Thinking About Laser Hair Removal This Summer? NYC Clients Are Learning That Timing Is Everything

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer tends to be the season when the desire for laser hair removal feels most urgent. Bare legs, sleeveless tops, and beach weekends make unwanted hair more visible and the motivation to do something about it more pressing. The timing, however, creates a practical tension that Laser by Aleya sees play out in consultations every year. Sun exposure and laser hair removal have a complicated relationship, and clients who understand it before they book tend to get meaningfully better results than those who do not. Laser by Aleya works with clients throughout the year to structure treatment timelines that account for sun exposure, skin condition, and realistic outcome expectations. Those looking to plan can schedule a consultation to find out what a schedule tailored to their summer lifestyle could look like.

Why Sun Exposure and Laser Do Not Mix Well

Laser hair removal works by targeting melanin, the pigment in the hair follicle, with concentrated light energy. The challenge in summer is that sun exposure adds melanin to the surrounding skin through tanning, narrowing the contrast between the hair and the skin the laser needs to work effectively and safely.

Treating tanned or recently sun-exposed skin can increase the risk of irritation, burns, and post-treatment pigmentation changes. Self-tanners and spray tans can also interfere with treatment because they temporarily darken the skin's surface, which is why providers typically recommend avoiding them before laser sessions.

Treating tanned or recently sun-exposed skin increases the risk of irritation, burns, and post-treatment pigmentation changes. This applies equally to natural sun tanning and spray tans, both of which alter the skin's melanin levels in ways that affect how the laser interacts with the tissue. For clients with deeper skin tones, the margin for error is even narrower, making pre-treatment sun avoidance especially important.

The Case for Starting in Fall or Winter

Clients who begin treatment in fall or winter often have more time to complete multiple sessions before summer while managing sun exposure more easily. The cooler months offer a natural advantage: skin is at its least sun-exposed, the contrast between hair and skin is at its most pronounced, and there is enough time to complete a meaningful number of sessions before summer arrives.

A full treatment series typically requires multiple sessions spaced four to eight weeks apart. Starting in September or October lets clients complete most sessions during the most favorable months, arriving the following summer with significantly reduced regrowth and far less maintenance.

"The clients who plan ahead almost always have a better experience than the ones who come in wanting results before a vacation two weeks away," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Laser works with your skin's natural condition. Fighting the summer sun at the same time makes everything harder."

What Summer Clients Can Still Do

Starting laser treatment in summer is not impossible, but it requires more careful management of sun exposure before and after each session. Clients who are committed to protecting treated areas from direct sun, covering up consistently, and applying high-SPF sunscreen can still move forward with treatment during warmer months.

The following are among the key guidelines Laser by Aleya discusses with clients booking summer sessions:

Avoid direct sun exposure on treatment areas for at least two weeks before each session Apply broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher daily to any area being treated, regardless of planned sun exposure Avoid spray tans, self-tanners, and tanning beds for the full duration of the treatment series Cover treated areas after sessions and limit beach or pool time in the days immediately following treatment Inform the provider of any recent sun exposure before each appointment so the treatment plan can be adjusted accordingly

Skin That Is Cared for Gets Better Results

Beyond sun exposure, summer skin brings additional considerations. Heat, humidity, sweat, and chlorine from pools can all affect how treated skin responds in the days following a session. Laser by Aleya builds aftercare guidance into every consultation, giving clients a clear picture of what to expect and how to protect their skin between sessions regardless of the season.

"We work with clients year-round, and summer is absolutely a viable time to start," Bamdad added. "The conversation just needs to be honest about what sun exposure means for the process and how to work around it rather than ignore it."

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is an award-winning provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

Media Contact

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

[email protected]

(516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya