Thornburg Extends Income Builder Franchise with Launch of THOR ETF

THOR combines global dividend-paying equities and a flexible options strategy to seek attractive income and long-term growth of capital

SANTA FE, N.M., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm with $60 billion in assets1, today announced the launch of the Thornburg Premium Income Builder ETF (NYSE: THOR), a new actively managed global equity ETF. The fund draws upon Thornburg's decades of experience managing income-oriented portfolios, including the firm's flagship Thornburg Investment Income Builder strategy.

Thornburg Premium Income Builder ETF (THOR) combines dividend-paying global equities with a flexible, fundamentally driven options strategy designed to generate income while maintaining participation in long-term market appreciation. The fund is managed by industry veterans Brian McMahon and Matt Burdett, who currently oversee Thornburg's flagship Income Builder strategy.

"As markets become more interconnected and more volatile, investors are increasingly seeking strategies focused on identifying durable businesses and adapting to changing conditions," said Brian McMahon, vice chairman, chief investment strategist, and portfolio manager at Thornburg. "THOR takes a valuation-sensitive approach that seeks to balance income generation, downside resilience, and long-term total return potential."

"Thornburg has built an ETF platform in 18 months that manages over $700 million in ETF assets," said Matt Burdett, head of equities and portfolio manager at Thornburg. "THOR represents the latest expansion of Thornburg's actively managed ETF platform and reflects our commitment to meeting evolving client needs through innovative and highly active investment solutions."

Thornburg manages more than $38 billion across equity and multi-asset strategies and has more than three decades of experience investing in global equity markets.

Visit www.thornburg.com/etfs to learn more about Thornburg ETFs.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg") is an active, high-conviction manager of equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative solutions. As a privately owned firm with $60 billion1 in client assets as of May 31, 2026, Thornburg serves institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The firm offers mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, separate accounts and UCITS funds. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico with additional offices in Hong Kong and London. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call 877 215 1330.

Media Inquiries

Michael Corrao

Director of Global Communications

Thornburg Investment Management

Tel: +1 505 467 5345

Email: [email protected]

Important Disclosures

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market prices (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from a Fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Thornburg ETFs are actively managed and do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund's performance may suffer.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Additional risks may be associated with investments outside the United States, especially in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations.

Risks associated with investing in Thornburg ETFs may include: (1) Investment Adviser Risk. (2) New and Smaller Sized Fund Risk. The Fund is new, lacks operating history, may face challenges in implementing its strategies, attracting sufficient assets, or achieving economies of scale, and similar ETFs often experience lower trading volumes, wider bid/ask spreads, and potential liquidation risks without shareholder approval. (3) Derivatives Risk. The Fund's use of derivatives, such as futures, options, swaps, and forward contracts, carries risks tied to the underlying assets as well as additional risks, including counterparty default, liquidity challenges, valuation difficulties, and potential delays in closing positions.

Please see our glossary for a definition of terms.

Thornburg ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

1 Includes $59 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2026.

SOURCE Thornburg Investment Management