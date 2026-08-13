This Grilling Season, Taste What Pork Can Do®

Flavor, Versatility and Ease of Grilling with Pork

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste What Pork Can Do® is turning up the heat this grilling season with new pork recipes that bring bold, globally inspired flavor to backyard gatherings.

Grilling brings people together over flavorful, easy-to-prepare meals, and pork's versatility makes it an ideal choice for global flavors. Whether cooking for a crowd or preparing a quick weeknight dinner, pork seamlessly adapts to a wide range of taste profiles, from sweet and savory to smoky and spicy.

From National Bratwurst Day (Aug. 16) to International Bacon Day (Sept. 5) — and every gathering in between — pork delivers bold flavor, versatility and endless ways to fire up the grill.

Pork is made for today's global palate. The National Restaurant Association reports that 64% of adults are interested in exploring international flavors, and pork offers an easy, flavorful way to bring Asian, Mediterranean and Latin-inspired dishes to the grill.

To help home grillers bring global flavor to the backyard, Taste What Pork Can Do® is serving up bold new recipes, including:

Tips To Elevate Flavors

Achieving perfectly grilled pork starts with proper preparation and cooking techniques.

Because pork is lean, monitoring internal temperature is key. Once pork reaches 145°F, remove it from the grill and let it rest for three minutes for a juicy, tender result.

Clean grill grates thoroughly before cooking, then coat them with vegetable oil or nonstick cooking spray to prevent sticking.

Use tongs or a spatula to turn pork and keep flavorful juices from escaping.

Move pork to a cooler part of the grill and turn it frequently to prevent overcooking or burning.

Brush on sugar-based barbecue sauces during the final minutes of cooking to prevent scorching.

To learn more about proper grilling times and temperatures for various pork cuts, visit the National Pork Board website.

Find more recipes, grilling inspiration and cooking tips at tastewhatporkcando.com.

About National Pork Board

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion, and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.35 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at 800-456-7675 or visit pork.org.

CONTACT: Jayne Street, [email protected]

SOURCE National Pork Board