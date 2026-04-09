Following the breakout success of its classic HonestChew, the brand is taking on the oldest tension in the dog chew category: dogs are hardwired for bones and pet parents are hardwired to worry about them – HonestChewy Meaty is built to end that compromise.

DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woof, the award-winning pet care brand on a mission to make life better – and more joyful – for pets and their people, today announced the launch of HonestChew Meaty – a safer, longer-lasting alternative to traditional bones that quiets the worry of splinter-risk for pet parents. HonestChew Meaty is designed to deliver the full sensory experience of a natural bone, including irresistible, slow-baked real beef on the outside, with a splinter-resistant, plant-powered core inside.

Woof Reinvents the Traditional Dog Bone with the Launch of HonestChew Meaty — A Safer, Real Beef-Coated, Long-Lasting Chew.

"Bones are iconic for a reason. Dogs are instinctively wired to love them. The smell, the texture, the long, satisfying chew," said Daniel Haarburger, Founder of Woof. "But for pet parents, handing one over has always come with a lingering concern in the back of their mind: splinters. The honest truth is that pet parents have too often had to choose between something their dog genuinely loves and something they feel good about giving them. HonestChew Meaty is built to end that tradeoff. It's everything dogs have ever wanted in a meaty bone, reimagined to be everything pet parents have ever wanted from one too."

The launch builds on the runaway success of Woof's classic HonestChew, which outsold initial projections by 274% and sold out repeatedly following its debut last fall. HonestChew Meaty marks the next evolution in safer, satisfying chew solutions for dogs.

HonestChew Meaty pairs Woof's best-selling, plant-powered HonestChew core with slow-baked real beef, delivering the smell, taste, and full sensory experience of a real meaty bone. The core is designed to flake, not fracture, making it a safer, longer-lasting alternative to natural bones. Cross-hatch grooves mimic grill marks to lock in flavor and extend engagement long after the beef coating is gone.

It contains no rawhide, no nylon, and no petroleum. Made with food-grade, plant-powered materials, HonestChew Meaty is purpose-built for dogs' natural chewing instincts, featuring a paw-friendly, ergonomic shape designed for moderate chewers of all breeds.

"Chewing is one of the most natural and beneficial behaviors a dog can engage in, it supports mental stimulation, helps reduce stress and anxiety, and can contribute to dental health over time," said Dr. Lindsey Kaplan, DVM. "The challenge has always been finding options that pet owners feel comfortable incorporating regularly. HonestChew Meaty is a product that helps move the category in that direction."

The product launch is supported by an open letter written by "The Dogs of Woof," which addresses the universal standoff in modern pet parenting: dogs instinctively love bones, while pet parents worry about the risks that come with them. The takeaway is simple - Why should pet parents have to compromise when it comes to what's best for their pup?

"The Dogs of Woof" open letter campaign will roll out across Woof's Substack and Instagram, as well at the "Woof Meat & Provisions" NYC pop-up event on Friday, April 10 from 9am–3pm at 9 W 8th Street, where visitors are encouraged to bring their old bones to trade in for a new HonestChew Meaty.

HonestChew Meaty is available in three sizes and two distinct shapes to accommodate dogs of all breeds and chewing styles, with a suggested retail price of $12.99 (Small), $16.99 (Medium), and $19.99 (Large). The product is available now at mywoof.com, as well as through Amazon and Chewy.

*Safer compared to splinter risk of natural bones.

ABOUT WOOF

Woof is the award-winning pet care brand on a mission to make dogs' lives better, longer – through joy. Founded on the belief that the best products don't make you choose between what dogs want and what's good for them, Woof combines functional wellness, thoughtful design, and purpose-led play to help dogs live safer, happier lives and deepen the bonds they share with their people. Woof's hero product, the Pupsicle, won the 2024 Pet Innovation Award for Dog Toy of the Year and earned an honorable mention on TIME's 2024 Best Inventions List. In 2025, Woof debuted at No. 3 overall and No. 1 in Consumer Products on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

SOURCE Woof