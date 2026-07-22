Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

Jul 22, 2026, 16:15 ET

Second Quarter Delivers Record EPS, Improved Margin Performance, and Double-Digit Increase in Net Interest Income

HOUSTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: TCBX) (and NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2026 second quarter financial results.

2026 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets of 1.34% annualized for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.08% annualized for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.38% annualized for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin of 3.83% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $22.0 million, or $1.25 and $1.08 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $16.4 million, or $1.03 and $0.88 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026 and $16.7 million, or $1.12 and $0.96 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 and 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Gross loans grew to $5.44 billion as of June 30, 2026, from $5.25 billion reported as of March 31, 2026.
  • Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $36.34 and increased to $33.08, respectively, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $35.28 and $31.97, respectively, as of March 31, 2026 and $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.
  • Effective June 25, 2026, the Company sold substantially all of the assets of Third Coast Commercial Capital, Inc., recognizing a gain of $3.5 million and entering into a structured ongoing revenue sharing arrangement.

"Our second quarter results reflect continued execution across our core strategy, with record diluted earnings per share, a double-digit increase in net interest income, disciplined expense management and solid credit performance," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Third Coast.  "We remain focused on attracting top talent, growing high-quality loans and deposits, and sustaining this momentum through the second half of the year."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Common Share

Net income totaled $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income and the gain on sale of factored receivables. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.25 per share and $1.08 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.03 per share and $0.88 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026 and $1.12 per share and $0.96 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.83%, compared to 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2026 was 7.06%, compared to 7.01% for the first quarter of 2026 and 7.95% for the second quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.41%, compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.00% for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $60.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.4% from $53.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 22.1% from $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. Interest income totaled $106.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 8.8% from $97.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 19.5% from $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 in interest income primarily resulted from an increase in loans. Interest expense was $45.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.0 million, or 4.5%, from $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $6.4 million, or 16.4%, from $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits slightly offset by a reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 in noninterest income was primarily due to the gain on sale of factored receivables during the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense remained flat at $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2026, the number of employees decreased to 504, compared to 514 at March 31, 2026.

The efficiency ratio was 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 and 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, gross loans increased to $5.44 billion, an increase of $185.0 million, or 3.5%, from $5.25 billion as of March 31, 2026, and an increase of $1.36 billion, or 33.3%, from $4.08 billion as of June 30, 2025. Commercial and industrial loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the second quarter of 2026, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $186.7 million from the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026 were $30.0 million, compared to $35.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $20.1 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming loans during the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the transfer of a $17.1 million loan to other real estate owned, offset by the placement on nonaccrual of three relationships totaling $10.1 million and an increase of $2.1 million in  loans over 90 days past due and still accruing. As of June 30, 2026, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.55%, compared to 0.68% as of March 31, 2026 and 0.49% as of June 30, 2025.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $53.6 million represented 0.99% of the $5.44 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2026. The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2026 was $580,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $51.5 million represented 0.98% of the $5.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2026.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $150,000 and net charge-offs of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $5.86 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 2.5% from $5.72 billion as of March 31, 2026, and an increase of 36.8% from $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $577.2 million as of March 31, 2026, to $642.7 million as of June 30, 2026 and represented 11.0% and 10.1% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $44.2 million, or 1.0%, time deposits increased $28.1 million, or 3.4%, and savings accounts increased $2.5 million, or 9.9%, respectively, from March 31, 2026.

The average cost of deposits was 3.05% for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 12-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2026 and a 54-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2025. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through July 30, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13757904#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 21 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the risk that the benefits from the transaction between Third Coast and Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the completion of the transaction may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.











