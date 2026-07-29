Thorne extends its industry-leading commitment to NSF Certified for Sport® supplements, giving athletes and active women greater confidence in one of its most trusted prenatal formulas

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions, today announced that its leading prenatal supplement, Basic Prenatal, has become the first prenatal with a bioactive form of folate to earn NSF Certified for Sport® certification. The milestone builds on Thorne's longstanding commitment to quality by extending its industry-leading portfolio of NSF Certified for Sport® products to support athletes and active women throughout every stage of life – including preconception, pregnancy, and postpartum.

Thorne's Basic Prenatal Becomes the First Prenatal with a Bioactive Form of Folate to Earn NSF Certified for Sport® Certification

Thorne's Basic Prenatal is designed to provide comprehensive nutritional support throughout preconception, pregnancy, and postpartum with clinically selected nutrients in highly absorbable forms.* Basic Prenatal includes a bioactive form of folate to support healthy fetal development while delivering comprehensive nutritional support before, during, and after pregnancy.* Thorne routinely tests every lot of Basic Prenatal for heavy metals, including lead, cadmium, mercury, and arsenic, and evaluates each batch against established quality specifications and applicable California Proposition 65 requirements prior to release. While the formula remains unchanged, it now also meets the rigorous NSF Certified for Sport® standard, providing athletes and active women with an additional level of assurance through testing for banned substances.

"Performance doesn't stop when life changes," said Dr. Amanda Frick, ND, LAc – Senior Vice President of Medical, Clinical, and Scientific Affairs at Thorne. "Women deserve the same rigorous standards for their prenatal nutrition that elite athletes expect from every supplement they take. By bringing NSF Certified for Sport® certification to Basic Prenatal, we're extending the trusted standard athletes have relied on from Thorne for years to one of the most important supplements they'll ever take – reinforcing our commitment to uncompromising quality, rigorous testing, and confidence at every stage of life."

NSF Certified for Sport® is recognized as the gold standard in third-party supplement certification. Products that earn the certification undergo rigorous testing to help verify label claims and screen for banned substances, making the certification especially valuable for competitive athletes and active individuals who want confidence that their supplements meet the highest standards for quality and integrity. Basic Prenatal's certification marks another milestone in Thorne's ongoing commitment to NSF Certified for Sport® and its broader investment in women's health. This year, Thorne also introduced three new products formulated by and for women – Perimenopause Complete, Women's Libido Boost, and Radiant Skin Complex, all of which launched with NSF Certified for Sport® certification. Thorne anticipates expanding its portfolio of NSF Certified for Sport® products later this year as part of its continued commitment to delivering science-backed supplements with the highest standards of quality and third-party verification.

To learn more about Basic Prenatal and other women's health products in Thorne's product suite, please visit www.Thorne.com.

About Thorne®:

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia™ – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its own facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Thorne