This World Trafficking Day, The Table Is Where Survivors Come to Reclaim Their Lives

Marking World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, a look inside 3Strands Global Foundation's empowerment center, where more than 658 survivors have rebuilt their lives, as care deepens with survivor-led support groups and clinical therapy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The words of survivors carry added weight this July 30, World Day Against Trafficking in Persons — the annual United Nations observance calling the world to end exploitation and stand with survivors. The 3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF) Survivor Advisory Board (SAB) was established to elevate survivor voice while designing, implementing, and improving 3SGF programming. In addition, SAB helped launch The Table, an empowerment center for those who have been impacted by human trafficking in downtown Sacramento. SAB has contributed over 500 paid consulting hours of support to ensure the safety of clients and cohesive programming.

Inside The Table, 3Strands Global Foundation's survivor empowerment center in downtown Sacramento, where more than 658 survivors have accessed care, community, and support since 2023.

"Our SAB not only makes our organization stronger, but it also gives survivors a safe place to share their expertise, both lived and occupational. What we know is that restoration occurs when there is safety. Safety is paramount and something that we see survivors experience every day at The Table. Having our SAB help us launch and maintain this empowerment center is continuing to deliver on our mission," said Ashlie Bryant, CEO and Co-founder, 3Strands Global Foundation.

Since opening in 2023, The Table has served more than 658 survivors and delivered 11,732 services — case management, clinical care, education, employment support, and basic needs — all under one roof. Demand continues to grow: the center recently marked its busiest day yet, serving 28 clients in a single day — a milestone 3SGF says reflects both the community's rising need and the center's growing capacity to meet it.

What sets The Table apart is a model built around the whole person. In the past year, the center has added two offerings that survivors and staff describe as transformational: survivor-led support groups and a clinical therapy program.

The organization's survivor services team says the growth is about depth of care, not just numbers.

"Every survivor who walks through our doors is met as a whole person — not a case number," said Sarah Hendee, Director of Survivor Services for 3Strands Global Foundation. "What we've built at The Table is a place where healing happens in community, and where survivors help lead the way for one another. Watching that unfold, and seeing more people find us each month, is why we do this work."

Survivor-led support groups

Launched after months of preparation, The Table's survivor-led support groups create space for survivors to process and heal alongside peers who understand their experiences. Early participants have described the groups as powerful and restorative.

Clinical therapy

The Table's new clinical program pairs survivors with licensed therapists for individualized, trauma-informed care — including remote sessions that make consistent therapy possible for survivors wherever they are.

Together with 3SGF's prevention education work, The Table represents the second half of the organization's mission: not only preventing trafficking before it happens, but walking with survivors on the long road toward stability, dignity, and healing.

How to help

Demand for The Table's services continues to outpace capacity. Today, 85 survivors are on the waitlist for Employ + Empower — the program that helps survivors gain job training, meaningful employment, and lasting economic independence. Community support directly shortens that wait: every gift helps 3Strands Global Foundation expand capacity and reach waiting survivors sooner. To help move a survivor off the waitlist, donate at 3sgf.org/hope.

About 3Strands Global Foundation

3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF) is a nonprofit organization guided by a simple mission: Prevent. Empower. Unite. Together, ending human trafficking. 3SGF combats trafficking through prevention education, survivor empowerment, and creating systematic change. The Table, its empowerment center, provides survivors with case management, clinical care, peer support, education, and employment services under one roof. 3SGF's evidence-based prevention program, PROTECT, has reached more than 888,000 students and 143,000 school staff across 15 states and Washington, D.C. Learn more at 3sgf.org.

Media Contact

Brittany Gryder

Marketing Manager, 3Strands Global Foundation

[email protected] | (903) 407-6418

SOURCE 3Strands Global Foundation