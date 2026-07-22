Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter Delivers Record EPS, Improved Margin Performance, and Double-Digit Increase in Net Interest Income

HOUSTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: TCBX) (and NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2026 second quarter financial results.

2026 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Return on average assets of 1.34% annualized for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.08% annualized for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.38% annualized for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin of 3.83% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $22.0 million, or $1.25 and $1.08 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $16.4 million, or $1.03 and $0.88 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026 and $16.7 million, or $1.12 and $0.96 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025.

Efficiency ratio of 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 and 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025.

Gross loans grew to $5.44 billion as of June 30, 2026, from $5.25 billion reported as of March 31, 2026.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (1) increased to $36.34 and increased to $33.08, respectively, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $35.28 and $31.97, respectively, as of March 31, 2026 and $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.

increased to $36.34 and increased to $33.08, respectively, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $35.28 and $31.97, respectively, as of March 31, 2026 and $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025. Effective June 25, 2026, the Company sold substantially all of the assets of Third Coast Commercial Capital, Inc., recognizing a gain of $3.5 million and entering into a structured ongoing revenue sharing arrangement.

"Our second quarter results reflect continued execution across our core strategy, with record diluted earnings per share, a double-digit increase in net interest income, disciplined expense management and solid credit performance," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Third Coast. "We remain focused on attracting top talent, growing high-quality loans and deposits, and sustaining this momentum through the second half of the year."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Common Share

Net income totaled $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income and the gain on sale of factored receivables. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.25 per share and $1.08 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.03 per share and $0.88 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026 and $1.12 per share and $0.96 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.83%, compared to 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2026 was 7.06%, compared to 7.01% for the first quarter of 2026 and 7.95% for the second quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.41%, compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2026 and 4.00% for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $60.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.4% from $53.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 22.1% from $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. Interest income totaled $106.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 8.8% from $97.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of 19.5% from $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 in interest income primarily resulted from an increase in loans. Interest expense was $45.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.0 million, or 4.5%, from $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $6.4 million, or 16.4%, from $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits slightly offset by a reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the first quarter of 2026 in noninterest income was primarily due to the gain on sale of factored receivables during the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense remained flat at $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2026, the number of employees decreased to 504, compared to 514 at March 31, 2026.

The efficiency ratio was 56.51% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 and 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, gross loans increased to $5.44 billion, an increase of $185.0 million, or 3.5%, from $5.25 billion as of March 31, 2026, and an increase of $1.36 billion, or 33.3%, from $4.08 billion as of June 30, 2025. Commercial and industrial loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the second quarter of 2026, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $186.7 million from the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026 were $30.0 million, compared to $35.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $20.1 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming loans during the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the transfer of a $17.1 million loan to other real estate owned, offset by the placement on nonaccrual of three relationships totaling $10.1 million and an increase of $2.1 million in loans over 90 days past due and still accruing. As of June 30, 2026, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.55%, compared to 0.68% as of March 31, 2026 and 0.49% as of June 30, 2025.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $53.6 million represented 0.99% of the $5.44 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2026. The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2026 was $580,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $51.5 million represented 0.98% of the $5.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2026.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $150,000 and net charge-offs of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $5.86 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 2.5% from $5.72 billion as of March 31, 2026, and an increase of 36.8% from $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $577.2 million as of March 31, 2026, to $642.7 million as of June 30, 2026 and represented 11.0% and 10.1% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $44.2 million, or 1.0%, time deposits increased $28.1 million, or 3.4%, and savings accounts increased $2.5 million, or 9.9%, respectively, from March 31, 2026.

The average cost of deposits was 3.05% for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 12-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2026 and a 54-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2025. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through July 30, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13757904#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 21 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the risk that the benefits from the transaction between Third Coast and Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the completion of the transaction may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.



























