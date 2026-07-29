Thornburg Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund

The $1.8 billion strategy has outperformed its benchmark since inception and maintains an overall 5-star Morningstar Rating™

SANTA FE, N.M., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm with $60 billion in assets1, today celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund (THOIX) ("Fund"), marking two decades of disciplined global investing guided by a consistent investment philosophy and long-term perspective.

Since its inception in 2006, the Fund has navigated some of the most consequential market environments in modern history, including the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, inflationary pressures, and today's AI-driven investment landscape, while remaining steadfast in its investment philosophy.

The Fund is managed by Chief Investment Strategist Brian McMahon and Portfolio Manager Miguel Oleaga, who remain focused on identifying quality businesses with durable competitive advantages at attractive valuations, with the goal of delivering long-term value for clients.

The disciplined approach has enabled the $1.8 billion strategy to navigate changing market cycles and has contributed to its long-term performance. As of June 30, 2026, Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund has:

Generated an annualized return of 11.44% since inception, outperforming the MSCI ACWI Index by 301 basis points annually. For the most recent quarter-end performance, click here.

Ranked in Morningstar's top quartile over the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods among 324, 293, 287, and 211 funds, respectively, in the Global Large-Stock Blend category based on total returns before sales charges and as of June 30, 2026, reflecting the value of patient, active management and a disciplined investment process.

Received an overall 5-star Morningstar Rating™ out of 293 Global Large-Stock Blend funds, based on risk-adjusted returns for class I shares, using a weighted average of the funds three-, five-, and ten-year ratings: respectively, 5 stars, 5 stars and 4 stars among 293, 287 and 211 funds.

"We've always believed that long-term investment success comes from owning exceptional businesses, maintaining valuation discipline, and thinking beyond the next quarter. While market conditions evolve, those principles have continued to guide every investment decision we make on behalf of our clients," said Mr. Oleaga. "Our clients' trust over the past two decades has made this milestone possible, and we remain committed to earning that trust every day."

As it enters its third decade, the Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund continues to pursue investment opportunities across global equity markets, seeking businesses capable of creating long-term value regardless of geography, sector or market environment.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg") is an active, high-conviction manager of equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative solutions. As a privately owned firm with $60 billion1 in client assets as of May 31, 2026, Thornburg serves institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The firm offers mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, separate accounts and UCITS funds. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico with additional offices in Hong Kong and London. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call 877 215 1330.

Media Inquiries

Michael Corrao

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Thornburg Investment Management

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Important Information

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Additional risks may be associated with investments outside the United States, especially in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations. Investments in the Fund are not FDIC insured, nor are they bank deposits or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity.

The performance of any index is not indicative of the performance of any particular investment. Unless otherwise noted, index returns reflect the reinvestment of income dividends and capital gains, if any, but do not reflect fees, brokerage commissions or other expenses of investing. Investors may not make direct investments into any index.

Diversification does not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objectives.

To determine a fund's Morningstar Rating™, funds and other managed products with at least a three-year history are ranked in their categories by their Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return scores. The top 10% receive 5 stars; the next 22.5%, 4 stars; the middle 35%, 3 stars; the next 22.5%, 2 stars; and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Risk-Adjusted Return accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance (excluding sales charges), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Other share classes may have different performance characteristics.

© 2026 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Please see our glossary for a definition of terms.

Thornburg mutual funds are distributed by Thornburg Securities LLC.

Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. mutual funds are sold through investment professionals including investment advisors, brokerage firms, bank trust departments, trust companies and certain other financial intermediaries. Thornburg Securities LLC (TSL) does not act as broker of record for investors.

1 Includes $59 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2026.

SOURCE Thornburg Investment Management