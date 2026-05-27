"This Product Has Truly Been Such A Blessing For My Health!" Gundry MD MCT Wellness, A Fat-Burning, Energy-Boosting Solution, Ideal For National Senior Health & Fitness Day

How Gundry MD MCT Wellness Helps Support Healthy Aging, Fat Burning, Clean Energy, and Cognitive Wellness Naturally

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans celebrate National Senior Health & Fitness Day, more adults are looking for simple, effective ways to support healthy aging, sustained energy, metabolism, gut health, and cognitive function. That's where Gundry MD® MCT Wellness® comes in, a powerful MCT oil powder and polyphenol blend designed to help unlock the body's natural fat-burning, energy-producing potential.†*

Many traditional MCT supplements focus exclusively on delivering fats to support ketosis. Gundry MD MCT Wellness takes a far more comprehensive approach by combining powerful C8 MCTs with clinically studied polyphenols, antioxidant-rich berry extracts, and cognitive support ingredients designed to benefit the entire body — not just energy levels.

Created by renowned heart surgeon and gut health expert Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD MCT Wellness combines caprylic acid MCT powder with potent grape polyphenols and currant extracts to help support healthy ketone production, sustained energy, digestive wellness, mental clarity, skin health, and weight management.†*

Unlike traditional energy supplements loaded with sugar or caffeine, Gundry MD MCT Wellness is formulated to work with the body naturally by helping support ketone production, a cleaner, more efficient fuel source that may help adults feel energized, focused, and metabolically supported throughout the day.†*

Available in refreshing flavors like Raspberry Medley, Blueberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade, Gundry MD MCT Wellness has become a popular wellness supplement for adults seeking healthy aging support, metabolism support, and clean energy without the crash.†*

What Is Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is an advanced MCT oil powder supplement formulated to help support healthy weight management, sustained energy, fat burning, cognitive performance, gut health, and healthy aging. This unique formula combines powerful caprylic acid (C8 MCTs) with antioxidant-rich grape polyphenols and currant extracts to help the body naturally produce and utilize ketones, a fuel source known to support both physical and mental performance.†*

Unlike traditional energy supplements loaded with stimulants or sugar, Gundry MD MCT Wellness was designed to provide clean, sustained energy without the crash. The formula also helps support nitric oxide production and healthy circulation, allowing ketones to move efficiently throughout the body for enhanced energy delivery and metabolic support.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness: What Customers Are Saying (Real Reviews)

"Currently on an improved health journey with associated weight loss. I've taken this product for 2 months and have achieved consistent positive weight loss per week and better health."* - Daryn S. (5/26)





"MCT Wellness blueberry is not only delicious, I wake up fast and wide awake. . Less brain fog...I feel lighter and less heavy, also down 25 pounds, hope to do more."* - Emma C (4/26)





"It tastes so good, helps reduce cravings, eases bloating, and keeps me regular. I honestly feel like I can't go without it now…This product has truly been such a blessing for my health!"* - Heidi G (4/26)

What Are the Key Ingredients in Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Caprylic Acid (C8 MCT Oil Powder) - A highly potent medium-chain triglyceride designed to help support ketone production, fat metabolism, sustained energy, and cognitive performance.†*

Grape Seed Extract - A powerful source of antioxidant-rich polyphenols known to support gut microbiome balance, cardiovascular health, and joint wellness.†*

COGNIGRAPE® Red Grape Extract - A concentrated Sicilian red grape extract clinically studied for its ability to help support cognitive function, focus, and mental sharpness.†*

MitoHeal® Black & Red Currants - Black and red currants rich in polyphenols and bioflavonoids that may help support nitric oxide production, circulation, skin health, and cellular energy.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Ingredient Breakdown

Caprylic Acid (C8 MCTs)

Helps support the body's natural ketone production†*

May help transform stored fat into usable energy†*

Provides clean energy without sugar crashes†*

Supports metabolism and healthy weight management†*

Often associated with enhanced focus and productivity†*

Digests rapidly for fast absorption and energy delivery†*

Grape Seed Extract

Rich in antioxidant polyphenols†*

Helps support beneficial gut bacteria†*

May help reduce occasional bloating and digestive discomfort†*

Supports cardiovascular wellness and circulation†*

Helps support joint mobility and healthy aging†*

May help combat oxidative stress†*

COGNIGRAPE

Clinically studied red grape extract†*

Supports memory, focus, and cognitive function†*

Helps promote mental clarity and concentration†*

Rich source of neuroprotective polyphenols†*

Designed to support healthy brain aging†*

MitoHeal Black & Red Currants

Packed with antioxidant bioflavonoids†*

Supports nitric oxide production†*

Helps improve nutrient and ketone delivery†*

May support skin firmness and radiance†*

Helps support healthy energy production†*

Supports circulation and vitality†*

What Are the Overall Benefits of Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Supports Healthy Weight Management and Fat Burning

One of the primary benefits of Gundry MD MCT Wellness is its ability to help support natural ketone production. Ketones are a highly efficient fuel source the body can use instead of stored carbohydrates, helping support fat metabolism and healthy weight management. The caprylic acid MCTs in the formula are rapidly absorbed and converted into ketones, helping the body maintain clean, efficient energy throughout the day.†*

Promotes Clean, Sustained Energy Without the Crash

Unlike sugary energy drinks or caffeine-heavy supplements, Gundry MD MCT Wellness helps provide stable, long-lasting energy by supporting the body's natural metabolic processes. Many users report feeling energized, motivated, and mentally refreshed without the jitters or crashes commonly associated with stimulants.†*

Helps Support Cognitive Function and Mental Clarity

The inclusion of COGNIGRAPE and grape polyphenols helps support brain health, focus, concentration, and cognitive performance. Polyphenols are known for their antioxidant properties and their ability to help protect against oxidative stress, which may support healthy brain aging and sharper mental clarity.†*

Supports Gut Health and Digestive Wellness

Grape seed extract and polyphenols help support beneficial gut bacteria, which play a major role in digestion, metabolism, immune function, and overall wellness. Many users report improvements in occasional bloating, digestive discomfort, and bowel regularity after incorporating MCT Wellness into their daily routine.†*

Helps Promote Healthy Aging and Vitality

As adults age, maintaining healthy energy levels, metabolism, circulation, cognitive function, and skin appearance becomes increasingly important. Gundry MD MCT Wellness was designed to support these areas simultaneously through its blend of antioxidants, MCTs, and polyphenol-rich ingredients, which help promote cellular health and overall vitality.†*

Supports Healthy, Radiant Skin

The antioxidant-rich currants and grape polyphenols in Gundry MD MCT Wellness may help support skin hydration, elasticity, and overall skin appearance by helping combat oxidative stress and supporting healthy circulation.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Ingredient Pros

One of the biggest advantages of Gundry MD MCT Wellness is its use of highly bioavailable caprylic acid (C8 MCTs), which are considered one of the most effective forms of medium-chain triglycerides for supporting ketone production and sustained energy. Unlike many generic MCT supplements, Gundry MD MCT Wellness combines these powerful MCTs with clinically studied polyphenols and antioxidant-rich plant compounds to create a more comprehensive wellness formula.†*

The formula supports multiple areas of health simultaneously, including healthy weight management, cognitive performance, digestion, circulation, skin health, and daily energy levels. It also comes in an easy-to-mix powder that can be conveniently added to water, tea, smoothies, or yogurt without the oily texture commonly associated with traditional liquid MCT oils.†*

The inclusion of ingredients such as grape seed extract, COGNIGRAPE, and MitoHeal currants further enhances the formula by providing antioxidant and polyphenol support that many standard MCT powders lack.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Ingredient Cons

While Gundry MD MCT Wellness offers many potential wellness benefits, there are a few considerations users should keep in mind. As with many wellness supplements, individual results can vary depending on factors such as diet, lifestyle, metabolism, and consistency of use.

Additionally, while some users report increased energy and mental clarity quickly, more noticeable long-term benefits for weight management, digestion, and overall wellness typically require consistent daily use over several weeks.

The use of premium ingredients like COGNIGRAPE, grape seed extract, and specialized currant extracts may also make Gundry MD MCT Wellness more expensive than basic MCT powders on the market. However, many users view the added polyphenol and cognitive-support benefits as a worthwhile trade-off for a more comprehensive wellness formula.†*

Finally, consumers should be cautious when purchasing from unauthorized third-party retailers, as products sold outside approved sellers may not be authentic or eligible for the company's money-back guarantee.

What Makes Gundry MD MCT Wellness Different Than Other Products?

Many traditional MCT supplements focus exclusively on delivering fats to support ketosis. Gundry MD MCT Wellness takes a far more comprehensive approach by combining powerful C8 MCTs with clinically studied polyphenols, antioxidant-rich berry extracts, and cognitive support ingredients designed to benefit the entire body — not just energy levels.†*

What truly sets Gundry MD MCT Wellness apart is its unique "MCT magnifier" approach. The formula utilizes grape seed extract, COGNIGRAPE, and MitoHeal black and red currants to help support nitric oxide production and circulation, allowing ketones to travel more efficiently throughout the body for enhanced energy delivery and metabolic support.†*

Key Differentiators Include:

Uses highly potent caprylic acid (C8 MCTs)

Includes clinically studied COGNIGRAPE® for cognitive support†*

Contains antioxidant-rich grape seed extract and currants†*

Designed to support metabolism, digestion, energy, and brain health simultaneously†*

Provides clean energy without heavy stimulants or sugar†*

Powder format mixes easily into beverages

Includes ingredients that support gut health and skin wellness

Formulated specifically for healthy aging and vitality support†*

Unlike many basic MCT oil products that only target ketosis, Gundry MD MCT Wellness was designed as a full-body wellness supplement that supports healthy aging, energy production, mental sharpness, digestion, circulation, and overall vitality.†*

Who Should Use Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness may be ideal for adults seeking a convenient daily supplement to support healthy aging, energy production, metabolism, cognitive performance, and digestive wellness.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness May Be Especially Beneficial For:

Adults looking to support healthy weight management†*

Individuals seeking clean, sustained daily energy†*

Those following low-carb, keto-friendly, or wellness-focused lifestyles†*

Adults interested in supporting ketone production naturally†*

People looking to support cognitive function and mental clarity†*

Individuals experiencing occasional bloating or digestive discomfort†*

Adults focused on healthy aging and vitality†*

Those seeking additional antioxidant and polyphenol support†*

Busy professionals needing sustained focus and productivity†*

Active adults looking to support exercise performance and recovery†*

Because the formula supports multiple wellness areas simultaneously, many users incorporate Gundry MD MCT Wellness into their daily routine as part of a broader healthy lifestyle focused on energy, metabolism, gut health, and overall longevity.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I use Gundry MD MCT Wellness? For optimal results, mix one scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness with 10 ounces of water daily. Feel free to get creative by adding it to other drinks like nut milk, coffee, or tea to suit your taste preferences.

Does Gundry MD MCT Wellness break a fast? No, Gundry MD MCT Wellness does not break a fast.

Where can I purchase Gundry MD MCT Wellness? Gundry MD MCT Wellness is available for purchase at www.GundryMD.com for $79.95, offering a 30-day supply and a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

What flavors does Gundry MD MCT Wellness come in? You can choose from three delicious flavors: watermelon lemonade, blueberry lemonade, and raspberry medley.

When can I expect results from using Gundry MD MCT Wellness? While individual results may vary, many users report noticeable benefits within the first few days to a few weeks of regular use. As a polyphenol-rich supplement designed to boost energy, enhance cognitive function, and support metabolism, Gundry MD MCT Wellness works gradually to improve overall well-being. For optimal results, Dr. Gundry recommends consistent daily use, combined with a healthy lifestyle.✝*



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on three decades of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD formula. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3, Total Restore, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.†*

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 30 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*Individual results will vary. Reviewers may have been compensated for their honest review.

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