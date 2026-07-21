THORNE TEAMS UP WITH WNBA STAR AND UNRIVALED CO-FOUNDER NAPHEESA COLLIER

The science-backed health and wellness brand expands its roster of elite athlete partners, deepening its commitment to performance, recovery, and long-term wellness

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions, today announced a new partnership with WNBA star and Unrivaled co-founder, entrepreneur, and mom, Napheesa Collier.

A long-time Thorne customer, Collier joins the brand as its newest athlete partner, united by a commitment to performance, recovery and long-term health. Through the partnership, Collier will help champion Thorne's portfolio of NSF Certified for Sport® supplements and wellness solutions trusted by professional athletes around the world.

Thorne partner, Napheesa Collier, with Thorne's Plant Protein

Built on a foundation of scientific rigor, quality, and transparency, Thorne products are designed to help athletes optimize recovery, support peak performance, and maintain overall wellness throughout every stage of training and competition.

"As a professional athlete, taking care of my body is part of my job, and what I put into it directly impacts what I get out of it," said Collier. "I have trusted Thorne as part of my daily routine, because the science behind their supplements is real, and I feel the difference in my recovery and performance every single day."

As Thorne's newest athlete partner, Collier joins an accomplished roster that includes Jrue Holiday, Ben Shelton, Madison Keys and other elite competitors who share Thorne's belief that supporting personalized scientific wellness empowers people to perform and feel their best. The partnership also reflects Thorne's continued investment in women's sports and female athlete health. Through collaborations with athletes like Collier and organizations like Unrivaled, Thorne reinforces its commitment to supporting female athletes with trusted, science-backed solutions that help fuel performance, enhance recovery, and support overall wellness.

"Napheesa is one of the most dynamic and influential figures in sports today," said Mary Beech, Chief Growth Officer at Thorne. "She excels not only as an elite athlete, but also as a business leader helping shape the future of women's sports. For more than 40 years, Thorne has supported thousands of professional athletes with trusted, science-backed solutions and we're proud to partner with someone who embodies the discipline, resilience, and pursuit of excellence that define our brand."

For more than four decades, Thorne has empowered athletes, consumers, and practitioners with innovative health and wellness solutions rooted in scientific research. As Thorne continues its mission to become the most trusted, personalized health brand in the world, partnerships with leaders like Collier help bring that vision to life by inspiring more people to invest in their health and perform at their highest potential.

About Thorne®

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia™ – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its own facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

SOURCE Thorne