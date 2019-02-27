Third-Annual Pinners Event "Brings Pinterest to Life" in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinners is a one-of-kind experience where "Pinterest comes to life." Held at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta April 12-13, 2019, the event features the nation's top experts, influencers and creators who lead classes on popular trends in crafting, baking, décor and much more. The 100+ class experiences are in addition to an entire shopping floor with nearly 300 local and national brands.

Pinners Conference began six years ago in Salt Lake City and quickly expanded nationally – there are now events in six cities. More than 10,000 attendees from 25 states attended Pinners Georgia last year to learn, create and connect.

Pinners is a customizable weekend of fun that connects the influencer, the retailer and the consumer in a face-to-face environment, enabling meaningful exchange, education and more than a few selfies. Attendees get to meet some of the most inspiring, creative people on the web and learn from them first hand. The diverse range of classes includes Styling & Photo Tips, Soap Making 101, Round Weaving, Parenting Like a Hostage Negotiator, Teach Kids How to Organize, How to Make Instant Pot Chicken Teriyaki, Intimate Kitchen Design and about 93 other topics.

WHEN: Friday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



WHERE: Cobb Galleria Centre

2 Galleria Pkwy SE

Atlanta, GA 30339



TICKETS Tickets are on sale now and range from $8 to $49. Limited VIP Passes are

available for $129. Kids 8 and younger are FREE

https://ga.pinnersconference.com/Get-Tickets





*optional kits may be purchased for many classes

ABOUT PINNERS CONFERENCE

Pinners Conference began five years ago in Salt Lake City and quickly expanded nationally. There are now Pinners events in Atlanta; Dallas; Minneapolis; Ontario, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Salt Lake City. Pinners Conference is sponsored by Michaels and Home Depot. https://ga.pinnersconference.com/

