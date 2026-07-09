Taste What Pork Can Do Celebrates Global Flavors

Campaign features celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pork Board (NPB) is transforming game day tension—messy food versus prized jerseys—into a social-driven campaign to promote pork.

An integral component of its Taste What Pork Can Do campaign, the integrated rollout includes game day inspired recipes specially developed by Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson, influencer partnerships, and an audacious giveaway.

Global Flavor Bibs

"As someone who has been chasing flavors from around the world for my whole life, I love how versatile and delicious pork is no matter how you make it. Whether it's in a spicy Latin American stew or slow cooked to perfection in American barbecue, pork has the unique ability to seamlessly adapt to cuisines from around the world," says Samuelsson, global flavors ambassador for Taste What Pork Can Do.

To help consumers embrace the global flavors of pork, Samuelsson has created specially developed recipes that include American smoked sticky ribs, Mexican crispy pork belly tacos, Japanese ham hock fried rice, and a Brazil-inspired grilled pork tenderloin. Samuelsson's unique recipes celebrating the global flavors of pork are highlighted on TasteWhatPorkCanDo.com.

"As a chef, pork is a canvas for global flavors, and as a home cook its range means I am endlessly inspired by the world of possibilities pork brings to the table. Pork is a win every time," adds Samuelsson.

Also at the heart of the campaign were limited-edition Drip Defender bibs that were made available online at no cost and quickly were grabbed up by fans who take their food as seriously as the match underway on the pitch.

About National Pork Board

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion, and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, visit pork.org.

CONTACT: Doreen Muzzi, [email protected]

SOURCE National Pork Board