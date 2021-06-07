Thousands of Americans from 50 States To Connect 1:1 Across Differences

DURHAM, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster connection in the midst of division, Listen First Project invites Americans to have honest, respectful and meaningful conversations across various lines of difference. America Talks matches Americans with differing views to have one-on-one, face-to-face video conversations on Saturday, June 12. All Americans 18 and older are encouraged to join the thousands from all 50 states already signed up here .

America Talks will serve as the headline event kicking off the annual National Week of Conversation (June 14-20) showcasing additional opportunities for Americans to have conversations despite differences in bold and energizing ways. The annual NWOC is powered by the #ListenFirst Coalition of 350+ organizations. Participants will be encouraged to listen with curiosity, speak from their own experience, and connect with respect. The official hashtag is #ListenFirst.

"America needs to talk, and we need to listen to those unlike ourselves. The way we're demonizing each other across differences is a real threat to all Americans, our families, our communities, and our country. America Talks is a chance for us to take a courageous and necessary step toward healing America," said Pearce Godwin, Founder & CEO, Listen First Project . "It's easy to sit back and point fingers, to lose hope. What if instead we stepped forward and got real with each other, extending curiosity, good will and grace? That's what America Talks and the National Week of Conversation are all about."

News partnerships are a central component of how thousands of Americans with diverse backgrounds and beliefs are finding out about - and signing up for - America Talks. USA TODAY, the USA TODAY Network, Yahoo News, and AllSides are all promoting the America Talks event.

"USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network are delighted to bring America Talks to our readers across the country. Now more than ever, we need to engage in courageous conversations across our differences, and we hope our readers will answer the call," said Mizell Stewart III, Vice President of News Performance, Talent, and Partnerships for Gannett and the USA TODAY Network. "AllSides' mission is to strengthen American society with balanced news, diverse perspectives, and real conversations," said John Gable, CEO of AllSides . "We are proud to bring America Talks to our rapidly growing and politically diverse readership across America."

America Talks is made possible by Walmart, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Fetzer Institute, Civic Health Project, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, and Bridge Alliance. Event organizers are leaders of organizations bridging divides around the country, including AllSides , Business for America , Citizen Connect , CommonAlly , Crossing Party Lines , Epiphany Productions , FixUS , Junto , Listen First Project , Living Room Conversations , My Country Talks , National Institute for Civil Discourse , Public Agenda , Unify America , and YOUnify . America Talks will also be promoted by its 100+ partner organizations who will then host additional conversation opportunities during the subsequent National Week of Conversation.

About America Talks

America Talks (June 12) is an unprecedented event that invites Americans to connect one-on-one, face-to-face on video across our divides. Thousands of Americans will join these conversations simultaneously, and millions more will be inspired by their example. America Talks is organized by a coalition of nonpartisan, bridge-building organizations and promoted via news media partners. America Talks is powered by the award-winning My Country Talks , an international platform for conversation across differences. For more information, visit: https://americatalks.us . #ListenFirst

About National Week of Conversation

The 4th annual National Week of Conversation (June 14–20), invites Americans to practice "Courage over Contempt" by having conversations despite differences in bold and energizing ways. NWOC events will be hosted by more than 100 partners within the wider #ListenFirst Coalition and anyone else who would like to become a Hosting Partner. For more information, visit: https://americatalks.us/national-week-of-conversation . #ListenFirst

