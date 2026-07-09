Jackpot.com and THNDR Partner to Bring Skill Gaming to Lottery

Leading lottery courier, Jackpot.com, adds P2P skill games and tournaments, live now in 6 states on THNDR's cross-operator network.

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THNDR, the B2B skill games platform for regulated operators, today announced a partnership with Jackpot.com, the leading digital lottery courier, to bring real-money player-vs-player (PvP) skill games and tournaments to market. Jackpot.com is the first large real-money operator to add skill games, putting a new category of play in front of its players.

THNDR and Jackpot.com partner to bring skill games to lottery

A new way to play

The launch gives Jackpot.com users a way to play and compete while purchasing lottery products. Players compete head-to-head in popular skill-based titles including Solitaire and Blocks, and tournaments add a recurring reason to return daily and weekly.

"Launches at this scale are how skill gaming goes mainstream," said Desiree Dickerson, CEO and co-founder of THNDR. "They chose THNDR because the network is proven: a real opponent ready whenever a player wants one, and compliance work that has already been done. Skill gaming is at the beginning of its growth curve, and this partnership bends it upward."

Powered by a proven network

The network now spans 25+ partners across sportsbook, daily fantasy, and lottery platforms, with more than 160 million games played and verified at a 99.99% match-fill rate. Cross-operator liquidity means Jackpot.com players are matched with a real opponent instantly, while patent-pending game verification and a 50/50 target win rate keep every match fair. The games fit natively into the Jackpot.com product.

"Jackpot.com has always believed the future of gaming is a single platform where every type of player finds their game. The launch of skill games and tournaments is the next step in that vision," said Dharin Nanavati, Chief Growth Officer at Jackpot.com.

Compliance built in

Skill games sit in a distinct legal category from games of chance, and getting that distinction right matters most in lottery-adjacent products. THNDR's CEO chairs the Online Skill Games (OSG) Committee within the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA).

Availability

THNDR's PvP skill games and tournaments are available now on Jackpot.com in Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, through the Jackpot.com app on iOS and Android.

About THNDR

THNDR provides a white-label skill games layer for regulated operators, and has been running real-money skill tournaments since 2019. The THNDR network spans 25+ live partners, more than 166 million games played and verified, and a 99.99% match-fill rate, with operators going live natively in 5 to 10 days. Learn more at thndr.io.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, Jackpot.com is expanding its lottery courier service to additional markets across the U.S. Jackpot.com has invested in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits, earning it iCAP certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

Media contacts

Desiree Dickerson

202-670-0575

[email protected]

Jackpot.com: [email protected]

SOURCE THNDR