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)









2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 404,165



$ 425,174



$ 175,202



$ 116,383



$ 113,141

Federal funds sold



6,732





6,133





6,027





6,629





5,815

Total cash and cash equivalents



410,897





431,307





181,229





123,012





118,956

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



273





270





267





265





262

Investment securities available-for-sale



405,251





435,846





383,192





376,719





355,753

Investment securities held to maturity



191,952





191,980





192,008





206,037





206,065

Loans held for investment



5,436,414





5,251,458





4,394,751





4,165,116





4,079,736

Less: allowance for credit losses



(53,591)





(51,455)





(43,949)





(42,563)





(40,035)

Loans held for investment, net



5,382,823





5,200,003





4,350,802





4,122,553





4,039,701

Accrued interest receivable



30,306





31,385





29,236





29,537





27,736

Premises and equipment, net



40,178





40,558





24,789





24,718





24,908

Other real estate owned



27,321





8,388





8,388





8,388





8,580

Bank-owned life insurance



77,856





77,107





76,357





75,547





74,761

Non-marketable securities, at cost



23,538





21,759





16,424





26,157





18,761

Deferred tax asset, net



23,843





7,493





6,450





6,989





8,646

Derivative assets



2,594





2,350





2,544





2,803





3,059

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



16,953





17,615





17,066





17,677





18,769

Core deposit intangibles, net



8,081





8,516





646





686





727

Goodwill



46,079





46,367





18,034





18,034





18,034

Other assets



47,556





61,129





33,327





22,686





19,053

Total assets

$ 6,735,501



$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 642,748



$ 577,217



$ 495,000



$ 450,013



$ 440,964

Interest bearing



5,212,718





5,137,860





4,131,888





3,922,728





3,839,905

Total deposits



5,855,466





5,715,077





4,626,888





4,372,741





4,280,869

































Accrued interest payable



5,872





7,205





5,957





7,153





6,691

Derivative liabilities



4,289





3,517





3,142





3,521





3,779

Lease liability - operating leases



18,011





18,676





18,130





18,735





19,835

Other liabilities



39,647





48,177





36,775





32,040





24,745

Line of credit - Senior Debt



60,375





57,875





37,875





32,875





30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



81,068





81,016





80,965





80,913





80,862

Total liabilities



6,064,728





5,931,543





4,809,732





4,547,978





4,447,656

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



16,718





16,641





13,970





13,958





13,930

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



429,931





428,815





323,929





323,491





322,972

Retained earnings



219,238





198,435





183,238





166,537





149,677

Accumulated other comprehensive income



5,916





7,669





10,920





10,874





10,566

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



670,773





650,530





531,027





513,830





496,115

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,735,501



$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







2026



2025



2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



June 30



June 30

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 94,584



$ 85,893



$ 81,368



$ 82,054



$ 79,706



$ 180,477



$ 152,793



Investment securities available-for-sale



6,482





6,107





6,464





6,289





5,505





12,589





11,198



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,549





2,398





2,681





2,882





1,607





4,947





1,607



Federal funds sold and other



2,374





2,988





1,586





1,278





1,844





5,362





3,830



Total interest income



105,989





97,386





92,099





92,503





88,662





203,375





169,428

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



43,384





41,484





37,530





39,030





37,535





84,868





73,761



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,329





2,257





2,372





2,624





1,753





4,586





3,496



Total interest expense



45,713





43,741





39,902





41,654





39,288





89,454





77,257

















































Net interest income



60,276





53,645





52,197





50,849





49,374





113,921





92,171

















































Provision for credit losses



2,069





580





2,245





2,763





2,130





2,649





2,580

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



58,207





53,065





49,952





48,086





47,244





111,272





89,591

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



3,174





3,175





3,518





2,839





2,125





6,349





4,402



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



748





750





811





786





743





1,498





1,420



Loss on sale of investment securities

available-for-sale



(93)





(11)





(272)





-





(110)





(104)





(338)



Gain on sale of factored receivables



3,463





-





-





-





-





3,463





-



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





-





-





-





44





-





74



Other



425





119





204





10





(152)





