Creator Bundle, which includes the updated Mic Pro accessory.

The result is a package that strikes a practical balance: more capability than a standard setup, with a simpler and more accessible accessory mix for casual and aspiring creators.

Included accessories

Each accessory in the Costco-exclusive bundle was selected to support a different part of the creative process:

Mic Air Transmitter: An easy way to upgrade audio quality for vlogs, interviews, travel clips, and everyday storytelling. Better sound helps users create more immersive, polished content with minimal setup.

Black Mist Filter: Adds a softer, more cinematic image texture by gently diffusing highlights. It can also create a more flattering portrait look, giving footage a beauty filter-like softness that works especially well for lifestyle, portrait, and atmospheric scenes.

Carry Bag: Keeps your Luna Ultra and accessories organized, protected, and ready to go, making it easier to shoot on the move and store everything in one place.

Together, these accessories make Luna Ultra an ideal choice for a wide audience—from casual social content and travel videos to portraits, day-in-the-life footage, and cinematic experiments.

A closer look at the Luna ecosystem

The Costco-exclusive bundle also reflects Insta360's broader vision for the Luna ecosystem: using accessories to help more people build a setup that fits the way they create.

Whether users want cleaner audio, a new visual style, or better portability, accessories play an important role in helping Luna Ultra adapt to different shooting scenarios and styles of storytelling. The Costco bundle shows how a few practical additions can unlock more flexibility and help users create better footage with less friction.

Pricing and Availability

The Luna Ultra Costco Exclusive Bundle is available now and includes:

Insta360 Luna Ultra Standard Bundle Protective Cover 1/4" Thread Handle Wrist Strap

Mic Air Transmitter

Black Mist Filter

Carry Bag

To learn more or shop this exclusive bundle, visit Costco.com.

Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the pocket-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

For more details visit: http://www.insta360.com

About the Think Bold Fund: https://www.insta360.com/ThinkBoldFund

Read our blog: https://www.insta360.com/blog

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insta360

Follow us on X: https://x.com/insta360

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/insta360

Follow us on TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@insta360_official

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insta360

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/insta360

Press Contact

Insta360

[email protected]

SOURCE Insta360