THNDR Names Gaming Veteran Nancy MacIntyre as Strategic Advisor

The former WorldWinner CEO, who launched more than 100 games and amassed over $2 billion in revenue, joins leading B2B skill games platform that operators add to keep players coming back.

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THNDR, the leading B2B player-vs–player (PvP) skill-gaming platform, today announced that gaming industry veteran, and former WorldWinner CEO, Nancy MacIntyre has joined as a strategic advisor. MacIntyre will advise THNDR's leadership as the company brings more operators onto its skill games network.

Former WorldWinner CEO joins THNDR

MacIntyre brings more than 25 years in gaming and digital entertainment. She recently served as CEO of WorldWinner, a competitive skill-gaming platform that developed FanDuel's skill gaming app, FaceOff. She has held senior leadership roles at LeapFrog, LucasArts, Atari, and Hasbro. Over her career she has launched more than 100 games and 11 No. 1 titles, generating over $2 billion in revenue. She also co-founded and led Fingerprint, a global provider of digital content for kids that was later acquired by Sandbox & Co.

THNDR provides a white-label skill games layer that operators (sportsbooks, DFS platforms, lottery apps) add to their products to keep players coming back, earning a revenue on every game. THNDR has 160m+ games played, a 99.99% fill rate, and 25+ partners live. MacIntyre's experience scaling real-money skill games maps directly onto that strategy.

"Nancy didn't just predict the rise of skill gaming, she led it. At WorldWinner she led efforts to take FanDuel FaceOff mainstream and proved this category works at scale," said Desiree Dickerson, CEO of THNDR. "As we bring more Tier 1 operators onto our network, that is exactly the expertise we need. Having her in our corner makes everything we build sharper."

"I have built games on almost every platform that mattered over the last 25 years, and PvP skill gaming is one of the most exciting categories in the market right now," said Nancy MacIntyre. "THNDR has the team, the technology, and the lead. I am excited to help them turn that into mainstream, must-play games."

THNDR plans to share more on its competitive gaming roadmap in the coming months.

About THNDR

THNDR is the leading player-vs-player, real-money, skill-gaming platform, with perfected player liquidity. THNDR provides tournament and matchmaking infrastructure that iGaming operators can use to add competitive, real-money play to their own platforms and apps. Learn more at thndr.io.

Media contact

Desiree Dickerson

THNDR

1-419-564-2464

[email protected]

SOURCE THNDR