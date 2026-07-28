Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. to Ring the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE and NYSE Texas: TCBX), ("Third Coast" or the "Company"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that Founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bart Caraway, joined by members of the Company's board of directors, executive leadership team, and distinguished employees will ring the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell®.

"Ringing the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange is a proud moment for everyone at Third Coast," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since our founding in 2008, we have remained focused on building a relationship-driven Texas bank that helps businesses, families, and communities thrive. This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the support of our shareholders. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to disciplined execution, operational excellence, and delivering sustainable long-term value."

The ceremony marks an important milestone for Third Coast following its transfer to the New York Stock Exchange and dual listing on NYSE Texas in October 2025. The event recognizes the Company's continued growth, expanding presence across Texas, and commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders, customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

The Closing Bell ceremony will take place at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Greater Houston, and San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 21 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares