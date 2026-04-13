3Strands Global Foundation Appoints Jenna Novak as Director of Education, Public Health to Scale National 'ELEVATE' Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF), a global leader in human trafficking prevention and survivor reintegration, is proud to announce the appointment of Jenna Novak as the new Director of Education, Public Health. In this strategic leadership role, Novak will oversee the expansion and scaling of ELEVATE, a specialized education and training program supported by Elevance Health, launching first in Virginia and onboarding other states across the nation.

Jenna Novak, Director of Education, Public Health

Novak joins 3Strands Global Foundation with extensive experience in human trafficking prevention, public health, and educational leadership. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as the organization continues to expand its reach. Specifically, she will lead the ELEVATE program, which provides the tools, resources, and community to provide a coordinated approach to success. Whether you are a professional, caregiver, or youth, ELEVATE provides empowerment strategies and skill-building activities for each user. ELEVATE is specifically designed to address the unique challenges of the foster care landscape, including high rates of caregiver burnout and the rising mental health needs of our youth. By offering specialized tracks focused on trauma-informed practice, emotional self-regulation, and real-world readiness, the program bridges professional expertise and home-life stability. From conflict resolution and grief support to systemic empowerment, ELEVATE serves as a comprehensive toolkit for building a more resilient community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenna Novak to our leadership team," said Ashlie Bryant, Co-founder and CEO of 3Strands Global Foundation. "Her expertise in public health and her commitment to scalable educational solutions make her the ideal leader to drive the ELEVATE program forward. With the support of Elevance Health, Jenna will help us ensure that frontline professionals and caregivers have the knowledge and confidence to strengthen protections for the most impacted members of our communities."

The ELEVATE program builds upon 3SGF's mission to mobilize communities through prevention education. By focusing on the intersection of public health, empowerment, and human trafficking, the program addresses the social drivers of health that often lead to harm. Under Novak's leadership, 3SGF aims to scale these interventions nationwide, fostering systemic change across healthcare systems and beyond.

"I am honored to join 3Strands Global Foundation and to lead the ELEVATE program," said Jenna Novak. "Public health is at the heart of effective trafficking prevention. By scaling this program, we can equip and empower a new generation of professionals to provide the trauma-informed support for people impacted by or at-risk of trafficking."

This appointment follows a series of major milestones for the foundation, including its PROTECT program recently achieving "evidence-based" status following a rigorous evaluation funded by the CDC.

For more information about 3Strands Global Foundation and its programs, please visit 3sgf.org.

About 3Strands Global Foundation:

3Strands Global Foundation is a non-profit organization driven by a single mission: Prevent, Empower, Unite. Together, Ending Human Trafficking. Through world-class prevention education, survivor-led reintegration programs, and a commitment to mobilizing community stakeholders, 3SGF builds sustainable solutions to protect and empower those who have been exploited. By uniting with global partners and local leaders, 3SGF works to ensure a world where everyone can live in freedom. www.3Strandsglobalfoundation.org

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Anthem HealthKeepers Plus

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @AnthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health is a trusted health partner focused on improving the health of humanity. The company connects consumers, families, and communities to the care and resources they need. Elevance Health's companies serve over 109 million consumers through various health solutions. In Virginia, Anthem HealthKeepers Plus administers the Foster Care Specialty Plan. More information is available at www.elevancehealth.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Gryder

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SOURCE 3Strands Global Foundation