544





199



Total noninterest income



7,717





4,033





4,261





3,635





2,650





11,750





5,757

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



24,804





24,808





21,109





19,560





18,179





49,612





36,520



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,259





3,349





2,845





2,861





2,783





6,608





5,617



Legal and professional



2,271





3,221





2,850





1,254





1,927





5,492





3,358



Data processing and network expense



1,595





1,414





1,087





1,203





1,162





3,009





2,282



Regulatory assessments



1,331





1,210





1,172





1,152





1,203





2,541





2,509



Advertising and marketing



737





639





733





499





503





1,376





912



Software purchases and maintenance



1,421





1,419





1,067





1,094





1,149





2,840





2,408



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



656





537





397





29





439





1,193





708



Telephone and communications



158





144





126





134





115





302





290



Other



2,192





1,362





1,305





1,106





1,386





3,554





2,350



Total noninterest expense



38,424





38,103





32,691





28,892





28,846





76,527





56,954

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



27,500





18,995





21,522





22,829





21,048





46,495





38,394

















































Income tax expense



5,513





2,627





3,624





4,772





4,301





8,140





8,058

















































NET INCOME



21,987





16,368





17,898





18,057





16,747





38,355





30,336

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,184





1,171





1,197





1,197





1,185





2,355





2,356

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 20,803



$ 15,197



$ 16,701



$ 16,860



$ 15,562



$ 36,000



$ 27,980

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.25



$ 1.03



$ 1.21



$ 1.22



$ 1.12



$ 2.29



$ 2.03



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.08



$ 0.88



$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 0.96



$ 1.97



$ 1.74





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



June 30



June 30













































Earnings per common share, basic

$ 1.25



$ 1.03



$ 1.21



$ 1.22



$ 1.12



$ 2.29



$ 2.03

Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 1.08



$ 0.88



$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 0.96



$ 1.97



$ 1.74

Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 33.94



$ 33.94













































Return on average assets (A)



1.34 %



1.08 %



1.36 %



1.41 %



1.38 %



1.21 %



1.28 % Return on average common equity (A)



13.96 %



11.29 %



14.42 %



15.14 %



14.70 %



12.69 %



13.59 % Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



15.36 %



12.23 %



15.03 %



15.81 %



15.38 %



13.86 %



14.23 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.83 %



3.67 %



4.10 %



4.10 %



4.22 %



3.75 %



4.02 % Efficiency ratio (D)



56.51 %



66.06 %



57.90 %



53.03 %



55.45 %



60.89 %



58.16 %











































Capital Ratios









































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):









































Total common equity to total assets



8.98 %



8.88 %



8.70 %



8.84 %



8.70 %



8.98 %



8.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



8.24 %



8.11 %



8.38 %



8.51 %



8.35 %



8.24 %



8.35 % Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



8.82 %



8.84 %



8.65 %



8.85 %



8.75 %



8.82 %



8.75 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



9.89 %



9.96 %



9.97 %



10.25 %



10.20 %



9.89 %



10.20 % Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.01 %



12.13 %



12.48 %



12.90 %



12.87 %



12.01 %



12.87 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



9.35 %



9.65 %



9.65 %



9.55 %



9.65 %



9.35 %



9.65 %











































Third Coast Bank:









































Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



12.10 %



12.23 %



12.23 %



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.10 %



12.56 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.10 %



12.23 %



12.23 %



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.10 %



12.56 % Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.91 %



13.02 %



13.14 %



13.53 %



13.46 %



12.91 %



13.46 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



11.44 %



11.84 %



11.84 %



11.75 %



11.89 %



11.44 %



11.89 %











































Other Data









































Weighted average common shares:









































Basic



16,591,144





14,814,661





13,889,497





13,860,149





13,836,830





15,707,810





13,807,079

Diluted



20,334,205





18,560,056





17,552,204





17,524,288





17,391,128





19,452,038





17,416,142

Period end common shares outstanding



16,639,127





16,562,268





13,891,055





13,879,099





13,851,581





16,639,127





13,851,581

Book value per common share

$ 36.34



$ 35.28



$ 33.47



$ 32.25



$ 31.04



$ 36.34



$ 31.04

Tangible book value per common share (B)