(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30
















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

404,165

$

425,174

$

175,202

$

116,383

$

113,141

Federal funds sold

6,732


6,133


6,027


6,629


5,815

Total cash and cash equivalents

410,897


431,307


181,229


123,012


118,956
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

273


270


267


265


262

Investment securities available-for-sale

405,251


435,846


383,192


376,719


355,753

Investment securities held to maturity

191,952


191,980


192,008


206,037


206,065

Loans held for investment

5,436,414


5,251,458


4,394,751


4,165,116


4,079,736

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(53,591)


(51,455)


(43,949)


(42,563)


(40,035)

Loans held for investment, net

5,382,823


5,200,003


4,350,802


4,122,553


4,039,701

Accrued interest receivable

30,306


31,385


29,236


29,537


27,736

Premises and equipment, net

40,178


40,558


24,789


24,718


24,908

Other real estate owned

27,321


8,388


8,388


8,388


8,580

Bank-owned life insurance

77,856


77,107


76,357


75,547


74,761

Non-marketable securities, at cost

23,538


21,759


16,424


26,157


18,761

Deferred tax asset, net

23,843


7,493


6,450


6,989


8,646

Derivative assets

2,594


2,350


2,544


2,803


3,059

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

16,953


17,615


17,066


17,677


18,769

Core deposit intangibles, net

8,081


8,516


646


686


727

Goodwill

46,079


46,367


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

47,556


61,129


33,327


22,686


19,053

Total assets

$

6,735,501

$

6,582,073

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

642,748

$

577,217

$

495,000

$

450,013

$

440,964

Interest bearing

5,212,718


5,137,860


4,131,888


3,922,728


3,839,905

Total deposits

5,855,466


5,715,077


4,626,888


4,372,741


4,280,869
















Accrued interest payable

5,872


7,205


5,957


7,153


6,691

Derivative liabilities

4,289


3,517


3,142


3,521


3,779

Lease liability - operating leases

18,011


18,676


18,130


18,735


19,835

Other liabilities

39,647


48,177


36,775


32,040


24,745

Line of credit - Senior Debt

60,375


57,875


37,875


32,875


30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

81,068


81,016


80,965


80,913


80,862

  Total liabilities

6,064,728


5,931,543


4,809,732


4,547,978


4,447,656
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

16,718


16,641


13,970


13,958


13,930

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

429,931


428,815


323,929


323,491


322,972

Retained earnings

219,238


198,435


183,238


166,537


149,677

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,916


7,669


10,920


10,874


10,566

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

670,773


650,530


531,027


513,830


496,115

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,735,501

$

6,582,073

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

June 30

June 30
























INTEREST INCOME:





















Loans, including fees

$

94,584

$

85,893

$

81,368

$

82,054

$

79,706

$

180,477

$

152,793

Investment securities available-for-sale

6,482


6,107


6,464


6,289


5,505


12,589


11,198

Investment securities held-to-maturity

2,549


2,398


2,681


2,882


1,607


4,947


1,607

Federal funds sold and other

2,374


2,988


1,586


1,278


1,844


5,362


3,830

Total interest income

105,989


97,386


92,099


92,503


88,662


203,375


169,428
























INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Deposit accounts

43,384


41,484


37,530


39,030


37,535


84,868


73,761

FHLB advances and other borrowings

2,329


2,257


2,372


2,624


1,753


4,586


3,496

Total interest expense

45,713


43,741


39,902


41,654


39,288


89,454


77,257
























Net interest income

60,276


53,645


52,197


50,849


49,374


113,921


92,171
























Provision for credit losses

2,069


580


2,245


2,763


2,130


2,649


2,580
























Net interest income after credit loss expense

58,207


53,065


49,952


48,086


47,244


111,272


89,591
























NONINTEREST INCOME:





















Service charges and fees

3,174


3,175


3,518


2,839


2,125


6,349


4,402

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

748


750


811


786


743


1,498


1,420

Loss on sale of investment securities
available-for-sale

(93)


(11)


(272)


-


(110)


(104)


(338)

Gain on sale of factored receivables

3,463


-


-


-


-


3,463


-

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


-


-


-


44


-


74

Other

425


119


204


10


(152)


544


199

Total noninterest income

7,717


4,033


4,261


3,635


2,650


11,750


5,757
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





















Salaries and employee benefits

24,804


24,808


21,109


19,560


18,179


49,612


36,520

Occupancy and equipment expense

3,259


3,349


2,845


2,861


2,783


6,608


5,617

Legal and professional

2,271


3,221


2,850


1,254


1,927


5,492


3,358

Data processing and network expense

1,595


1,414


1,087


1,203


1,162


3,009


2,282

Regulatory assessments

1,331


1,210


1,172


1,152


1,203


2,541


2,509

Advertising and marketing

737


639


733


499


503


1,376


912

Software purchases and maintenance

1,421


1,419


1,067


1,094


1,149


2,840


2,408

Loan operations and other real estate owned expense

656


537


397


29


439


1,193


708

Telephone and communications

158


144


126


134


115


302


290

Other

2,192


1,362


1,305


1,106


1,386


3,554


2,350

Total noninterest expense

38,424


38,103


32,691


28,892


28,846


76,527


56,954
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
        EXPENSE

27,500


18,995


21,522


22,829


21,048


46,495


38,394
























Income tax expense

5,513


2,627


3,624


4,772


4,301


8,140


8,058
























NET INCOME

21,987


16,368


17,898


18,057


16,747


38,355


30,336
























Preferred stock dividends declared

1,184


1,171


1,197


1,197


1,185


2,355


2,356
























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
        SHAREHOLDERS

$

20,803

$

15,197

$

16,701

$

16,860

$

15,562

$

36,000

$

27,980
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





















Basic earnings per share

$

1.25

$

1.03

$

1.21

$

1.22

$

1.12

$

2.29

$

2.03

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.08

$

0.88

$

1.02

$

1.03

$

0.96

$

1.97

$

1.74

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

June 30

June 30






















Earnings per common share, basic

$

1.25

$

1.03

$

1.21

$

1.22

$

1.12

$

2.29

$

2.03

Earnings per common share, diluted

$

1.08

$

0.88

$

1.02

$

1.03

$

0.96

$

1.97

$

1.74

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
        Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

17.06

$

16.88

$

17.25

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

33.94

$

33.94






















Return on average assets (A)

1.34

%

1.08

%

1.36

%

1.41

%

1.38

%

1.21

%

1.28

%

Return on average common equity (A)

13.96

%

11.29

%

14.42

%

15.14

%

14.70

%

12.69

%

13.59

%

Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)

15.36

%

12.23

%

15.03

%

15.81

%

15.38

%

13.86

%

14.23

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.83

%

3.67

%

4.10

%

4.10

%

4.22

%

3.75

%

4.02

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

56.51

%

66.06

%

57.90

%

53.03

%

55.45

%

60.89

%

58.16

%






















Capital Ratios




















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):




















Total common equity to total assets

8.98

%

8.88

%

8.70

%

8.84

%

8.70

%

8.98

%

8.70

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
        assets (B)

8.24

%

8.11

%

8.38

%

8.51

%

8.35

%

8.24

%

8.35

%

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
        weighted assets)

8.82

%

8.84

%

8.65

%

8.85

%

8.75

%

8.82

%

8.75

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

9.89

%

9.96

%

9.97

%

10.25

%

10.20

%

9.89

%

10.20

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.01

%

12.13

%

12.48

%

12.90

%

12.87

%

12.01

%

12.87

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
        assets)

9.35

%

9.65

%

9.65

%

9.55

%

9.65

%

9.35

%

9.65

%






















Third Coast Bank:




















Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
        weighted assets)

12.10

%

12.23

%

12.23

%

12.59

%

12.56

%

12.10

%

12.56

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.10

%

12.23

%

12.23

%

12.59

%

12.56

%

12.10

%

12.56

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.91

%

13.02

%

13.14

%

13.53

%

13.46

%

12.91

%

13.46

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
        assets)

11.44

%

11.84

%

11.84

%

11.75

%

11.89

%

11.44

%

11.89

%






















Other Data




















Weighted average common shares:




















Basic

16,591,144


14,814,661


13,889,497


13,860,149


13,836,830


15,707,810


13,807,079

Diluted

20,334,205


18,560,056


17,552,204


17,524,288


17,391,128


19,452,038


17,416,142

Period end common shares outstanding

16,639,127


16,562,268


13,891,055


13,879,099


13,851,581


16,639,127


13,851,581

Book value per common share

$

36.34

$

35.28

$

33.47

$

32.25

$

31.04

$

36.34

$

31.04

Tangible book value per common share (B)

$

33.08

$

31.97

$

32.12

$

30.91

$

29.69

$

33.08

$

29.69













(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

























Assets























Interest-earnings assets:























Loans, gross

$

5,371,846

$

94,584

7.06 %

$

4,972,780

$

85,893

7.01 %

$

4,020,771

$

79,706

7.95 %

Investment securities
available-for-sale

432,863


6,482

6.01 %

402,372


6,107

6.16 %

382,439


5,505

5.77 %

Investment securities
held-to-maturity

191,970


2,549

5.33 %

191,998


2,398

5.07 %

117,407


1,607

5.49 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-
        earning assets

315,434


2,374

3.02 %

364,681


2,988

3.32 %

169,943


1,844

4.35 %

Total interest-earning assets

6,312,113


105,989

6.73 %

5,931,831


97,386

6.66 %

4,690,560


88,662

7.58 %

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(52,533)







(48,822)







(40,631)





Total interest-earning assets, net of
        allowance

6,259,580







5,883,009







4,649,929





Noninterest-earning assets

330,121







270,433







210,170





Total assets

$

6,589,701






$

6,153,442






$

4,860,099






























Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

5,108,166

$

43,384

3.41 %

$

4,761,641

$

41,484

3.53 %

$

3,766,801

$

37,535

4.00 %

Note payable and line of credit

139,733


2,091

6.00 %

130,737


1,944

6.03 %

111,712


1,719

6.17 %

FHLB advances

24,719


238

3.86 %

40,155


313

3.16 %

2,916


34

4.68 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,272,618


45,713

3.48 %

4,932,533


43,741

3.60 %

3,881,429


39,288

4.06 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

599,000







549,111







431,144





Other liabilities

54,236







59,628







56,785





Total liabilities

5,925,854







5,541,272







4,369,358





Shareholders' equity

663,847







612,170







490,741





Total liabilities and shareholders'
        equity

$

6,589,701






$

6,153,442






$

4,860,099





Net interest income



$

60,276






$

53,645






$

49,374


Net interest spread (1)






3.25 %






3.06 %






3.52 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.83 %






3.67 %






4.22 %













(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4)

Annualized.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

















Assets















Interest-earnings assets:















Loans, gross

$

5,173,415

$

180,477

7.03 %

$

4,000,428

$

152,793

7.70 %

Investment securities available-for-sale

417,702


12,589

6.08 %

390,233


11,198

5.79 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

191,984


4,947

5.20 %

59,028


1,607

5.49 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

339,200


5,362

3.19 %

178,372


3,830

4.33 %

      Total interest-earning assets

6,122,301


203,375

6.70 %

4,628,061


169,428

7.38 %

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(50,688)







(40,613)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

6,071,613







4,587,448





Noninterest-earning assets

301,164







204,378





      Total assets

$

6,372,777






$

4,791,826






















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Interest-bearing liabilities:















   Interest-bearing deposits

$

4,935,861

$

84,868

3.47 %

$

3,709,721

$

73,761

4.01 %

   Note payable and line of credit

135,260


4,036

6.02 %

111,687


3,432

6.20 %

   FHLB advances and other

32,394


550

3.42 %

2,735


64

4.72 %

      Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,103,515


89,454

3.53 %

3,824,143


77,257

4.07 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

574,193







427,482





Other liabilities

56,924







58,758





      Total liabilities

5,734,632







4,310,383





Shareholders' equity

638,145







481,443





      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,372,777






$

4,791,826





Net interest income



$

113,921






$

92,171


Net interest spread (1)






3.17 %






3.31 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.75 %






4.02 %













(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4)

