Thousands Across America Lace Up to End Lung Cancer

American Lung Association invites everyone to participate in LUNG FORCE Walk events to support healthy lungs

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association announced its fall LUNG FORCE lineup, which features five inclusive, scenic and impactful events across the nation to raise money and awareness to end lung cancer and lung disease.

The American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Walks are inspiring events for families, individuals or corporate teams to come together to support lung health, celebrate a survivor or honor the memory a loved one who they lost to lung cancer or lung disease. There are five events this fall and DIY fundraising opportunities for people who don't live near one of the events.

"We're inviting people across the country to join us this fall to celebrate the lung cancer survivors in our lives, honor the memory of those we've lost and raise critical funds to support the more than 35 million people in the U.S. living with a chronic lung disease," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO at the Lung Association. "Over the past 12 years since we launched our LUNG FORCE Initiative, we have raised more than $32 million for lifesaving lung cancer research, expanding our research commitment by 140%. Continued support will help us get closer to ending lung cancer and lung disease. Because when you can't breathe, nothing else matters."

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Someone is diagnosed with the disease about every two minutes. But there is hope. More people are surviving lung cancer due to increased awareness and advancements in detection and treatment. In fact, the five-year survival rate has increased to nearly 30% in the last 10 years. Funding research into new treatments and potential cures, raising awareness of lung cancer screening, and reducing stigma around the disease are key to saving lives.

Joining the LUNG FORCE events supports the work of the Lung Association to end lung cancer, improve the air we breathe, reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families, and create a tobacco-free future. Ninety cents of every dollar raised goes directly to research, programming and advocacy.

Registration for LUNG FORCE Walks is free and now open for individuals and teams, which can include friends, families, running clubs, social groups and companies. For more information and to register, visit LUNGFORCE.org/Walk.

The fall 2026 LUNG FORCE Walks will take place in:

LUNG FORCE Walk Chicago presented by Northwestern Medicine : Chicago, IL – Cantigny Park on Sunday, September 13. Register here.

Chicago, IL – Cantigny Park on Sunday, September 13. Register here. LUNG FORCE Walk New Jersey: Bridgewater, NJ – TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, September 26. Register here.

Bridgewater, NJ – TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, September 26. Register here. LUNG FORCE Walk Cleveland presented by Cleveland Clinic : Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Sunday, September 27. Register here.

Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Sunday, September 27. Register here. LUNG FORCE Run/Walk Charlston: Charleston, SC – The Dunes House at Folly Beach on Saturday, October 17. Register here.

Charleston, SC – The Dunes House at Folly Beach on Saturday, October 17. Register here. LUNG FORCE Walk Long Island: East Meadow, NY – Eisenhower Park on Saturday, October 24. Register here.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association