$ 33.08



$ 31.97



$ 32.12



$ 30.91



$ 29.69



$ 33.08



$ 29.69





























(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Loans, gross

$ 5,371,846



$ 94,584



7.06 %

$ 4,972,780



$ 85,893



7.01 %

$ 4,020,771



$ 79,706



7.95 % Investment securities

available-for-sale



432,863





6,482



6.01 %



402,372





6,107



6.16 %



382,439





5,505



5.77 % Investment securities

held-to-maturity



191,970





2,549



5.33 %



191,998





2,398



5.07 %



117,407





1,607



5.49 % Federal funds sold and other interest-

earning assets



315,434





2,374



3.02 %



364,681





2,988



3.32 %



169,943





1,844



4.35 % Total interest-earning assets



6,312,113





105,989



6.73 %



5,931,831





97,386



6.66 %



4,690,560





88,662



7.58 % Less: allowance for credit losses



(52,533)















(48,822)















(40,631)











Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



6,259,580















5,883,009















4,649,929











Noninterest-earning assets



330,121















270,433















210,170











Total assets

$ 6,589,701













$ 6,153,442













$ 4,860,099





























































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 5,108,166



$ 43,384



3.41 %

$ 4,761,641



$ 41,484



3.53 %

$ 3,766,801



$ 37,535



4.00 % Note payable and line of credit



139,733





2,091



6.00 %



130,737





1,944



6.03 %



111,712





1,719



6.17 % FHLB advances



24,719





238



3.86 %



40,155





313



3.16 %



2,916





34



4.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,272,618





45,713



3.48 %



4,932,533





43,741



3.60 %



3,881,429





39,288



4.06 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



599,000















549,111















431,144











Other liabilities



54,236















59,628















56,785











Total liabilities



5,925,854















5,541,272















4,369,358











Shareholders' equity



663,847















612,170















490,741











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 6,589,701













$ 6,153,442













$ 4,860,099











Net interest income







$ 60,276













$ 53,645













$ 49,374





Net interest spread (1)













3.25 %













3.06 %













3.52 % Net interest margin (2)













3.83 %













3.67 %













4.22 %



























(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Loans, gross

$ 5,173,415



$ 180,477



7.03 %

$ 4,000,428



$ 152,793



7.70 % Investment securities available-for-sale



417,702





12,589



6.08 %



390,233





11,198



5.79 % Investment securities held-to-maturity



191,984





4,947



5.20 %



59,028





1,607



5.49 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



339,200





5,362



3.19 %



178,372





3,830



4.33 % Total interest-earning assets



6,122,301





203,375



6.70 %



4,628,061





169,428



7.38 % Less: allowance for credit losses



(50,688)















(40,613)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



6,071,613















4,587,448











Noninterest-earning assets



301,164















204,378











Total assets

$ 6,372,777













$ 4,791,826













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 4,935,861



$ 84,868



3.47 %

$ 3,709,721



$ 73,761



4.01 % Note payable and line of credit



135,260





4,036



6.02 %



111,687





3,432



6.20 % FHLB advances and other



32,394





550



3.42 %



2,735





64



4.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,103,515





89,454



3.53 %



3,824,143





77,257



4.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



574,193















427,482











Other liabilities



56,924















58,758











Total liabilities



5,734,632















4,310,383











Shareholders' equity



638,145















481,443











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,372,777













$ 4,791,826











Net interest income







$ 113,921













$ 92,171





Net interest spread (1)













3.17 %













3.31 % Net interest margin (2)