Annualized.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended



2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

583,989

$

572,037

$

434,715

$

408,996

$

423,959

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

932,147


929,598


710,401


687,924


666,840

Residential

530,189


543,804


333,419


334,583


323,898

Construction, development & other

887,805


894,767


823,353


826,566


784,364

Farmland

32,898


32,379


26,485


25,549


28,013

Commercial & industrial

2,369,582


2,182,864


1,906,616


1,772,045


1,724,583

Consumer

1,871


2,265


1,576


1,291


1,206

Municipal and other

97,933


93,744


158,186


108,162


126,873

Total loans

$

5,436,414

$

5,251,458

$

4,394,751

$

4,165,116

$

4,079,736


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

21,557

$

29,222

$

10,120

$

10,723

$

13,358

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

8,464


6,396


11,360


11,016


6,755

Total nonperforming loans

30,021


35,618


21,480


21,739


20,113

Other real estate owned

27,321


8,388


8,388


8,388


8,580

Total nonperforming assets

$

57,342

$

44,006

$

29,868

$

30,127

$

28,693


















QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(150)

$

(5)

$

844

$

(17)

$

2,376


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

3,320

$

618

$

1,235

$

1,237

$

2,191

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

5,584


17,140


99


111


111

Residential

198


374


387


214


637

Construction, development & other

-


603


-


6


344

Commercial & industrial

12,455


10,487


8,399


9,155


10,075

Total nonaccrual loans

$

21,557

$

29,222

$

10,120

$

10,723

$

13,358


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.85

%

0.67

%

0.56

%

0.60

%

0.58

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.55

%

0.68

%

0.49

%

0.52

%

0.49

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.99

%

0.98

%

1.00

%

1.02

%

0.98

%

QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
        (annualized)

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.08

%

(0.00)

%

0.24

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

June 30

June 30






















Tangible Common Equity:




















Total shareholders' equity

$

670,773

$

650,530

$

531,027

$

513,830

$

496,115

$

670,773

$

496,115

Less:  Preferred stock including additional
        paid in capital

66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160

Total common equity

604,613


584,370


464,867


447,670


429,955


604,613


429,955

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
        net

54,160


54,883


18,680


18,720


18,761


54,160


18,761

Tangible common equity

$

550,453

$

529,487

$

446,187

$

428,950

$

411,194

$

550,453

$

411,194






















Common shares outstanding at end of
period

16,639,127


16,562,268


13,891,055


13,879,099


13,851,581


16,639,127


13,851,581






















Book Value Per Common Share

$

36.34

$

35.28

$

33.47

$

32.25

$

31.04

$

36.34

$

31.04

Tangible Book Value Per
Common Share

$

33.08

$

31.97

$

32.12

$

30.91

$

29.69

$

33.08

$

29.69












































Tangible Assets:




















Total assets

$

6,735,501

$

6,582,073

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771

$

6,735,501

$

4,943,771

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

54,160


54,883


18,680


18,720


18,761


54,160


18,761

Tangible assets

$

6,681,341

$

6,527,190

$

5,322,079

$

5,043,088

$

4,925,010

$

6,681,341

$

4,925,010






















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.98

%

8.88

%

8.70

%

8.84

%

8.70

%

8.98

%

8.70

%

Tangible Common Equity to
Tangible Assets

8.24

%

8.11

%

8.38

%

8.51

%

8.35

%

8.24

%

8.35

%












































Average Tangible Common Equity:




















Average shareholders' equity

$

663,847

$

612,170

$

525,759

$

508,034

$

490,741

$

638,145

$

481,443

Less:  Average preferred stock including
        additional paid in capital

66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160

Average common equity

597,687


546,010


459,599


441,874


424,581


571,985


415,283

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

54,580


42,115


18,705


18,746


18,784


48,382


18,805

Average tangible common equity

$

543,107

$

503,895

$

440,894

$

423,128

$

405,797

$

523,603

$

396,478






















Net Income

$

21,987

$

16,368

$

17,898

$

18,057

$

16,747

$

38,355

$

30,336

Less:  Dividends declared on
preferred stock

1,184


1,171


1,197


1,197


1,185


2,355


2,356

Net Income Available to
Common Shareholders

$

20,803

$

15,197

$

16,701

$

16,860

$

15,562

$

36,000

$

27,980






















Return on Average Common
Equity(A)

13.96

%

11.29

%

14.42

%

15.14

%

14.70

%

12.69

%

13.59

%

Return on Average Tangible
Common Equity(A)

15.36

%

12.23

%

15.03

%

15.81

%

15.38

%

13.86

%

14.23

%













(A)

Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

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