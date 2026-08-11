Thomaston Savings Bank Advances Self-Service Banking with Diebold Nixdorf DN Series® ATMs and Managed Services

Modern self-service technology and managed services enhance ATM availability, security and consumer convenience

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Thomaston Savings Bank is modernizing its self-service network with DN Series® ATMs, the company's latest terminal application software and comprehensive managed services.

Thomaston Savings Bank is modernizing its self-service network with Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series® ATMs and Branch Automation Solutions.

Diebold Nixdorf monitors the bank's ATM network 24/7 and provides proactive support to keep the self-service channel running reliably for customers. These services are supported by DN AllConnect® Data Engine, which uses artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to aggregate and analyze ATM data in real time, helping identify potential issues earlier, accelerate incident resolution and optimize cash levels.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, Thomaston Savings Bank is building on its long-standing relationship with Diebold Nixdorf to balance digital convenience with the personal service that defines its community banking model across central and western Connecticut. Digital and self-service channels are not viewed as replacements for personal relationships but as extensions of the bank's ability to serve clients more conveniently. As part of this strategy, the bank plans to move to Diebold Nixdorf's Branch Automation Solutions to further optimize its self-service channel. Future capabilities under consideration include tap-to-pay, QR-enabled transactions, enhanced deposit automation, cash recycling and video-assisted banking, helping the bank continue to improve convenience while enabling more advisory-led service in the branch.

Patryk Krakowski, vice president, regional manager at Thomaston Savings Bank, said: "For more than 20 years, Diebold Nixdorf has been a trusted partner, helping us evolve our self-service banking capabilities and bring continued innovation to our customers. Together, we're creating a more connected omnichannel experience that gives our clients greater flexibility in how they bank while providing a more consistent experience."

Chad Buckland, senior vice president, North America Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Financial institutions are strategically evolving the role of the ATM channel as part of a broader, connected banking experience. Thomaston Savings Bank is a strong example of how community banks can combine reliable self-service, advanced security and managed services to improve availability, reduce operational complexity and create a foundation for continued innovation."

About Thomaston Savings Bank

Established over 150 years ago in 1874, Thomaston Savings Bank is a state-chartered mutual savings bank, owned by its depositors, not shareholders. Headquartered in Thomaston, Connecticut, the Bank operates 16 full-service branches throughout Western Connecticut. As a full-service community bank, Thomaston Savings Bank is dedicated to empowering its clients for financial success by providing financial solutions and resources tailored to the specific needs of its neighbors. To learn more about Thomaston Savings Bank and the services they offer, visit ThomastonSB.com.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

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