3.75 %













4.02 %



























(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended







2026



2025



(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 583,989



$ 572,037



$ 434,715



$ 408,996



$ 423,959



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



932,147





929,598





710,401





687,924





666,840



Residential



530,189





543,804





333,419





334,583





323,898



Construction, development & other



887,805





894,767





823,353





826,566





784,364



Farmland



32,898





32,379





26,485





25,549





28,013



Commercial & industrial



2,369,582





2,182,864





1,906,616





1,772,045





1,724,583



Consumer



1,871





2,265





1,576





1,291





1,206



Municipal and other



97,933





93,744





158,186





108,162





126,873



Total loans

$ 5,436,414



$ 5,251,458



$ 4,394,751



$ 4,165,116



$ 4,079,736





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 21,557



$ 29,222



$ 10,120



$ 10,723



$ 13,358



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



8,464





6,396





11,360





11,016





6,755



Total nonperforming loans



30,021





35,618





21,480





21,739





20,113



Other real estate owned



27,321





8,388





8,388





8,388





8,580



Total nonperforming assets

$ 57,342



$ 44,006



$ 29,868



$ 30,127



$ 28,693





































QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$ (150)



$ (5)



$ 844



$ (17)



$ 2,376





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 3,320



$ 618



$ 1,235



$ 1,237



$ 2,191



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



5,584





17,140





99





111





111



Residential



198





374





387





214





637



Construction, development & other



-





603





-





6





344



Commercial & industrial



12,455





10,487





8,399





9,155





10,075



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 21,557



$ 29,222



$ 10,120



$ 10,723



$ 13,358





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.85 %



0.67 %



0.56 %



0.60 %



0.58 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.55 %



0.68 %



0.49 %



0.52 %



0.49 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



0.99 %



0.98 %



1.00 %



1.02 %



0.98 %

QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(annualized)



(0.01) %



(0.00) %



0.08 %



(0.00) %



0.24 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



June 30



June 30













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 670,773



$ 650,530



$ 531,027



$ 513,830



$ 496,115



$ 670,773



$ 496,115

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160

Total common equity



604,613





584,370





464,867





447,670





429,955





604,613





429,955

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



54,160





54,883





18,680





18,720





18,761





54,160





18,761

Tangible common equity

$ 550,453



$ 529,487



$ 446,187



$ 428,950



$ 411,194



$ 550,453



$ 411,194













































Common shares outstanding at end of

period



16,639,127





16,562,268





13,891,055





13,879,099





13,851,581





16,639,127





13,851,581













































Book Value Per Common Share

$ 36.34



$ 35.28



$ 33.47



$ 32.25



$ 31.04



$ 36.34



$ 31.04

Tangible Book Value Per

Common Share

$ 33.08



$ 31.97



$ 32.12



$ 30.91



$ 29.69



$ 33.08



$ 29.69

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 6,735,501



$ 6,582,073



$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 6,735,501



$ 4,943,771

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



54,160





54,883





18,680





18,720





18,761





54,160





18,761

Tangible assets

$ 6,681,341



$ 6,527,190



$ 5,322,079



$ 5,043,088



$ 4,925,010



$ 6,681,341



$ 4,925,010













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.98 %



8.88 %



8.70 %



8.84 %



8.70 %



8.98 %



8.70 % Tangible Common Equity to

Tangible Assets



8.24 %



8.11 %



8.38 %



8.51 %



8.35 %



8.24 %



8.35 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 663,847



$ 612,170



$ 525,759



$ 508,034



$ 490,741



$ 638,145



$ 481,443

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160

Average common equity



597,687





546,010





459,599





441,874





424,581





571,985





415,283

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



54,580





42,115





18,705





18,746





18,784





48,382





18,805

Average tangible common equity

$ 543,107



$ 503,895



$ 440,894



$ 423,128



$ 405,797



$ 523,603



$ 396,478













































Net Income

$ 21,987



$ 16,368



$ 17,898



$ 18,057



$ 16,747



$ 38,355



$ 30,336

Less: Dividends declared on

preferred stock



1,184





1,171





1,197





1,197





1,185





2,355





2,356

Net Income Available to

Common Shareholders

$ 20,803



$ 15,197



$ 16,701



$ 16,860



$ 15,562



$ 36,000



$ 27,980













































Return on Average Common

Equity(A)



13.96 %



11.29 %



14.42 %



15.14 %



14.70 %



12.69 %



13.59 % Return on Average Tangible

Common Equity(A)



15.36 %



12.23 %



15.03 %



15.81 %



15.38 %



13.86 %



14.23 %



























(A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares