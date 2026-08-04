THIS NATIONAL DOG MONTH, WOOF AND AUTOCAMP ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP TO REDEFINE PET-FRIENDLY TRAVEL

Woof's largest partnership to date brings enrichment-first experiences to dog-loving adventurers at AutoCamp destinations nationwide.

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woof, the enrichment-first pet wellness brand, today announced a nationwide partnership with AutoCamp, the award-winning outdoor hospitality company, built around one shared belief: adventures are better together. As an extension of Camp Woof, Woof's digital survival guide for seasonal stressors and curated products for summer wellness, this immersive partnership brings every dog's best summer ever to life.

Autocamp logo Woof HERO Image Woof Airstream image

Launching during National Dog Month at all eight AutoCamp destinations across the U.S., the partnership brings Woof's enrichment-first approach to dog wellness into the outdoors through exclusive welcome kits, dog-friendly programming and limited-edition merchandise. Throughout August, AutoCamp will also waive its standard pet fee at every location, making it easier for guests to bring their four-legged adventure companions along. Through a give-back initiative, they're also helping thousands of foster dogs still looking for their forever homes to have the best summer of their lives.

The collaboration combines AutoCamp's immersive outdoor experiences with Woof's commitment to making dogs' lives better, longer – through joy. Disruptions to routine and separation anxiety can make summer travel a challenge for dogs and the people who love them. By setting a new standard for pet-friendly travel, Woof and AutoCamp have created summer getaways that strengthen bonds through adventures together instead.

By transforming the experience of Camp Woof into a real-life destination, Woof's innovative approach to dog wellness can become a part of every summer adventure, from a walk down the block to a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Yosemite. Daily movement and mental stimulation inspired by dogs' natural instincts to chew, lick, play, and bond make the shared rituals of the short summers spent with our dogs even more special.

"As more pet parents choose to bring their dogs along for life's adventures, we saw an opportunity to rethink what pet-friendly travel truly looks like," said Michelle McKinney, Vice President of Marketing at Woof. "We believe dogs are happiest and healthiest when their bodies are engaged, their minds are stimulated, and their bonds with their people run deep. AutoCamp creates the kind of shared experience that makes all of that possible. Together, we're making sure that every adventure is as enriching for your dog as it is for you."

This partnership reflects a growing shift toward hospitality experiences that prioritize canine wellbeing alongside human comfort, with additional co-created perks, exclusive offers, and new experiences for AutoCamp guests to be announced in the coming months.

"AutoCamp is designed to make time outdoors more accessible, comfortable and memorable for today's traveler, including those who never leave home without their dogs," said Bryan Terzi, Chief Commercial Officer at AutoCamp. "Partnering with Woof allows us to build on AutoCamp's pet-friendly experience with thoughtful tools that help dogs feel at ease while giving guests more freedom to explore, connect and enjoy the outdoors together."

Woof and AutoCamp believe that all dogs deserve that comfort and care, even if they're still looking for their lifelong adventure buddy. Proceeds from each purchase of co-branded merchandise at AutoCamp locations benefit Muddy Paws Rescue, a foster-based dog rescue organization in New York City. Woof is also donating its award-winning Pupsicle to a Muddy Paws rescue dog for every AutoCamp welcome kit distributed.

"Every pup that comes through our doors has a story, and so many of them are learning how to play, explore, and trust for the first time," said Mallory Kerley, Marketing Director at Muddy Paws. "For us, enrichment is such an important part of how a dog heals, and we're grateful to work with partners, like Woof and AutoCamp, who are helping the dogs and puppies in our care get the tools and resources they need to thrive."

To celebrate the partnership, Woof is kicking off a sweepstakes featuring a 2-night AutoCamp stay and other exciting prizes. Learn more and enter for a chance to win at mywoof.com/sweeps.* For more information on the partnership and to plan your stay, visit autocamp.com/offer/dog-days-of-summer/.

*VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Exclusions and blackouts may apply. See Official Rules for AMOE and Offer Terms.

ABOUT WOOF

Woof is the award-winning pet care brand on a mission to make dogs' lives better, longer – through joy. Founded on the belief that the best products don't make you choose between what dogs want and what's good for them, Woof combines functional wellness, thoughtful design, and purpose-led play to help dogs live safer, happier lives and deepen the bonds they share with their people. Woof's hero product, the Pupsicle, won the 2024 Pet Innovation Award for Dog Toy of the Year and earned an honorable mention on TIME's 2024 Best Inventions List. In 2025, Woof debuted at No. 3 overall and No. 1 in Consumer Products on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit mywoof.com and follow on social media: @mywoof.

ABOUT AUTOCAMP

A pioneering brand in hospitality, AutoCamp has revolutionized outdoor travel by redefining the iconic camping experience. Blending the traditional elements of sleeping under the stars with the service and design-forward thinking of a boutique hotel, each AutoCamp location creates a unique experience that encourages guests to immerse themselves in nature – without sacrificing the comforts of high-end accommodations. Since its inception, AutoCamp has been the premier basecamp for the modern adventurer. Current AutoCamp locations include Sonoma, Yosemite, Cape Cod, Joshua Tree, Catskills, Zion, Sequoia, and Asheville with additional properties to follow in Hill Country and beyond. For more information, visit autocamp.com and follow social media: @AutoCamp.

SOURCE Woof